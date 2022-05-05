Wisconsin's next big leaguer might be in the Badger Conference. Here's a look at Milton's Gavin Kilen

Wisconsin hasn’t been a hotbed of top Major League Baseball prospects over the years, but that’s beginning to change.

Infielder Gavin Lux, a Kenosha Indian Trails product, was drafted 20th overall out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, thus becoming the first prep player from the state drafted in the first round since Kevin Brandt from Nekoosa was picked 11th overall by the Minnesota Twins in 1979.

Waukesha West product Jarred Kelenic two years later beat out Brandt for the distinction of the high school player from Wisconsin to go highest in the draft, with the outfielder getting chosen with the sixth pick by the New York Mets.

And it was Ozaukee product Noah Miller who last summer got the early in the draft call when the shortstop went 36th overall to the Minnesota Twins in MLB’s first competitive balance round sandwiched between the first and second rounds.

So who’s next?

Only time will tell, but the prep player in the state with the best odds of getting picked in the first round this year is Gavin Kilen, a smooth-swinging left-handed hitter from Milton.

Why Kilen?

“To have that combination of speed (on the bases), ability to throw with that velocity across the infield and (hand) quickness, that’s rare,” said Kevin Connor, coach of Milton’s Badger East Conference rival Monona Grove. “And that barrel control — I mean, every single ball he hits is barreled. That doesn’t happen very often — that doesn’t happen at the collegiate level very often.”

Kilen is the top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state, according to Prep Baseball Report.

“He’s just an all-around baseball player,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said about the 5-foot-10, 185-pound shortstop. “He’s such an underrated athlete. When you watch him, obviously the guy can hit. But he’s got all the tools. When you watch him run the bases, when you watch him play defense — he’s such a really good all-around player and athlete.

“There’s a lot of reasons that (scouts) are interested.”

Not just God-given ability

Kilen, who for the time being has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career in college at the University of Louisville, has baseball in his genes.

His father, Chris, was a late-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins as a pitcher out of Janesville Parker before choosing to play at Madison Area Technical College instead of going the minor leagues route, helping lead the WolfPack to a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series appearance in 1994 and the national title in 1995.

Chris would go on to play at NCAA Division I Northeast Louisiana State on the same staff as future Brewers ace Ben Sheets before Kilen suffered a career-ending elbow injury and had to call it quits on his dream of making the major leagues.

But it’s more than just Gavin’s baseball bloodline that’s boosted him to top-prospect status.

Intangible factors have played just as big of a part.

Kilen retreated to the dugout and immediately had a tip for his teammates after flying out to left field in his first at-bat of a 4-2 win for Milton during a recent game against Monona Grove.

His teammates didn’t have to try to pick up the spin of the ball to know if an offspeed pitch was coming because Jackson Hewitt’s pointer finger showed on top of the ball coming over his shoulder before he released his curveball, Kilen said.

Kilen, a “student of the game” according to Agnew, said that the process for his at-bats begins well before he’s even in the on-deck circle.

“In warm-ups I’m watching what he’s throwing, his fastball, his breaking ball, watching where he’s missing it, seeing where he lands, watching his arm, his hands, his speed, what changes,” he said. “A lot of pitchers have tendencies like that at the high school level.”

And he can make opposing pitchers pay for those mistakes because he’s grown into such a talented hitter.

“He’s got really good plate coverage. He sprays the ball well,” said Chris Kilen, who began to see his son’s potential when he was 13 years old. “When he was younger, left-center gap — he was more of an opposite-way guy. He’s really gotten better at keeping the hands in and driving the ball, which has made his game that much better because he stays short going the opposite way and now that he’s gotten stronger, he can handle balls inside and outside.”

Staying grounded

It would be easy for Kilen to get ahead of himself with so many eyes on him and his professional career possibly starting in a couple months when the MLB Draft takes place July 17-19.

But he hasn’t — at least, that’s the consensus among those who know him best.

