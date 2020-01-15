You are the owner of this article.
Badgers commit Johnny Davis, Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus earn nominations for McDonald's All-American Game
Sun-Prairie-at-Madison-Memorial-girls-basketball-02-G9W0031-11162018204134

Memorial's Leilani Kapinus scores two on a layup, as Sun Prairie takes on Madison Memorial in girls Big Eight Conference high school basketball on Friday, 11/16/18 in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison Memorial senior guard Leilani Kapinus was among the girls basketball nominees from Wisconsin for the McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1 in Houston, Texas, according to the girls and boys lists announced by the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Kapinus, a Penn State commit, was the only girls player from this area.

Other state nominees include Christy Fortune, Appleton West; Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas; Mady Draak, Bay Port; Erin Hedman, New Berlin Eisenhower; Taylor Lauterbach, Appleton West; Khamya McNeal, Milwaukee King; Anna Mortag, Brookfield Central; Emma Nagel, Bay Port; Jaddon Simmons, Green Bay Southwest; Caroline Strande, Racine Lutheran.

La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin, was a nominee for the boys game.

He was the only boys nominee from Wisconsin.

Some 900 players nationally were nominated for the two games.

Selections are supposed to be made later this month (and announced Jan. 23).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

