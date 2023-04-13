The WIAA state boys and girls basketball tournaments are the centerpiece of the winter sports season.

Closing the second stanza of the high school athletics calendar on consecutive weekends, the spectacles at the Resch Center and Kohl Center have slowly started to rebound since the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t sure how people would come back," said Kate Peterson Abiad, assistant director of the WIAA who oversees both tournaments. "We weren’t sure if they’d come pouring back or were thankful to get out of the house and back to sporting events, or if it would take some time.”

There hasn’t been a surge back to the state tournament, but fans have slowly started to return.

The girls tournament from March 9-11 drew a combined 32,677 fans, with the 6,175 combined fans in Session 6 — the championship games for Divisions 3, 4 and 5 — the most among the seven sessions. The total was just over half the attendance of this year’s boys state tournament, which saw 64,360 fans hit the Kohl Center March 16-18.

Session 7, the Division 1 and 2 state title games, drew the most fans on the boys side with 11,768 between the two games. The girls drew slightly more fans last winter with 32,889, while the boys saw an increase in just under 7,000 from 2021-22, the first tournament held at the Kohl Center since 2018-19.

“It’s surprising to hear because I think the brand of basketball has been really strong,” Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon said. “I feel like, at least on the girls side, basketball is as good as it’s ever been and the players are as good as they’ve ever been.

“This past year, you look at the great players that made it to the state tournament, I think the product is continuing to improve every year.”

That product isn’t reflective in the ticket totals, which are nowhere near where it once was for the tournament. The conclusion to the boys 1997-98 season drew over 100,000 fans, the only state tournament to break that mark, while the girls’ 1999 tournament at the UW Field House saw over 53,000 fans go through the turnstiles.

The boys tournament hasn't had more than 85,000 fans since before the addition of Division 5 in 2011, while the girls haven't played in front of more than 40,000 fans since 2006 when the tournament was held at the Alliant Energy Center.

It has Peterson Abiad, Simon and other coaches, and fans alike pondering possibilities on how to lure people back to the state's version of March Madness.

Coaches eye seeding process facelift

The new computerized seeding process has drawn criticism from fans and coaches since its first implementation for the 2021-22 season.

Now with a second year in the books, coaches believe a change in the process could be beneficial for the tournament as a whole. Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins is a staunch proponent of altering things from the get-go.

“Division 1 is almost big enough where you could take all 64 or 72 of us and then seed the top 12 and everybody else stays in their region,” he said.

Oregon boys basketball coach Chris Seibert is in agreement that statewide seeding, at least at the Division 1 level, and that it would be “my perfect scenario.”

The biggest problem would then be the issue of travel with some of the division’s biggest schools such as Superior potentially traveling to the likes of Kenosha Bradford. Seibert, a 2009 Baraboo grad, would argue the difficulties of travel already exist given the time of year, and the fact teams “have hourlong drives already all over,” in Section 3.

“Teams from Madison are already driving around an hour to go out to Milwaukee, but if they’re playing a team from the La Crosse area, which is playing in a completely different sectional, you’re only adding 30-40 more minutes for a drive that’s only 15 kids,” Seibert said. “It’s not a full-program game, and I think it would increase the quality of the tournament.”

The idea of statewide seeding from the start of the tournament isn’t the only idea coaches and fans have floated. Seibert is among a growing group that isn’t opposed to potentially reseeding the tournament after the completion of regionals to try to ensure the top teams in the state, regardless of geographic location, reach the state tournament.

“To try to get the top four teams in every sectional is the end goal, and how to get there, I think there’s a lot of different ways to get there,” Simon said.

“I think that’s a really good idea because wrestling is doing it and I think it brings a lot of excitement to the sport. Nobody really likes to see a blowout game of one team up by 20, 25 or 30 points,” Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association executive director and former Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue added.

Beaver Dam girls coach Tim Chase is in agreement that a potential reseeding after sectionals would alleviate some things. However, the longtime coach is well aware of what the WIAA’s true goal is for the tournament.

“The WIAA has always thought it’s not always about getting the best teams, it’s about regional representation throughout the state. That’s why, however, they place teams at the beginning is such a big thing,” he said. “I think that’s where one of the things if we changed some of the sectionals up and do seeding at a wider variety, the biggest day of the year isn’t the day they announce what sectional they put you in.”

Peterson Abiad, who formerly coached the Cleveland State women’s basketball team for 15 seasons from 2003-04 through 2017-18 before joining the WIAA executive staff, said both types of proposals have been sent many times and none have passed. She also isn’t aware of any state where a reseeding process takes place.

“That doesn’t happen,” she said. “That’s part of the magic of March Madness, that once you’re in your bracket, from a coaching standpoint, you know if you beat these guys you’re going to likely play these guys or these guys. From a preparation standpoint, to reseed, it wouldn’t be, in my opinion, the nature of a tournament.”

Adding more excitement

The push for statewide or sectional reseeding stems from a perceived need to add more excitement and star power to the state proceedings.

“I just think that maybe we need some sort of pizazz to get people to turn out at the state tournament,” Petitgoue said. “The average basketball fan, I believe, if they don’t have a team to root for, the average fans want to go and see the kid who’s like a Sam Okey or Sam Dekker.

