GRAND CHUTE — The McFarland baseball team’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal against Union Grove was postponed to 8 a.m. Thursday at the Nienhaus Sports Complex in Appleton.
The rescheduling was a result of rain that lasted most of the afternoon and early evening at Fox Cities Stadium, affecting the start time of five state semifinal games.
McFarland (20-9) and Union Grove (26-3), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the final regular-season Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, were supposed to play Wednesday’s last game at 8:30 p.m.
Top-ranked West De Pere (27-2) and Antigo (19-5) were scheduled to play in the other Division 2 semifinal late Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium. But it was decided Wednesday night the game would be moved to 8 a.m. Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium. The four state championship games will follow the Antigo-West De Pere game, but the original schedule will be delayed. The Division 4 game between Mineral Point and Webster will begin around 10 a.m. or later at Fox Cities Stadium.
If the revised schedule holds, the Division 2 title game, possibly involving McFarland, would start at about 4:30 p.m., with the Division 1 title game between Sun Prairie (24-7) and Eau Claire North (24-4) starting at about 7:30 p.m.
Webster 4, Athens 3
In a morning battle of defending WIAA state champions, the Tigers (29-0) pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to beat the Fighting Bluejays (18-5).
Webster won the WIAA Division 3 state title last year but dropped back to Division 4 this season. Athens (18-5) won the Division 4 title last year. The Tigers will play Mineral Point in the state championship game on Thursday.
Coleton Peterson went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Webster, and Owen Washburn went 2-for-4. Both drove in a run.
Jake Denzine had two hits and Javon Penney doubled in a run for Athens, which scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-3.
Stratford 7, Boyceville 5
The Tigers (21-2) broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when Riley Bauman doubled, scoring Colten Schillinger. Stratford built the lead to three runs by the end of the inning, resulting in a victory over the Bulldogs (19-4). Walker Retz went 3-for-3 for Boyceville.