“The biggest advice I got told all the time is to really just soak it in and know that not every guy gets to go through these opportunities,” Kilen said. “Have fun, play baseball — there’s a reason why (the scouts are) here, so just go play and do what you’ve been doing and practicing all the time. Don’t sweat it. It’s a game, have fun and just play baseball. …

“The draft stuff’s going to happen. I’m focused on the here and now, my high school season, practicing with my guys, winning games, having fun, doing all that stuff. All that stuff’s going to happen, it’s all going to come. So there’s no point in overthinking it and worrying about it too much right now.”

It's how he’s gotten to this point.

“For him,” Chris Kilen said, “it’s always been about trying to gradually get better all the time. That’s how he’s gotten to that point of being level-headed.

“Between his work ethic and knowing what he wants to do, it’s a matter of just keep climbing that ladder. If you’re that good, all of those things are going to happen.”

Gavin’s most recent steps upward have happened away from the diamond.

“My biggest two things this offseason were my speed and my strength,” Kilen said. “I truly believe power comes with size as you develop. I’m still growing, but the one thing I could focus on was the weight room and how I eat and how I take care of myself — my nutrition, my eating, my sleeping, am I doing everything right in my daily routine? So I really tried to hit the weight room hard.”

It paid off. Gavin said he weighed 172 pounds after participating at invite-only USA Baseball showcases last summer but has added 13 pounds since. But the extra bulk hasn’t changed his hitting style.

“I’m not one of those big 6 (foot) 6, big, strong dudes,” he said. “My game is not the strikeout-home run (outcome). I’m put the ball in play, hitting gaps, get on first, steal second, get doubles, get triples, move runners over, do my job and help my team.

“I know and understand what I’m trying to do out there.”

Scouts agree. He’s “one of the best contact hitters among 2022 prepsters,” according to the narration of a video posted recently on MLB.com outlining Kilen’s draft stock.

The video did point out that he “currently hits too many ground balls,” although that was followed by pointing out that even though he may not project as a big league shortstop, he has the defensive tools to stick at the pro level as an “offensive-minded second baseman.”

Path to becoming a prospect

Kilen started to gain more attention from scouts by training at Hitters Baseball Academy in Racine, a place that’s helped raise Wisconsin’s profile in baseball circles.

Lux, Kelenic, Miller and Twins 2016 second-rounder Ben Rortvedt, a Verona graduate who went 56th overall and two months ago was sent along with Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa to the Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, all trained there. So did A.J. Vukovich from Mukwonago, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The guys who set the table in front of him have been very helpful,” Chris Kilen said, adding that the likes of Lux and Kelenic making it to the major leagues as quickly as they did and Rortvedt being involved in such a big trade “has made people show up a little bit more. And what that’s doing now is making people around the country realize that you don’t need to live in Texas or Florida — you don’t have to be in the south to get better. Facilities give you the ability to do that. With the success of those players, and if we can continue that with maybe Gavin hopefully this next year and then guys after that, it’s going to get a little bit better and better all the time.”

Indoor facilities such as Hitters, GRB Academy in Windsor just north of Madison and others like them in the state have played a big part, helping players from Wisconsin continue to develop throughout the winter months.

But RJ Fergus, the owner of Hitters, said Chicago White Sox veteran scout Nathan Durst, a 1990 UW-Madison graduate and 1986 Stevens Point High School grad, also has had a big hand in Wisconsin’s prep baseball scene gaining greater notice nationally.

Durst is a national crosschecker for the White Sox — crosscheckers are responsible for providing a second opinion on reports filed by primary scouts — and has helped get players from this state into showcase events put on jointly by USA Baseball and MLB’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

“That’s made a big difference with the kids from up here being able to get into that to be seen at the same level as guys from California, the Southeast — Georgia, Florida — and places like that,” said Fergus, who opened Hitters in 1993. “Our guys up here that we all know who can play, and have been able to play with any guys in the country prior to this, they just never really got the chance to be there.”

Fergus did add that another big change he’s seen in prospect development in the area in recent years is their ability to use social media as an instructional tool. Video clips and examples of ways to get better are at their fingertips.

But it ultimately still is about the opportunity to show off for scouts. And players from the state are getting that now more than ever.

“I don’t know if they’re that much better now than the kids were in the past — they’re all good players,” Fergus said. “They got a chance to be identified through USA Baseball and PDP, and I think that was the difference.

“They got there and shined, and things carried on from there.”

