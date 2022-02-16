A balanced offense has Madison La Follette boys basketball clicking as postseason looms

The history of Madison La Follette boys basketball achievements looms large in the school’s field house.

Three gigantic banners display team photos of squads that clinched state championships in 1977, 1982 and 2002.

Lancers coach Curtrel Robinson was a member of the 2002 state title team that was coached by Eric Nelson and included Quincy Henderson, Jonte, Jason and Michael Flowers.

Robinson said that his principles align closely with Nelson’s instruction.

“Not one player was bigger than the program or bigger than the team,” Robinson said of the Lancers, who earned three straight state berths from 2001-03.

“There were times when guys would go off and have 20 or 25 points, but I never remember coach Nelson saying that someone had to touch the ball every single time.”

Robinson, who helped Winona State win a NCAA Division II title during the 2005-06 season, is guiding the current La Follette team in that same direction.

Senior forward Camron Yahnke isn’t bothered by the fact that the Lancers don't have a standout player who scores 20 or more points per game.

Yahnke is the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game. He’s closely followed by junior Arhman Lewis (13.9 ppg), sophomore Quinton Lomack (12.2) and senior K’Shawn Gibbs (11.4).

“Everyone is equal, and everyone just tries to play together to do what they can do and make the team better,” Yahnke said.

A balanced scoring attack has yielded success for the Lancers (15-4, 14-2 Big Eight Conference), who are eighth in Division 1 in the Associated Press rankings and own the top spot in the conference.

The Lancers are eager to make a return trip to state. They reached the 2019 sectional final and lost to Sun Prairie, the eventual state runner-up.

La Follette and all Madison Metropolitan School District high school programs went nearly two years between games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some athletes were in eighth grade the last time La Follette varsity suited up for a game before the pandemic, and others competed on junior varsity. Gibbs and Jouk Riak were the only two Lancers with varsity playing experience entering the season.

But Riak, a 6-foot-7 senior, suffered a knee injury in the second game of the season and is out for the remainder of the year, leaving the Lancers with a hole in the interior.

Younger brother Reak Riak, a 6-5 athlete, sustained a wrist sprain Jan. 21 in a loss to Sun Prairie but might return before for the playoffs.

This season, three of La Follette’s four losses were decided by four points or less.

The Lancers suffered a 92-73 loss to Menomonee Falls on Feb. 12. Menomonee Falls, which is ranked third by WisSports.net and fifth by The Associated Press, snapped La Follette’s five-game winning streak.

Yahnke said that Lewis, a point guard, and senior Marri Larrue have provided valuable contributions.

Yahnke said that La Follette’s emphasis on defense has made an impact on both sides of the ball.

“If we have a good defensive possession, you get can get into a good offense and it flows and gives us energy to play better on offense,” Yahnke said.

Lewis said he enjoys taking a charge or forcing a trap on an opponent’s offense. A point guard, he takes pride in being an in-game general and off-court leader.

“In practice, I want to try and be the most vocal, and then that pushes everybody else,” Lewis said. "For me it’s a teamwork aspect, with trying to make sure everybody is on one page.”

Robinson has overseen the La Follette program since 2014. He’s a stickler on defense, especially with man-to-man defense.

“There aren’t many coaches who are willing to coach it up game by game the way I do,” he said. “That’s just kind of my passion and what I experienced in my life as a high school and college athlete.

“Our players buy that and they like that because it’s not laziness, it’s not just sitting back.”

Besides having a teammate’s back when he’s beat on defense, Robinson’s coaching philosophy is pretty simple.

“Understand the matchups and understand the game plan, but play together,” he said. “If we can just continue to be the hardest playing team for a full 36 minutes — executing our game plan, being happy for each other and picking each other up — we’ll be fine.”