 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball preview: Monroe appears to be big cheese in Badger West Conference
0 Comments
alert
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys basketball preview: Monroe appears to be big cheese in Badger West Conference

  • 0
Prep boys basketball photo: Waunakee vs. Monroe at Badger Challenge

Waunakee's Andrew Keller (33) gets a hand on the shot of Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves (44) during the first half of first-place matchup between the teams in the Badger Challenge boys basketball tournament at Madison Edgewood in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Two points is all that separated the Monroe boys basketball team from a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals last winter.

Even with the loss of their top scorer, the Cheesemakers appear to be a cut above the rest this season.

Most of the coaches in the newly realigned Badger West Conference — consisting of Monroe, Mount Horeb, Monroe, Edgewood, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Portage and Oregon — chose the Cheesemakers as the favorites to take the crown in the eight-team league’s inaugural season.

The Cheesemakers goals stretch far beyond just the league crown, however, according to coach Brian Bassett.

“Contend for conference, regional and sectional titles,” he wrote in the team’s preseason survey. “We have the players to achieve these goals as long as we stay healthy.”

Even if Monroe is able to remain healthy, the road won’t be easy as there are some lofty challengers who want to prevent it from standing alone atop the league standings.

The contenders

Even with the loss of five seniors, including Division 2 All-State selection and leading scorer Cade Meyer — the current UW-Green Bay freshman averaged 20.1 points per game last year — Monroe (16-2) brings back some heavy hitters in seniors J.T. Seagreaves and Carson Leuzinger.

Seagreaves nearly averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile Leuzinger added 15.1 points and a team-best 5.4 assists per game to earn honorable mention all-state honors.

Among those looking to take a bite out of Monroe are the likes of Oregon (7-7) and Portage (7-17).

Both the Panthers and Warriors bowed out before the regional finals but each return some lethal scorers. Oregon, which bumped up to Div. 1 and suffered a season-ending 77-44 loss to Sun Prairie in the regional quarterfinals, returns its leading scorer from last season in senior guard Ryne Panzer, who averaged 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Portage, meanwhile, is coming off its first regional semifinals appearance since 2017 before losing to Wisconsin Dells 62-47. The Warriors return two double-digit scorers in seniors Cooper Roberts (16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Erik Brouette (14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg), and both can drive the lane or hurt a defense from behind the arc.

The dark horses

Madison Edgewood is very familiar with the Cheesemakers, having met in a Div. 2 sectional semifinal that went to Monroe 75-68. The Crusaders (12-13) lost eight seniors to graduation, including their top five scorers. However, they return a capable pair in seniors Clay Krantz (4.7 ppg) and Jackson Trudgeon (4.4) looking to spearhead the team’s reload.

Sauk Prairie (10-7) will also have some key holes to fill after reaching the Div. 2 regional semifinals last winter only to fall to Edgewood 52-49. Just four players return from a senior-laden roster that lost its top four scorers, with junior Devin Kerska (5.1 ppg) and senior Eddie Breunig (4.6 ppg) among those returning.

Mount Horeb played just seven games last year, among the fewest in the conference. The Vikings (2-5), who lost to Edgewood in the Div. 2 regional quarterfinals 53-35, have traditionally had little to no trouble plugging in gaps.

Out is current UW-La Crosse freshman and last year’s leading scorer Torrin Hannah, but back are seniors Paul Matthews (6.9 ppg), Ray Woller (6.3 ppg) and Garrison Lindley (4.8 ppg) for coach Todd Nesheim’s group.

The rest

Rivals Baraboo (3-19) and Reedsburg (4-16) took their respective bumps last season and could be in store for more healing this winter.

The Thunderbirds and Beavers won’t go down without a fight, however, with both sides returning key pieces. Baraboo, which fell to Adams-Friendship 53-38 in a season-ending Div. 2 regional quarterfinal, brings back its second-leading scoring from last year in senior Gabe McReynolds (11.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg), as well as junior Drew Mistele (6.7 ppg, 2.3 apg).

As for the Beavers, first-year coach Tanner Schieve must replace Zach Bestor (20.5 ppg), but he does welcome back senior Jack Campbell (5 ppg) and a handful of other role players looking to take on bigger roles.

Can't-miss games

While a non-conference matchup, the Cheesemakers’ early season tilt against DeForest on Dec. 10 could be one of the best all season long. The Norskies are coming off a WIAA Div. 1 state semifinals berth last season and are led by returning Div. 2 all-state honoree Max Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan recruit.

Oregon expects to be one of the top contenders to challenge the Cheesemakers for the league crown. The Panthers get an early season test of their own when they host Badger East title hopeful Milton on Dec. 16. The Redhawks are coming off a stellar 13-5 campaign last season and return Div. 2 all-state honorable mention Jack Campion.

A late season contest that could go the furthest in determining the league title will happen Feb. 10 when Monroe travels to Portage. The Warriors have high hopes this winter after showing some promise last season despite finishing 10 games under .500. Only time will tell how sharpened they are to try and take a slice out of the Cheesemakers.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers guard Johnny Davis shares how the Badgers took control from Aggies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics