From WIAA girls basketball state tournament action to boys basketball sectional competition, there was no shortage of exciting high school sporting events over the last few days.

Here are 10 things we learned about area teams and athletes during a busy stretch of competition.

1. WIAA board looks at football realignment plan

The WIAA Board of Control approved most of the conference realignment task force recommendations for football at its meeting Tuesday.

The Board of Control reviewed 10 appeals, representing 18 schools, on the football-only conference realignment plan and approved the plan for all 8-player conferences and all but eight 11-players conferences, according to a news release.

The Board of Control also advanced five constitutional amendments to the annual meeting on April 26, with three of the amendments having to do with rules of eligibility.

A senior who transfers without a full family move has the opportunity to participate at the non-varsity level.

Transfer students who do not qualify for unrestricted eligibility will be allowed to receive unrestricted eligibility in sports in which they have never participated prior to the transfer.

The third amendment would allow a coach at any level to have coaching contact with incoming ninth graders until the first day of fall practices or the first day of school.

2. Coaches keeping an eye to the future

Before postseason basketball action got underway on Thursday, reporter Jon Masson caught up with boys and girls coaches to get their thoughts on how the high school game could be improved or changed.

In addition to frequent topics of debate such as the addition of a shot clock or improved spectator behavior, area coaches had several other topics on their minds.

While many of the coaches polled thought the game was in a good place, there was no shortage of responses. One idea raised by multiple coaches was adding a marking for a restricted arc — also known as the block-charge arc or charge circle.

Even if change or implementation isn’t necessarily imminent, coaches also shared their thoughts on potential changes to the format of sectionals, with Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins suggesting seeding all 64 teams in Division 1 — instead of seeding within a sectional.

“I think the sectionals should change,” Collins said. “Do I see a change? No.”

3. Star's big day can't carry McFarland to final

Teagan Mallegni did her best on Friday to will the McFarland girls basketball team to victory against the two-time defending champions.

The junior, who's being recruited by top college programs across the country, scored the the Spartans’ last nine points but Green Bay Notre Dame matched her and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to win the WIAA Division 2 state semifinal 76-70 at the Resch Center.

It was a back-and-forth first half with five lead changes and six ties but the Spartans came up just short of reaching the final while making their first state tournament appearance since winning a championship in 1999.

Mallegni, a 6-foot-1 wing, tied classmate Ava Dean with a game-high 23 points while contributing 10 assists, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals and her impact wasn't lost on the opposing coach.

“Teagan Mallegni is just such a phenomenal player, she’s just really tough,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rhode said. “There’s a reason why she’s being recruited by who she’s being recruited by: because she’s a really tough player.”

4. UW commit showcases her skills

University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley was on hand for the girls state basketball tournament at the Resch Center, where Badgers 2024 commit Gracie Grzesk turned in a strong performance for Green Bay Notre Dame.

Grzesk led second-seeded Notre Dame with 20 points in a 76-70 semifinal win over third-seeded McFarland on Friday to help the Tritons reach the Division 2 title game. The 6-foot junior came up big in crunch time, hitting a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to end a 9-0 Spartans run and provide a four-point lead.

She hit 7 of 18 shots, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, with three rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Spartans.

Squaring off against top-seeded Pewaukee in the final, Grzesk led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Tritons pulled away for a 64-49 win to secure the Division 2 championship.

In the final, Grzesk made 6 of 8 field goals, including 2 of 3 from outside, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

5. Crowning new state champions

Saturday also saw five girls basketball teams achieve their goals of securing a state championship.

In the first game of the day, top-seeded McDonell Catholic pulled away coming out of halftime to capture the Division 5 title with a 61-46 win over second-seeded Blair-Taylor. Aubrey Dorn led McDonell Catholic with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting along with 10 rebounds.

The Division 4 matchup followed, with second-seeded Laconia upsetting top-seeded Aquinas 64-51 to win the title. Laconia's Reece Keel scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds and Aubrey Leonard added 15 points, five assists and two steals.

The third game of the day saw third-seeded Kewaskum edge fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science 55-51 to secure the Division 3 title. Julia Steger scored a game-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds to help Kewaskum win the championship despite only making one 3-pointer and having no bench points.

