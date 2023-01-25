Al Deang's family responsibilities have shaped him into a leader for Edgewood

When Baluck Deang left home in 2021 to go play tennis at Delaware State University, a new responsibility fell upon Al Deang's shoulders. He became the primary caretaker of their oldest sister, Goamar Deang, who was born with a brain disability.

Goamar Deang, who is now 30, was born in Sudan via a C-section before the family immigrated to Wisconsin over 20 years ago. Joseph Deang, the family's father, said if she was born in the United States, like Al Deang, this wouldn't have happened.

"The problem was they didn't know how to deliver and pull the baby out of a C-section because they didn't have the technology or experience," Joseph Deang said. "So when the midwife tried to pull the head, that's what damaged the right side of the brain and the tongue."

Since then it's been the priority of each sibling to take care of their sister, or as Joseph Deang said "it's a family business."

Al Deang is the youngest of six siblings and his time aiding his sister has served as teachable moments.

"It's something that's new to me because before my sister left she'd always do that, so I feel like I had to grow up a little faster because I always had my sister to rely on," Al Deang said. "I had to step into her shoes and see what she was going through but also see that family matters and I didn't really know how big of a job it was until she left."

Being a key figure on Edgewood's boys basketball team, Al Deang has a rigorous daily schedule. It starts with waking up at 5 a.m. and having a morning shootaround before school. Then after school having practice before returning home to care for his sister.

This includes feeding her, occasionally helping her take showers, get back upstairs and getting into bed.

"I learned that you have to sacrifice some things," he said. "Like my friends would ask to go out and I'd say no because I have to take care of my sister, but it was always worth it."

Every summer the family's mother, Willma Joshua, leaves for six weeks to travel back to Sudan and for Al Deang this is the hardest time to take care of his sister.

"I have to be on top of things because nobody else can do it when she's gone," Al Deang said.

Said older sister Nykour Deang: "He's still the same silly and goofy person but I think his growth now being a senior in high school shows as he's responsible and dedicated to his activities, friendships and school."

Al Deang's care for others doesn't stop with his family. He's an active volunteer in the Madison community. His philanthropy started in sixth grade with the First Tee program, which introduced him to the sport of golf.

First Tee is an organization that aspires to "incorporate responsibility, courtesy, honesty and integrity — all values inherent in the game of golf — into the daily lives of those who participate," according to the organization's website.

"I really love volunteering and giving back to the programs I was in," Al Deang said. "I just love volunteering and seeing those kids because I was once in their position and I feel like it's just a great thing to do."

A family of decorated athletes

Immediately upon walking into the Deang household, there is a room on your left showered with trophies, medals and awards from athletic achievements of every sibling over the years. Also, plastered on the wall are senior portraits, one of those being Al Deang's older brother, Deang Deang, who played basketball at Madison East.

Al Deang said his favorite memory with his family was going to watch his brother play because "we were always together moving as a unit, wherever one person goes we'd all go."

"When my brother played at East High School, going to watch him play, he's just different, I wanted to be like him and always looked up to him," Al Deang said. "It was just packed in the gym, energy was always high and it was something I wanted to try bringing to Edgewood."

Baluck Deang was a two-time state champion at Edgewood. She won singles championships in both 2019 and 2020.

Despite the accolades of his older siblings, Al Deang feels he is the best athlete in his family. One of his many reasons being he's the only one who can do a between-the-legs dunk.

"I'd say I'm the best athlete because I think I can keep up with my brothers in basketball, I used to be at my sister's level in tennis and we'd go back and forth but she got way better than me," Al Deang said. "Nobody is keeping up with me in golf so I'd say I'm the best athlete."

Al Deang played a plethora of sports growing up. He's tried everything including swimming, soccer, tennis, football, golf and basketball.

"Many people don't know but I used to be a huge tennis player and better at it then golf or basketball," he said.

However, when he entered high school he had to choose between golf and tennis because they were both spring sports.

"I wanted to be different from my siblings and everybody chose something different," he said. "My two brothers chose basketball, my sister chose tennis and I just wanted to start my own path and excel from there."

That decision has panned out well, as he is a part of Edgewood's five straight boys golf state championships. Al Deang said last year’s championship run was his favorite sports memory.

"Winning state last year was memorable because we didn't really have a coach," Al Deang said. "Our athletic director just picked it up and that was his last year there so it was something special for me and the team. I've known him since fifth grade and he's always been close to me, so winning a state championship with him meant a lot."

Now in the middle of basketball season, Al Deang has the same lofty expectations. He said before the season coach Reggie Patterson showed the team the conference title banner in the gym and said their team was special enough to add 2023 to it.

Edgewood hasn't won the Badger West conference since 2017.

"After winning the conference the expectation is regionals, sectionals and getting to the Kohl Center," Al Deang said. "We just have to stay positive, stay together and keep working hard if we want that to happen."

