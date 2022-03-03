6 things to know about the WIAA's new electronic seeding in its first year in use for basketball

Two weeks ago girls basketball teams across Wisconsin fired up their laptops or turned on TVs to find out where they would be seeded in this year's WIAA playoffs.

It was the first time the WIAA streamed its seeding announcements, a new feature after the WIAA and the state's basketball coaches overhauled how it seeded the state playoffs. Gone was the use of a coaches' meeting that decided the pairings for the first round of the regional tournaments. Now the WIAA uses electronic seeding, done with a formula that aims to seed teams in a fair manner while taking into account a variety of factors.

The new system, which was used for the boys tournament a week later and was first introduced in the fall for football, gave the WIAA a showcase event but also was immediately questioned on social media by teams, fans and even media that were not impressed by some of the results.

Despite some of the negative feedback, the WIAA and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association are committed to the electronic seeding structure, which they say removes human biases, and will continue to evaluate the formula each year.

Here's what you should know about the electronic seeding, how it was created and what its future might look like:

What is the formula's components?

The criteria the formula considers to determine seeds are:

Team's win percentage

Opponents' win percentage

Defeated opponents' win percentage

Defeated opponents' opponents win percentage

Historical conference playoff win percentage

Historical team playoff win percentage

Strength of loss game value

Computer random draw

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad did not provide the exact formula, and it is not available publicly on the WIAA's website.

How was the formula created?

A committee of 12 people created the formula. Former Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association president Dan Witter said WisSport.net’s Travis Wilson and other members of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association sat in on the meetings because they were already using a computer seeding program.

Witter said they consulted the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the Minnesota State High School League about their use of an outside company but quickly decided against that path.

“The WIAA was already doing football, so Kate said we should able to do this for basketball too, in house where we don’t have to pay $10,000 to $20,000 to some company either in Michigan or Minnesota to do this," Witter said.

Peterson Abiad, who is in charge of the administration and coordination of high school basketball in Wisconsin, said they tested about 12 different formulas using data sets from the previous three years — not including last year because of complications caused by COVID-19 — to test which "was the most accurate, as far as we know accuracy."

The formula was created by WIAA technology coordinator Eric Dziak. The WIAA requires every school to input their entire schedule and add scores after every game. At the end of the season, they're required to verify their scores.

It took approximately six hours for a computer to run the formula and produce the seeds for each boys and girls team, Peterson Abiad said.

What did the WIAA use before to seed the playoffs?

Before the electronic seeding, coaches of each sectional would have face-to-face meetings to decide where teams were seeded.

Peterson Abiad said before the coaches meetings there were random drawings done to seed each team.

"Either the computer or they draw it out of a hat, but teams were randomly put on brackets," she said. "This has been evolving over time — the random draw, to let’s seed our regional and now some are seeding the whole sectional."

What coaches liked?

Witter said the electronic seeding removes potential bias, an issue when coaches determined the seedings.

“After each seeding meeting, I got numerous emails, texts, phone calls about guys feeling that they were not fairly treated in the meetings because either there was a biased towards another conference because there was more teams in that conference or somebody was more convincing of a speaker and swayed some people to vote a certain way,” Witter said.

“I think (the computer) levels the playing field as far as just crunching the numbers and trying to get it right that way, versus the coaches’ thoughts on things,” said Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon, whose team finished the regular season 26-0.

The new system also allowed the WIAA to release the pairings online in a TV show format. It gave the release a similar vibe to the NCAA Tournament's Selection Sunday. Teams got together in classrooms, someone's home or at restaurants to watch the brackets be released, Peterson Abiad said.

“It was fun to watch that," she said. "A lot of people posted those things on Twitter or social media. I got some positive feedback about that. That was something we couldn’t do when everybody knows the seeds already.”

Witter, who coaches Wisconsin Rapids' boys, said his team watched before practice. The Red Raiders were awarded a 15 seed and play Friday at second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial.

“It was a big deal for the kids,” he said. "It was like the NCAA when those brackets come out and people sit by wherever. I think it could be something that developed even further, the seeding show.”

What did coaches not like?

Part of the problem for some coaches was a lack of transparency. Coaches and fans don't know how each criteria is weighed in the larger formula.

“I don’t know if I like the electronic system yet,” Lodi boys basketball coach Ben Leistico said. “I wish they would be a little more transparent with it and how they’re getting to their numbers and stuff. I think it helps with scheduling and things like that, so you want to look and see what you can do to help your team. They’re being too quiet about it, I think, and I don’t know what the point of that is.”

Beaver Dam girls coach Tim Chase said he thought the formula got the top seeds right, but it also had some "glitches at the bottom," something he's noticed in prior years.

“It’s not a perfect thing, especially with scheduling and accounting for (Madison) La Follette’s situation with the forfeits, where things can be a little different," he said. "There are going to be some things they are going to have to fine-tune. But, overall, I think it was pretty good.”

Some coaches, like Simon and Madison Edgewood girls coach Lora Staveness, would like to see the formula take into account head-to-head results as a criterion.

“I think that’s important,” Simon said. “I think most coaches feel the same way. The WIAA, for the most part, I think gets a lot of things right. There are a lot of tough decisions to make and I think they will tweak the system a little bit and I think next year will be even better.”

Chase said head-to-head was not a component for the formula because it can drastically change things.

“You might be able to put something in, but it’s difficult,” he said.

Staveness said she like there to be oversight on player availability due to injury and eligibility. She also thinks there needs to be a basketball guru or groups of individuals knowledgeable about the different divisions to be able to offer comments on the teams before the seedings are released.

That might have helped a team like Madison La Follette girls, which was not happy with its seeding. The Lancers (11-6) were handed the Division 1 10th seed but had forfeited five games due to COVID-19 issues. They beat No. 7 Brookfield Central in the playoff opener before losing to Arrowhead in the regional final.

“Is it perfect?” Witter said. "Probably not. Do we need to make adjustments? Absolutely, but we knew that going in that the first year was going to be (a trial run)."

Will the WIAA re-evaluate the formula?

The short answer is yes.

Peterson Abiad said once both the boys and girls basketball tournaments are over, she will give the WBCA the list of complaints she received.

Peterson Abiad and Witter treated this year as a trial, and the committee might take another look at the formula.

But they want to wait for the tournaments to finish so they can see how well the formula worked.

“I think that’s going to give us a better idea (of what needs to be looked at),” Peterson Abiad said.

Witter said this first year was a process and “whether it was good, bad or indifferent, we’ll go back and look at it and decide whether we are going to tweak some of the percentages or how that’s going to work. We got complaints, but there are 400 schools that are getting seeded.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