In the next game, Grzesk led a balanced attack with 16 points as Notre Dame ran past Pewaukee 64-49 to win the WIAA Division 2 state title. Grzesk also added seven rebounds and four assists while hitting 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

In the final action of the day at the Resch Center, Grace Grocholski led the way with 24 points as Kettle Moraine defeated Brookfield East 47-40 in the Division 1 final. Braelyn Torres also added 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and made key free throws down the stretch as the Lasers won their second straight title and third overall.

6. Snow storm shakes up start of boys sectionals

On the boys side, the schedule for sectional semifinals faced a last-minute change on Thursday as an incoming storm system altered start times for several area games.

Despite the storm leading the Madison School District to move to virtual learning on Friday, all of the area sectional semifinals were able to avoid further disruption.

7. Stoughton's run cut short in semifinals

With junior Ty Fernholz looking to do something his two older brothers couldn't, and that's bring a state title back to Stoughton, the Vikings came up short Thursday night against McFarland.

The Spartans ended the Vikings' state hopes with a 74-66 victory in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in front of a raucous crowd at Oregon High School.

Fernholz did his part by scoring 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, to go along with six assists, five rebounds and a steal, but it wasn't enough as the Spartans sent the Vikings packing on their way to the sectional final.

8. McFarland falls in thriller

After McFarland advanced to its first sectional final since 2014, the top-seeded Spartans weren't able to keep rolling into their first state tournament appearance in nearly a half-century as second-seeded Whitnall pulled out a 69-66 victory on Saturday in the WIAA Division 2 final at Elkhorn High School.

In a game that had 19 lead changes and 10 ties, it was the Falcons who delivered the final blow to advance to state for their first time since 2016.

In a tight battle all game, the biggest difference came in the final seconds as Whitnall prevented McFarland from getting off one final potential tying shot. Leading 68-66 with 4 seconds remaining, Myles Herro went to the foul line for a pair of bonus free throws and a chance to all but seal the game.

The sophomore and youngest brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sank the first but missed the second off the back iron. The Spartans failed to secure the rebound as Whitnall senior Josh Kaye snared the loose ball after it caromed out of the hands of McFarland’s Dadon Gillen and dribbled out the clock to send the Spartans packing.

9. Madison Edgewood's state hopes dashed

In the Division 3 sectional championship game on Saturday night at Oregon High School, top-seeded Madison Edgewood couldn't find an answer for senior guard Levi Birkholz as second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran held off the Crusaders 68-65 to secure the program's second state tournament appearance.

With Madison Edgewood looking to make its second state trip after winning a WIAA state championship in 2002, it was the 6-foot-4 Birkholz, who’s committed to The Citadel, who proved to be the deciding factor with a game-high 41 points for the Warriors.

Senior Lucas Shulla Cose led the Crusaders with 23 points, while senior Al Deang contributed 10 points.

Lakeside Lutheran moves on to the state tournament, where it will face No. 2 seed Brillion as a No. 3 seed on Thursday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal.

10. Boys state tournament field set

The completion of sectional finals set the field for the state tournament, with the WIAA releasing the full schedule on Sunday afternoon.

The state tournament opens Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison with semifinals in Division 3 and Division 4. Opening play in Division 3, top-seeded West Salem faces No. 4 Milwaukee Academy of Science, followed by Brillion against Lakeside Lutheran. In Division 4 action Thursday, No. 1 Neenah Saint Mary Catholic faces No. 4 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy, followed by No. 2 Luther against No. 3 Whitehall.

State tournament play continues on Friday with semifinal games in Divisions 1, 2 and 5. The day starts with Division 5 games between No. 1 Wausau Newman Catholic and No. 4 Royall and No. 2 Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic against No. 3 Fall River.

Division 2 semifinal action follows, with No. 1 Pewaukee facing No. 4 Nicolet and No. 2 La Crosse Central against No. 3 Whitnall.

Wrapping up action on Friday is the Division 1 semifinals, No. 1 De Pere against No. 4 Kettle Moraine and No. 2 Arrowhead against No. 3 Neenah.

