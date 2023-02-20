The McFarland and Madison Edgewood boys basketball teams received No. 1 seeds in their respective sectionals when the WIAA unveiled seedings and pairings for the five-division postseason.

The boys basketball postseason is scheduled to begin with regional competition Feb. 28. Regional semifinals are March 3 and regional finals March 4.

Brackets were released Sunday during a bracket release show. The computerized seeds were determined by a mathematical formula.

Among Madison-area schools, McFarland was a top seed in Division 2 and Edgewood in Division 3 and both will enjoy first-round byes.

Middleton received a second seed, behind top-seeded Hartland Arrowhead, in an 18-team Division 1 sectional.

Here is a closer look at the seeds and initial games for Madison-area schools:

Division 1

Middleton (20-1 overall), which has clinched at least a share of the Big Eight Conference championship, is the highest-seeded area team in Sectional 3. Waunakee (19-4) was seeded third and Oregon (15-7) fourth.

Middleton, which figured to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, was slotted behind top-seeded Arrowhead (20-2). Both teams will have opening byes.

No. 16 Sun Prairie East (6-16) will play host to No. 17 West Allis Central on Feb. 28, with the winner playing at Arrowhead on March 3. No. 9 Sun Prairie West (13-6) will play at No. 8 Madison La Follette (15-6).

No. 12 Verona (14-7) will travel to No. 5 Sussex Hamilton and No. 13 Brookfield East will play at No. 4 Oregon.

On the other side of the bracket, Middleton will await the winner of the Feb. 28 game between No. 18 Madison West (3-19) and No. 15 Madison East (7-14). No. 7 Brookfield Central plays host to No. 10 Madison Memorial (14-7).

Waunakee, which was 14-0 in Badger Conference games and is scheduled to play Stoughton in the Badger East Conference title game Thursday, has a home game March 3 against No. 14 Oconomowoc, while No. 11 West Allis Hale plays at No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton.

Division 2

McFarland (19-3) earned the top seed in the top half of Sectional 3.

Stoughton (17-6) was seeded second, Mount Horeb (13-9) third and Sauk Prairie (16-6) fourth. All four earned first-round byes.

McFarland, which is atop the Rock Valley Conference entering this week’s games, will play the winner of the Feb. 28 game between No. 9 Portage and No. 8 Monroe.

No. 12 Reedsburg plays at No. 5 Monona Grove (14-8), with the winner advancing to play No. 4 Sauk Prairie.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 DeForest (13-9) plays host to No. 10 Fort Atkinson. The winner advances to play No. 2 Stoughton on March 3.

No. 11 Baraboo faces No. 6 Milton and the winner will play No. 3 Mount Horeb.

Salem Westosha Central is the top seed in the bottom half of the sectional bracket.

Division 3

Edgewood (14-8) received the top seed in the top half of Sectional 3, ahead of No. 2 seed Beloit Turner, No. 3 Platteville and No. 4 New Glarus.

The Crusaders are scheduled March 3 to play the winner of the Feb. 28 game between No. 9 Prairie du Chien and No. 8 Lodi (6-15).

Edgewood and Sauk Prairie are scheduled to play in the Badger West Conference title game Thursday night.

Columbus is the top seed in the bottom half of that sectional bracket.

Division 5

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (15-6) received a No. 3 seed in the top half of Sectional 4 and will play host to No. 14 Rio on Feb. 28.

No. 15 Madison Country Day (1-21) plays at No. 2 Williams Bay Faith Christian on Feb. 28.

Fall River is the top seed.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

