The Madison Memorial boys basketball team’s recent surge began following a "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" type trip in December to Florida.

The Spartans, after traveling by bus to Midway International Airport in Chicago, learned minutes before their flight was scheduled to take off that it had been canceled. Their bus had left and their luggage already was on another flight for Orlando.

With no other flights available, the Spartans secured another bus, drove through the night, collected their bags in Florida and arrived at the gym for The Battle at The Villages Tournament 14 minutes prior to tipoff.

“That’s the only time in my career I didn’t talk to the team before tipoff,” Madison Memorial coach Steve Collins said.

The Spartans lost three games at The Villages, billed as the world’s largest retirement community. But since, Collins said: “You can just see the improvement every day. It’s awesome.”

Madison Memorial (11-7, 10-4 Big Eight Conference) has won eight of 10 games, including seven of its past eight and four in a row after defeating Beloit Memorial, 69-67, last Tuesday and Wauwatosa’s Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 79-39, Friday.

“We’ve been playing really well since Jan. 1,” Collins said, adding the trip was a “great bonding experience. They are a better team than when we jumped on that bus.”

When Beloit Memorial’s defense denied the Spartans' top scorers, 6-foot-7 junior forward Sam Mickelson and 6-5 senior guard Braylen Blue, Collins said freshman Anthony Miller wound up with a direct-line drive to the basket, Miller scored the winner with 5.3 seconds left.

Big Eight teams are playing 20 conference games in an 11-team league this season (before Beloit Memorial departs next year).

“The Big Eight Conference is really competitive,” said Collins, a mathematics teacher. “It’s hard to get ready with one day of preparation. It’s bing, bing, bing. I’m a statistician. I want data to be able to adjust and I can’t do it.”

Milestone performance

Verona’s Andrew Murphy, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored a career-high 41 points in an 89-65 Big Eight victory over Madison West on Friday night.

Murphy is the son of Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, who said she learned the point total topped the program record of 40 points scored by Dale Burgenske in 1967.

Andrew Murphy helped propel Verona (11-6, 9-5 Big Eight) to its fifth consecutive victory.

Busy weekend

When Madison La Follette’s game last Tuesday against Madison East was rescheduled, the Lancers were tasked with playing games Friday night against Middleton and Saturday afternoon against Madison East.

“We still have our goals in front of us,” first-year La Follette coach Torrance Holmes said prior to the Middleton game. “We are ready to go."

Host La Follette earned a 75-72 overtime victory over Big Eight leader and previously undefeated Middleton, second-ranked in Division 1 in last week’s Associated Press poll.

Senior Arhman Lewis scored 22 points and senior Reak Riak added 17 for the Lancers, while senior Gavyn Hurley led Middleton with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Mason Kleinsmith then scored 23 points and Riak 16 as La Follette (12-4, 11-4) defeated visiting Madison East, 70-62, Saturday.