“They want to see the big-name kids who are going to be playing down the line and in the future somewhere else.”

That was the case in most people’s eyes this season with Wisconsin Lutheran, led by University of Wisconsin recruit Kon Knueppel, missing the tournament. The Vikings lost to eventual Division 2 state champion Pewaukee 64-50 in the sectional finals.

For Seibert, the matchup between Wisconsin Lutheran and the three-time reigning state champion Pirates “was likely the best game of tournament.”

The accessibility of the tournament itself, and other programming going on during that same time frame, seems to have also taken away from the magic. The advent of livestreaming and the ability to watch games wherever has made things much easier for fans to make the decision to save the time and money spent making the respective treks to Green Bay or Madison.

“The ability to sit in your own home and somewhat participate by watching games or what have you, became a real option for people,” Peterson Abiad said. “I do think that’s become comfortable and not everybody came back to the actual venue to watch the tournament.”

The other elephant in the room is the WIAA state tournaments take place during the lead-up to, and start of, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The state girls tournament concludes during the final days of conference tournaments, while the boys tournament is on TV the same time as the first days of the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Collins admitted he felt like the state boys tournament “had to be even better” if they were going to get fans out to games because of the overlap.

“When we won in 2011, the Badgers were playing and people turned off the Badgers to watch us,” he said. “We only had like 10,000 at that game, but you’d think there were 30,000 with the amount of people who talked to me about it.”

Collins believes moving both tournaments ahead a week would “be the only basketball in town … and you might get an even better crowd.”

Altering the start of the tournament has long been on the mind of Simon. The Beavers coach feels the current structure benefits the lower-seeded teams in some instances, with teams that receive a bye into the regional semifinals likely waiting eight days before hitting the floor again.

Simon's proposal would be to have regional quarterfinal games held the Saturday after the final regular-season games — this year most teams played their final regular-season contest on Feb. 16 — leading into regional semifinals the following Tuesday and regional finals Friday.

“It gives you a little bit of time for some programs to really enjoy that journey of playing and moving on to a regional final,” Simon said. “Now if you win (a regional semifinal on) Friday, the turnover and excitement, anything that can get generated gets turned off pretty quickly because you play on Saturday.”

Expansion on the horizon?

Upon the tournament’s expansion from three classes to four divisions for the 1990-91 season, the state field grew to 20 teams with eight participants in Division 1 and four each in Divisions 2-4.

The number of state participants has remained at 20, even when the WIAA added a fifth division ahead for the 2010-11 school year as Division 1 was cut to four participants instead of eight. Having the largest division get cut in half has long been a point of contention for fans and some coaches statewide.

Most have urged for eight qualifiers in Division 1, a number that isn’t feasible under the WIAA’s current tournament structure, per Peterson Abiad, with both girls and boys tournaments taking place over three days. However, with an open Thursday morning session available, the WIAA and the coaches advisory committee has discussed the possibility of adding two more Division 1 teams.

“Would bringing two more games to the state tournament affect attendance? It'll bring one more session and that would potentially drive attendance. But there’s a lot of things to consider,” Peterson Abiad said.

The biggest being the addition of two more teams would give the top two seeds a bye into the Division 1 semifinals, should the other parameters remain the same. That would be a first for the WIAA, and the country, with no other state-sponsored championships including byes past the opening round of postseason play.

The addition of two more Division 1 teams would help fill the open Thursday morning slot the WIAA currently has — only the Division 3 and 4 semifinals are played Thursday while Division 1, 2 and 5 play on Friday.

“For someone who had to coach in that, that was hard playing three games in three days,” Collins recalled about the Spartans playing at state when there were eight Division 1 teams.

“It was like Hunger Games — that third game was like whoever won had the most left in the tank to compete. I don’t love that, but I think that’s a solution.”

A solution of Collins’ would be to revert back to three divisions of eight qualifiers each, bumping up the total teams to 24. Neighboring Minnesota has four classes of boys and girls basketball with eight state qualifiers in each.

Petitgoue believes the expansion is “a really good proposal.” On the other hand, the WBCA Hall of Famer and state’s winningest coach realizes the type of Pandora’s Box that would open.

“You’re not just talking about two extra Division 1 teams, but then Divisions 2, 3, 4 and 5 are going to be saying, ‘Hey, how about us?’” he said.

Chase is among those in the contingent hoping expansion wouldn’t only be limited to Division 1. While he acknowledges it would “really be a long-term thing,” the prospects of getting eight teams in each division is something he’s a proponent of to get more teams involved. That would result in the WIAA likely needing to use multiple locations and begin the tournament sooner.

Along with the Resch Center, nearby St. Norbert’s College in De Pere and the areas other big high schools could be possible secondary locations in Chase’s mind. Even with the additional sites, Peterson-Abiad said that under the current tournament structure, it isn’t feasible.

Whether or not any sort of expansion would help boost attendance in the end is unclear, too.

“Would bringing two more games to the state tournament affect attendance, it’ll bring one more session and that would potentially drive attendance,” Peterson-Abiad said. “But there’s a lot of things to consider and I don’t know if we can put our finger on exactly why attendance is down, but there’s certainly communities and school districts that bring more fans to games.”

