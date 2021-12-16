5 examples why Madison Memorial boys basketball's Braylen Blue already has Division I interest

Rounding up the ways Braylen Blue impacts the game is a little like cleaning up a messy room.
Where to begin?
But there is one particular trait that guides them all, serving the 6-foot-4 guard on the Madison Memorial boys basketball team on offense, defense and everywhere in between.
“One of his many super powers,” Memorial coach Steve Collins said, “is the ability to see the court.”
And that was on display Friday night against Big Eight Conference rival Madison La Follette, helping keep the Spartans in the game before they ultimately suffered a 58-48 loss to the Lancers, ranked fourth in the Division 1 coaches poll.
Blue, a junior who was on the JV team at Sun Prairie as a freshman and missed all of last year's high school season because there wasn't one in the Madison Metropolitan School District due to the pandemic, is sought after by a number of NCAA Division I programs — including Arizona State, UW-Milwaukee and Murray State — despite his lack of varsity experience.
Why is that? Here are five traits Blue showed in Friday's loss that exemplify why he's garnering D-I buss:
Creating for himself
On his first basket Friday night — he only had three field goals but made freight at the free-throw line, going 7-of-10 to finish tied for the team high with 15 points — he took the ball up the court, passed to the left wing and then set a screen away from the ball.
When nothing materialized from that, he came off a screen and got the ball back. The defender closed out a little too hard, giving Blue the space he needed to drive to the left elbow and pull up for an off-balance jumper that splashed in.
On that play you can see not just the respect he gets as a perimeter threat but also how good he is at creating for himself with the way he positions his body. He doesn't need a lot of room to get his shoulders square to the basket.
"I don’t always look at the defender guarding me," he said of his vision attacking the basket. "I kind of see the help-side defenders, where they’re looking."
Creating for others
Blue's ability to see the court also results in a number of assists.
He entered Friday's game averaging 4.2 assists, and it was obvious early on as to why.
On this play he goes from disrupting the Lancers’ half-court offense as the point man in Memorial’s 2-3 zone (more on that in a bit) to pushing the tempo in transition and finding 6-5 sophomore Bradyn Taylor for a fast-break layup.
It's not necessarily an easy layup — Taylor has to reach back for the pass a little bit and is contested at the rim — but you can see how Blue is able to direct him toward the basket with his eyes.
It's subtle, but it creates just the passing lane Blue needs before La Follette is able to get in position to stop the fast break.
"I try to see maybe one or two steps ahead," Blue said, adding of that approach that it often leads to "assists that aren’t assists but passes to an assist, creating opportunities for my teammates."
His ability to regularly make the kind of difficult pass in transition shown in this video without costing his team is also reflected in his early assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.33.
Range getting better
Blue hasn't shown exceptional 3-point shooting in the early going this season, entering Friday night's game 5-of-20 (25%) from beyond the arc. But as noted on his profile on WisSports, he's an improved shooter.
In this video he shows why it's not a good idea to leave him open.
Blue races the ball across half-court, hands off to senior forward Cole Hendrickson and then slips into the corner.
The way the play is designed, it's effectively a screen for Hendrickson, with Blue crossing between his teammate and the defender. And when Blue does slip by, the two La Follette defenders get a little crossed up for a moment, allowing Blue to get the ball back with an opening to rise and fire.
"We left him open a little bit too much for my liking. We didn’t really switch quick enough to get a hand up on him, and he took advantage of that," La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson said of the fact two of Blue's three field goals were from long range, the other one coming in the early going of the second half.
'Quick to react'
Blue is also impacting games in a big way as a disruptive presence on defense.
At 6-4, he's plenty capable of altering shots in the paint. But as a point guard with a smaller build, for now, that's happening more in help defense than at the point of attack.
His primary defensive role is at the top of Memorial's zone, which was a 2-3 a lot of the time against La Follette but a 1-3-1 late as the Spartans tried to turn up the pressure trailing in the final minutes.
In this video you can see how his length and athleticism make it difficult for La Follette to penetrate and dish, the primary attack method against zone defenses.
The deflections — he averaged the same number of those (4.2) as steals entering Friday — are one of the parts of his game he's most proud of, he said, because of the opportunities they create for teammates or for his team's offense in general.
"You’re not going to find too many teams that are going to play a really good zone defense like that," Robinson said. “His length up top — his ability to just kind of sit down and it looks like he’s not in the passing lane, but then he’s quick to react and get a tip and deflections."
In this second video of Blue in the 2-3 zone, taken from the opposite end of the floor and not the sideline, you can see what Robinson is referring to. Blue doesn't get a tip or a deflection on this possession, but it's evident that he's forcing La Follette's guards out wider than they'd like with his wingspan and making it hard for them to move the ball around the perimeter.
There were other times in the game where his closing ability from behind on a play to the basket showcased how his long arms and jumping ability can be a factor defensively, but it's his reach side to side and his instincts that make him a true terror for opponents trying to solve Memorial's zone.
