10 boys basketball players to know in the Madison area this winter

Top-flight talent from throughout the Madison area is ready to tip off the boys basketball season this week.

Here are 10 players to know:

Arhman Lewis

School: Madison La Follette

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Lewis was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference, helping the Lancers earn the league title and advance to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last year. Lewis was an honorable mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team. Lewis, who can play point guard or off-guard, averaged 14.6 points and 7 assists per game. He committed to NCAA Division II Augustana in South Dakota.

Quotable: “Arhman Lewis is an all-around student and athlete,” first-year Madison La Follette coach Torrance Holmes said. “His performance on and off the court makes him a great team leader.”

Gavyn Hurley

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Hurley was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight and was named the league’s player of the year last season. The 6-5 Hurley also was an honorable mention pick on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team. He averaged 15.7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game last season. He committed to Winona State University in Minnesota. He is a versatile player who can play either guard spot for Middleton coach Kevin Bavery’s team, which finished second in the Big Eight.

Quotable: “Gavyn can play anywhere on the perimeter and is an excellent passer and creator when he has the ball in his hands,” Winona State coach Todd Eisner said in a release after Hurley signed with Winona State. “He moves without the ball well and just makes the game easier for his teammates. We know Gavyn is a worker and wants to continue to get better each day so I know his game will continue to improve in all aspects, which is really exciting. On the defensive end of the floor, I believe Gavyn has a chance to have a tremendous impact on the game. He has good length, moves his feet well and plays with great anticipation. But mostly he is just competitive and will do whatever it takes to win.”

Sam Mickelson

School: Madison Memorial

Grade: Junior

Position: Forward

Things to know: The 6-6 Mickelson was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight and received honorable mention recognition on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team. He averaged 20 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Quotable: “(He has a) complete big-man game with athleticism, quickness, finishes, mid-range game and is active in passing lanes,” Madison Memorial coach Steve Collins said. “He rebounds the heck out of the ball on both ends.”

Darius Chestnut

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: Wing

Things to know: Chestnut was a second-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight last year playing for Sun Prairie, which advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final in its final season as one program. Chestnut, who has excellent ability to slash and take the ball to the basket, becomes one of the team leaders for the new Sun Prairie high school. Wolves coach Chris Davis Sr. considers Chestnut, who averaged 13.9 points last year, one of the best wings in the state.

Quotable: “He’s going to have a special year this season,” Davis Sr. said.

Braylen Blue

School: Madison Memorial

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: The 6-4 Blue averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Spartans, while earning honorable mention all-conference recognition in the Big Eight last season.

Quotable: “Great shooter and floor vision guard for our team,” Collins said. “Led the league in steals per game last season and brings an uncanny knack for finding open spaces to get his shot off.”

Casey Schoenecker

School: Oregon

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: The 6-5 Schoenecker helped lead Oregon to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final berth last season. He was an all-conference honorable mention choice in the Badger West, who averaged 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one blocked shot per game. Schoenecker also was an honorable mention selection on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State boys soccer team following the Panthers’ Division 2 state championship.

Quotable: “Casey is one of the hardest workers we’ve had and his work ethic has rubbed off on a lot of his teammates,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “He is a competitor and is a versatile defender who can guard one through five. He cares about winning.”

Brody Hartig

School: DeForest

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: Hartig, who has started the past two years, helped lead 22-5 DeForest to the Badger East Conference title and a Division 2 sectional semifinal berth last season after the Norskies reached the Division 1 state tournament semifinals in 2021. He earned honorable mention all-conference selection as a junior, averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Quotable: “Expectations are high for Brody entering his senior season,” first-year DeForest coach Eric Stewart said. “He has embraced his leadership role this offseason and will look to lead a balanced scoring attack. Brody has elevated his ability to attack the rim and has prepared himself to play all spots of the floor for the Norskies.”

Dadon Gillen

School: McFarland

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: The 6-2 Gillen averaged 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Spartans last season when he was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference. He is one of five starters returning from the potent McFarland lineup, which includes Deven Kulp, Aidan Chislom, Andrew Kelley and Kyle Kussow. Gillen also is a standout in football and baseball.

Quotable: “(Gillen is a) strong overall player, who can score in the paint against bigger defenders using his athleticism,” McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt said.

Chris Davis Jr.

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Things to know: Davis, as a freshman, was a starter for Madison East last season. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He transferred from Madison East to Sun Prairie West, where his father, Chris Davis Sr., is coach for the new program after being an assistant on East coach Matt Miota’s staff.

Quotable: “This is going to be his year; (he's an) upcoming star,” Davis Sr. said.

Rocco Richie

School: Mount Horeb

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Things to know: The 6-2 Richie was an honorable mention selection on the Badger West all-conference team. He is one of the Vikings’ top returning players after averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds last season.

Quotable: “I expect Rocco to be one of the top players in the conference this season,” Mount Horeb coach Todd Nesheim said. “He has put a ton of time into improving his game. He is still a driveway kid. When I drive by his house, he is in his driveway shooting almost always, no matter the weather. He’s a bit old school that way.”

