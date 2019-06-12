The McFarland baseball team’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal against Union Grove scheduled Wednesday night was shifted to 8 a.m. Thursday at Nienhaus Field at the Nienhaus Sports Complex in Appleton (Appleton West will be host).
McFarland (20-9) and Union Grove (26-3), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the final regular-season Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, were supposed to play the last game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium but rain forced the schedule to be delayed.
Top-ranked West De Pere (27-2) and Antigo (19-5) were scheduled to play in the other Division 2 semifinal late Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium. But it was decided Wednesday night that game also would be moved to 8 a.m. Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.
WIAA officials were hopeful that the Division 3 semifinal game between Markesan and Ozaukee still would be played Wednesday night, starting at about 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
The four state title games will follow the Antigo-West De Pere game, but the original schedule will be delayed. The Division 4 game between Mineral Point and Webster will begin about 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.
The tarp went on about 3 p.m. Wednesday due to the rain. It still was raining at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Division 2 state championship game originally was scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.