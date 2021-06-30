WIAA state baseball: Top-ranked Denmark holds off Jefferson in Division 2 final

GRAND CHUTE — A three-run fourth inning made all the difference Wednesday night as top-seeded and top-ranked Denmark beat Jefferson 4-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state baseball championship game at Fox Cities Stadium.

Kenny Satori singled and scored on a wild pitch and Hayden Konkol hit a two-out RBI single to key the three-run fourth, giving coach Bill Miller's Vikings (31-1) the first state title in program history.

Pitcher Brennen Miller held the Eagles (25-7) to five hits and a run, which came across in the top of the fourth when Tyler Butina singled and scored on a two-out single up the middle by Tanner Pinnow.

The Eagles struck out nine times and twice had runners picked off first base. Luis Serrano doubled for the Eagles' only extra-base hit but left the game with an injury after a play at second base and didn't return.

Konkol and Abe Kapinos had two hits apiece for Denmark, which totaled seven hits off three Jefferson pitchers, including starter Butina, who took the loss.

Pitcher Brennen Miller worked 6⅓ innings for Denmark before semifinal winner Reece Piontek came in to strike out Jefferson's final two batters.