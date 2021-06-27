WIAA state baseball tournament: Jefferson, Southwestern to compete for championships in Grand Chute

THE BASICS
What: The 73rd WIAA state spring baseball tournament.
When: Play began Friday with Division 1 quarterfinals in Fond du Lac and resumes Monday through Thursday with semifinals and finals at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute.
Tickets: Tickets will be available at the gate at $11 per session. All-day tickets can be purchased for $20 and a pass covering all four days can be purchased for $60.
Format change: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the tournament has been split into five days at two sites. Each day will involve only one division, with Division 4, D3, D2 and D1 semifinals and finals set for Monday through Thursday, respectively.
Live streaming: All tournament games will be carried live by NFHSNetwork.com on a subscription basis ($10.99 monthly fee).
On the Web: Live statistics, schedule, team information and tournament history can be found on the WIAA’s state baseball tournament web page: bit.ly/3zYzMnF
THE SCHEDULE
MONDAY: DIVISION 4
Semifinals
11:05 a.m.: (1) Boyceville (19-1) vs. (4) Southwestern (11-10)
About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Rosholt (20-3) vs. (3) Greenwood (17-6)
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
TUESDAY: DIVISION 3
Semifinals
11:05 a.m.: (1) Coleman (24-2) vs. (4) Eau Claire Regis (16-6)
About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Kenosha St. Joseph (22-1) vs. (3) Marathon (19-7)
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: DIVISION 2
Semifinals
11:05 a.m.: (1) Denmark vs. (4) Rice Lake (14-11)
About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. (3) Jefferson (23-6)
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
THURSDAY: DIVISION 1
Semifinals
11:05 a.m.: Sun Prairie (27-2) vs. Menomonee Falls (26-3)
About 1:15 p.m.: Bay Port (25-1) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (22-7)
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 2
Jefferson (24-6), seeded third and unranked, earned its eighth state trip and first since a runner-up finish in 2018. The Eagles won the 2014 championship. Coach Greg Fetherston’s Rock Valley Conference runners-up avenged a loss to champion Beloit Turner with a win over the 10th-ranked Trojans in a sectional semifinal. Senior shortstop Haygen Miller is hitting .494 with 21 RBIs, and sophomore Tyler Butina has a .451 average with five homers and 40 RBIs. Senior pitcher Isaiah Hoffman has a 7-0 record with a 1.89 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 17 walks.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (20-8), seeded second and unranked, earned its state trip by knocking off second-ranked Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in a sectional final. Coach Sean Smith’s Crusaders finished third in the Division 1 Classic 8 Conference but take a 10-game winning streak to state. Junior infielder Rory Fox is hitting .500 with 28 RBIs. Eight pitchers have seen action, with senior Kellan Short posting the most innings (44⅔) with a 3.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts.
Denmark (29-1), seeded first and ranked first by state coaches, earned its third state trip and first since 2005. The Vikings finished second in their previous visits. Coach Bill Miller’s team beat Rhinelander in a sectional final to extend its winning streak to 16 games after a midseason loss to Seymour. Senior pitcher Brennen Miller is hitting .344 with 23 RBIs and has a 9-0 record with a 1.09 ERA and 47 strikeouts. Senior pitcher Reece Piontek is 9-0 with a 0.55 ERA and 78 strikeouts.
Rice Lake (15-11), seeded fourth and unranked, is at state for the first time since 1982, thanks to a 7-4 sectional win over fourth-ranked Medford. Coach Steve Fisher’s Warriors are led by senior infielder Joe Kroeger (.448 batting average, 24 RBIs).
DIVISION 3
Coleman (24-2), seeded first and ranked first, beat Chilton in a sectional final to make state for the fourth time and first since winning the 2012 championship. Coach Kent Casper’s Cougars lost a midseason game to Oconto Falls and the regular-season finale to Freedom but has scored in double figures 13 times. Sophomore catcher Will Bieber is hitting .474 with 22 RBIs and senior pitcher Cayden Bintz is 5-0 with an 0.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.
Eau Claire Regis (16-6) earned the No. 4 seeding but is unranked entering its third state trip. Coach Andy Niese’s Ramblers won the 2002 title and took runner-up honors in 2007. Regis lost four of five in a midseason stretch but has won eight of nine since. Sophomore outfielder Zander Rockow is hitting .469 with 13 RBIs and sophomore pitcher Cole Selvig has a 5-0 record and 0.98 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings.
Kenosha St. Joseph (23-1), seeded second and ranked seventh, is making its sixth state trip and first since 2018 — a run that includes three championships. Coach Ryan Gavinski’s Lancers won the Metro Classic Conference title and lost an early game to Shoreland Lutheran as part of a doubleheader. Sophomore infielder Brady Davidson is hitting .500 with 29 RBIs and sophomore pitcher Luke Schuler is 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA.
Marathon (19-7), seeded third and unranked, earned its sixth state trip and first since 2015, including three titles. Coach Steve Warren’s Red Raiders scored seven runs in the ninth inning to beat sixth-ranked Markesan 8-1 in a sectional final. Senior pitcher Brock Warren has a .438 batting average and 19 RBIs, and has posted a 6-1 record with a 0.78 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
DIVISION 4
Southwestern (11-10), seeded fourth and unranked, is at state for the second time after a semifinal loss in 2010. Coach Isaac Stanton’s Wildcats lost seven of their first 10 and ended the regular-season with a three-game losing streak but have won five in a row since. Junior Peerson Kephart has a .305 batting average and 16 RBIs, and is 4-4 as a pitcher with a 2.89 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Junior Jordan Stanton leads the staff with 69 strikeouts.
Boyceville (19-1) earned the No. 1 seeding and was ranked second in Division 4 but blasted top-ranked and two-time defending champion Webster 14-0 in a sectional final. It’s the second consecutive state visit and third overall for coach Michael Roemhild’s Bulldogs. Senior shortstop Connor Semph has a .559 batting average and a 5-1 pitching record (0.22 ERA, 61 strikeouts); senior shortstop Walker Retz is hitting .492 with six home runs and 39 RBIs and is 4-0 on the mound (0.72 ERA, 63 strikeouts).
Rosholt (20-3), seeded second and ranked seventh, is at state for the fifth time and the first since 2011. Coach Jack Brooks’ Hornets beat Johnson Creek 3-1 in a sectional final after winning the Central Wisconsin Conference South Division title. They take a 10-game winning streak to state. Senior pitcher Isaac Cychosz is batting .611 with 23 RBIs, and has a 7-0 pitching record with a 1.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts.
Greenwood (17-6) drew the No. 3 seeding and is unranked. Coach Kent Hinker’s team is at state for the sixth time and the first since 2013, when it earned its third championship. Grenwood lost six of its first nine but hasn’t lost since, beating third-ranked Edgar 7-3 in a sectional final. Senior outfielder Westen Schmitz has a .558 batting average with 22 RBIs, and senior pitcher Cooper Bredlau has a 2.42 ERA.
— Art Kabelowsky