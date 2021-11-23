Boys basketball preview: Monroe appears to be big cheese in Badger West Conference

Two points is all that separated the Monroe boys basketball team from a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals last winter.
Even with the loss of their top scorer, the Cheesemakers appear to be a cut above the rest this season.
Most of the coaches in the newly realigned Badger West Conference — consisting of Monroe, Mount Horeb, Monroe, Edgewood, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Portage and Oregon — chose the Cheesemakers as the favorites to take the crown in the eight-team league’s inaugural season.
The Cheesemakers goals stretch far beyond just the league crown, however, according to coach Brian Bassett.
“Contend for conference, regional and sectional titles,” he wrote in the team’s preseason survey. “We have the players to achieve these goals as long as we stay healthy.”
Even if Monroe is able to remain healthy, the road won’t be easy as there are some lofty challengers who want to prevent it from standing alone atop the league standings.
The contenders
Even with the loss of five seniors, including Division 2 All-State selection and leading scorer Cade Meyer — the current UW-Green Bay freshman averaged 20.1 points per game last year — Monroe (16-2) brings back some heavy hitters in seniors J.T. Seagreaves and Carson Leuzinger.
Seagreaves nearly averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile Leuzinger added 15.1 points and a team-best 5.4 assists per game to earn honorable mention all-state honors.
Among those looking to take a bite out of Monroe are the likes of Oregon (7-7) and Portage (7-17).
Both the Panthers and Warriors bowed out before the regional finals but each return some lethal scorers. Oregon, which bumped up to Div. 1 and suffered a season-ending 77-44 loss to Sun Prairie in the regional quarterfinals, returns its leading scorer from last season in senior guard Ryne Panzer, who averaged 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Portage, meanwhile, is coming off its first regional semifinals appearance since 2017 before losing to Wisconsin Dells 62-47. The Warriors return two double-digit scorers in seniors Cooper Roberts (16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Erik Brouette (14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg), and both can drive the lane or hurt a defense from behind the arc.
The dark horses
Madison Edgewood is very familiar with the Cheesemakers, having met in a Div. 2 sectional semifinal that went to Monroe 75-68. The Crusaders (12-13) lost eight seniors to graduation, including their top five scorers. However, they return a capable pair in seniors Clay Krantz (4.7 ppg) and Jackson Trudgeon (4.4) looking to spearhead the team’s reload.
Sauk Prairie (10-7) will also have some key holes to fill after reaching the Div. 2 regional semifinals last winter only to fall to Edgewood 52-49. Just four players return from a senior-laden roster that lost its top four scorers, with junior Devin Kerska (5.1 ppg) and senior Eddie Breunig (4.6 ppg) among those returning.
Mount Horeb played just seven games last year, among the fewest in the conference. The Vikings (2-5), who lost to Edgewood in the Div. 2 regional quarterfinals 53-35, have traditionally had little to no trouble plugging in gaps.
Out is current UW-La Crosse freshman and last year’s leading scorer Torrin Hannah, but back are seniors Paul Matthews (6.9 ppg), Ray Woller (6.3 ppg) and Garrison Lindley (4.8 ppg) for coach Todd Nesheim’s group.
The rest
Rivals Baraboo (3-19) and Reedsburg (4-16) took their respective bumps last season and could be in store for more healing this winter.
The Thunderbirds and Beavers won’t go down without a fight, however, with both sides returning key pieces. Baraboo, which fell to Adams-Friendship 53-38 in a season-ending Div. 2 regional quarterfinal, brings back its second-leading scoring from last year in senior Gabe McReynolds (11.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg), as well as junior Drew Mistele (6.7 ppg, 2.3 apg).
As for the Beavers, first-year coach Tanner Schieve must replace Zach Bestor (20.5 ppg), but he does welcome back senior Jack Campbell (5 ppg) and a handful of other role players looking to take on bigger roles.
Can't-miss games
While a non-conference matchup, the Cheesemakers’ early season tilt against DeForest on Dec. 10 could be one of the best all season long. The Norskies are coming off a WIAA Div. 1 state semifinals berth last season and are led by returning Div. 2 all-state honoree Max Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan recruit.
Oregon expects to be one of the top contenders to challenge the Cheesemakers for the league crown. The Panthers get an early season test of their own when they host Badger East title hopeful Milton on Dec. 16. The Redhawks are coming off a stellar 13-5 campaign last season and return Div. 2 all-state honorable mention Jack Campion.
A late season contest that could go the furthest in determining the league title will happen Feb. 10 when Monroe travels to Portage. The Warriors have high hopes this winter after showing some promise last season despite finishing 10 games under .500. Only time will tell how sharpened they are to try and take a slice out of the Cheesemakers.