Forcing the issue
For a young team like Memorial — freshman Ian Wischhoff starts at the guard position opposite Blue, Taylor is a sophomore, Blue is a junior short on varsity experience and there are only four seniors — rhythm on offense is still a work in progress.
"It’s a little bit baptism by fire with this group," Collins said following the loss to La Follette.
One way to neutralize that — and a good way to stay competitive amid cold shooting stretches, generally — is to get to the free-throw line.
And the best way to get to the line is not to settle for jumpers but rather to stay patient and find ways to attack the basket or get the ball into the paint.
In this video, Blue is active on the offensive end. He eventually comes off a screen, catches the ball at the top of the key and then — after a defensive switch on the screen — goes to the hoop.
The end result was a trip to the line, where Blue was 7-of-10 on the night, maintaining his team lead in made free throws (21) and attempts (28) in six games.
He's averaging 11.3 points per game on the year, not an eye-popping number by any stretch of the imagination.
But between the assists, the steals, the deflections that lead to stops and his overall leadership, the rising star is quickly making a name for himself on the varsity basketball scene.
"Braylen has," Collins said, "an all-around game that is wonderful to watch."
Boys basketball preview: D-I prospect Braylen Blue highlights intriguing list of Big Eight's 10 players to know
Jacob Naber, sr., F, Janesville Parker
The 6-foot-7 senior is returning to a Parker team that saw some success last season, winning a Division 1 regional title. Naber finished with 13 points and almost nine rebounds per game for the Vikings. This season, with the two leading scorers having graduated in the spring, Naber will have more responsibility.
Massi Malterer, sr., G, Madison East
The 6-2 guard only saw seven minutes of action, scoring three points, in 2019-20 before the pandemic shut down the season. But coaches in the Big Eight respect his ability to score. He does most of his damage penetrating to the rim, but has shown off a jumper against AAU competition. He's one of the more intriguing, unknown commodities in the conference as the season starts.
Habib Alidu-Ball, jr., C, Madison East
Alidu-Ball is also one of the few holdovers from the talented 2019-20 Purgolder team that won the Middleton Sectional semifinal over Oconomowoc. He saw 11 minutes of action and scored one point as a freshman that season. The 6-6 center has the size to step in and anchor a defense, which the Purgolders will certainly take.
Clevon Easton, fr., G/F, Madison East
Easton has impressed coaches early on at East and looks like a young breakout candidate. He's an athletic wing with room to grow and will have the time to do so with Malterer and Alidu-Ball expected to lead the Purgolders.
Ahrman Lewis, jr., G, Madison La Follette
Lewis, like teammate Quinton Lomack (more on him shortly), has not played varsity basketball yet for La Follette, which went 23-1 two years ago and won its sectional semifinal over Waunakee before the season was canceled. Five of that team's top six scorers have since graduated, leaving an opening for the Lewis-Lomack backcourt to provide much-needed playmaking. Both players have impressed in AAU and other events over the summer.
Quinton Lomack, so., G, Madison La Follette
The 6-2 sophomore has impressed coaches in the Big Eight in events he's played in over the summer, like his backcourt running mate. With big Juck Riak (7.6 ppg) the only notable scorer back from the 2019-20 squad, La Follette has a desperate need for guards to step up. Lomack and Lewis could provide that.
Braylen Blue, jr., G, Madison Memorial
The 6-4 guard has left an impression on coaches who have seen Blue play even though he has yet to log a varsity minute. Those coaches aren't just high school and AAU coaches. College coaches have liked his game as well. Blue has picked up offers from Division I programs like Arizona State, UW-Milwaukee and Murray State.
Kaden Fosdick, jr., F, Middleton
Fosdick began his varsity career averaging more than eight points per game and was the Cardinals' third-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game. The 6-5 junior showed his athletic ability during the Cardinals boys volleyball season. His size and athleticism will be crucial to helping the Cardinals in the paint.
Logan Raffel, sr., G, Middleton
The 5-foot-11 senior led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, including a season-high 29 points against Monroe. The top returning 3-point shooter (10 made 3s a year ago), his presence will help stretch the floor for other top scorers like Fosdick and senior guard Nick Meinholz (9.1 ppg). Raffel is part of a deep senior class; in fact, Middleton's roster, according to Wissports.net, includes only seniors and juniors.
Ben Olson, sr., G/F, Sun Prairie
Olson is coming off an impressive junior season where he scored 18.6 points per game for the Cardinals, which makes him the top returning scorer in the conference after Janesville Craig's Angelo Rizzo (21.1) graduated in the spring. The 6-5 Olson improved his scoring output by eight points between his sophomore and junior years. Drew Houtakker (12.2 ppg) and Connor Carpenter (10.9) are both graduated, leaving Olson to take on more of a leadership role on the court.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.