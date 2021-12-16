5 examples why Madison Memorial boys basketball's Braylen Blue already has Division I interest

The deflections — he averaged the same number of those (4.2) as steals entering Friday — are one of the parts of his game he's most proud of, he said, because of the opportunities they create for teammates or for his team's offense in general.

"You’re not going to find too many teams that are going to play a really good zone defense like that," Robinson said. “His length up top — his ability to just kind of sit down and it looks like he’s not in the passing lane, but then he’s quick to react and get a tip and deflections."

In this second video of Blue in the 2-3 zone, taken from the opposite end of the floor and not the sideline, you can see what Robinson is referring to. Blue doesn't get a tip or a deflection on this possession, but it's evident that he's forcing La Follette's guards out wider than they'd like with his wingspan and making it hard for them to move the ball around the perimeter.

There were other times in the game where his closing ability from behind on a play to the basket showcased how his long arms and jumping ability can be a factor defensively, but it's his reach side to side and his instincts that make him a true terror for opponents trying to solve Memorial's zone.

Forcing the issue