Boys basketball preview: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves, Portage's Cooper Roberts among 10 players to know in Badger West
Gabe McReynolds, sr., F, Baraboo
One of the few bright spots for the Thunderbirds, McReynolds had a breakthrough junior campaign last winter. The 6-foot-6 forward finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game. It was a stark increase from a sophomore season in which McReynolds posted just 3.4 points per game. With good size, length and a powerful motor as one of the Baraboo football team’s top pass rushers, McReynolds will be a load for opposing big men to try and handle.
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., G, Madison Edgewood
The Crusaders undergo plenty of turnover this season but have a number of athletic players to fill those holes. Chief among them is Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin football priority walk-on recruit who is coming off a stellar senior football season in which he was a two-way small school honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. The 6-1 guard averaged 4.4 points last year mostly coming off the bench.
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., F, Monroe
A key cog in the Cheesemakers machine since his freshman year, Seagreaves looks primed for his biggest season yet after garnering all-region honors last year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The 6-6 forward, who holds NCAA Division II offers from Hillsdale, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, but will play football at UW, can punish teams around the basket and behind the arc. Seagreaves nearly averaged a double-double last winter scoring 15.3 points per game while grabbing 8.7 rebound and dishing out 1.6 assists. He broke the 20-point mark four times, including a three-game stretch in the season that saw him post a season-high 24 points in an 83-51 win over New Glarus.
Carson Leuzinger, sr., G, Monroe
Leuzinger gives the Cheesemakers a steady hand in their backcourt to complement Seagreaves down low. An honorable mention all-state and second-team all-region selection last season, the 6-foot guard enters his third year as a starter for coach Brian Bassett. Leuzinger has plenty of speed, skill and aggression to penetrate opposing defenses to the tune of 15.1 points per game last season. He’s an equally good distributor, too, averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game. Leuzinger hit the 20-point mark six times last season, including four straight games in which he nearly recorded three double-doubles.
Paul Matthews, sr., G, Mount Horeb
The Vikings have plenty of holes to fill this winter but some capable players ready to fill the void. Matthews will be one of the top choices that coach Todd Nesheim turns to after a successful, albeit brief, season last year. In the Vikings’ seven games last season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.9 points per game, including a pair of double-digit performances with a season-high 15 points coming in a 68-37 loss to Monona Grove.
Ryne Panzer, sr., G, Oregon
On a senior-laden team last season, Panzer did a lot of heavy lifting for the Panthers and he’ll again be called upon to spearhead a challenge for the league title. The 6-1 guard is in his fourth varsity season and showed he’s someone to be reckoned with last year, racking up a team-high 19.2 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Panzer scored 20 or more points four times, including a career-high 29 and 10 rebounds in a 66-56 win over Monona Grove last season. More performances like that can be expected this winter.
Cooper Roberts, sr., G, Portage
Roberts saw time as just a sophomore but really came into his own last season for the Warriors and coach Darrin Berger. The 6-foot guard averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game, an increase of nearly 11 points from his sophomore season, and was a threat to go off any given night thanks to his speed and ability to slice and finish at the rim, as well as shoot from behind the arc. Roberts scored 20 or more points eight times, including a career-high 29 in a 73-39 romp over Dodgeville.
Erik Brouette, sr., G, Portage
Joining Roberts in the Warriors backcourt is another steady hand in Brouette. After transferring from Pardeeville early in the season as a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 guard was forced to play just JV his first season in black and orange. He more than made up for it last year, though, averaging a second-best 14.4 points and chipping in 4.2 rebounds. Like his backcourt counterpart, Brouette can hurt you off the dribble but he’s a lethal 3-point shooter in transition and the half court. He scored 20 or more points six times, including a career-high 22 twice.
Jack Campbell, sr., G, Reedsburg
While the Beavers didn’t turn in a great season overall last year, Campbell made a good first impression in his first varsity campaign. The 6-2 guard will look to follow that up this winter under first-year head coach Tanner Schieve. The incoming coach has a good sample size from Campbell, who played in 17 of the Beavers’ 20 games last season, averaging 5.8 points per game. He scored in double-figures three times, including a career-high 12 points in a season-ending 72-64 loss to Portage.
Devin Kerska, jr., G, Sauk Prairie
Even as just a sophomore, Kerska saw plenty of playing time for the Eagles and coach Sean McGann last winter. That should pay big dividends this season as he looks to take on a larger role his fall following a strong opening act. The 6-foot guard averaged 5.1 points per game last season coming off the bench, including a career-high 12 points in a 48-30 win over Baraboo. As just one of four varsity returnees, that experience will be extremely important.