WIAA state baseball tournament: Jefferson, Southwestern to compete for championships in Grand Chute

Denmark (29-1), seeded first and ranked first by state coaches, earned its third state trip and first since 2005. The Vikings finished second in their previous visits. Coach Bill Miller’s team beat Rhinelander in a sectional final to extend its winning streak to 16 games after a midseason loss to Seymour. Senior pitcher Brennen Miller is hitting .344 with 23 RBIs and has a 9-0 record with a 1.09 ERA and 47 strikeouts. Senior pitcher Reece Piontek is 9-0 with a 0.55 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

Rice Lake (15-11), seeded fourth and unranked, is at state for the first time since 1982, thanks to a 7-4 sectional win over fourth-ranked Medford. Coach Steve Fisher’s Warriors are led by senior infielder Joe Kroeger (.448 batting average, 24 RBIs).

DIVISION 3

Coleman (24-2), seeded first and ranked first, beat Chilton in a sectional final to make state for the fourth time and first since winning the 2012 championship. Coach Kent Casper’s Cougars lost a midseason game to Oconto Falls and the regular-season finale to Freedom but has scored in double figures 13 times. Sophomore catcher Will Bieber is hitting .474 with 22 RBIs and senior pitcher Cayden Bintz is 5-0 with an 0.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.