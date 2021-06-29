 Skip to main content
WIAA state baseball: Kenosha St. Joseph upends top-seeded Coieman in Division 3 title game
WIAA STATE BASEBALL

WIAA state baseball: Kenosha St. Joseph upends top-seeded Coieman in Division 3 title game

GRAND CHUTE — A fast start Tuesday made all the difference for Kenosha St. Joseph in the WIAA Division 3 state baseball final.

The second-seeded and seventh-ranked Lancers earned the school’s fourth state championship with a 7-4 victory over top-seeded and top-ranked Coleman at Fox Cities Stadium.

After a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes, the Lancers (25-1) pushed across four runs in the first inning and another in the second.

Coleman (25-3) scored three runs in the third, but St. Joseph answered with two more in the fourth and coasted to victory.

Jack Davidson hit a triple and two singles and drove in two runs to lead St. Joseph. Coleman got a triple, double and single from Will Bieber and three hits from Cayden Bintz.

• In a semifinal, St. Joseph scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring about an early end due to the mercy rule in its 11-1 victory over Marathon (19-8).

Max McCarville went 3-for-4 with a triple and Davidson had three hits. Andrew Setter pitched a three-hitter.

Coleman took a 6-4 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Eau Claire Regis (16-7) despite getting only three hits off Regis pitcher Cole Selvig.

Selvig walked five and balked in a run, and Regis committed two errors. Tyler Blanchard hit a two-run single in the third for Coleman.

WIAA STATE BASEBALL | TUESDAY'S SUMMARIES, SCHEDULE

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s summaries

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 3

Championship

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 7, COLEMAN 4

Kenosha St. Joseph*410*210*0*—*7*8*2

Coleman*003*001*0*—*4*10*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — KSJ: Schuler (W; 5-7-3-2-3-2), McCarville (2-3-1-1-1-1); C: Lemieux (L; 3-5-5-4-0-2), Bintz (4-3-2-1-2-2).

Leading hitters — KSJ: J. Davidson 3x3 (3B), B. Davidson 2x4, Schuler 2x2; C: Bieber 3x3 (3B, 2B), Bintz 3x3.

Semifinals

COLEMAN 6, EAU CLAIRE REGIS 4

Eau Claire Regis*301*000*0*—*4*7*2

Coleman*204*000*x*—*6*3*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ECR: Selvig (L; 6-3-6-5-7-5); C: Casper (W; 6-6-4-2-5-0), Lemieux (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — ECR: Leis 2x4, Lecher 2x4, Selvig (2B); C: Nosgovitz 1x3, Blanchard 1x3, Bintz 1x2.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 11, MARATHON 1 (5)

Marathon*000*01*—*1*3*2

Kenosha St. Joseph*040*07*—*11*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: B. Warren (L; 4-8-6-6-3-1), Koeller (0.2-4-5-4-0-1); KSJ: Setter (W; 5-3-1-1-2-0).

Leading hitters — M: B. Warren (2B); KSJ: McCarville 3x4 (3B), Davidson 3x4, Setter 2x3, Schulte 2x2.

Today’s games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Denmark (29-0) vs. (4) Rice Lake (14-12)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (20-9) vs. (3) Jefferson (23-6)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: Sun Prairie (27-2) vs. Menomonee Falls (25-4)

About 1:15 p.m.: Bay Port (24-1) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (22-7)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

