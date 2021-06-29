WIAA state baseball: Kenosha St. Joseph upends top-seeded Coieman in Division 3 title game

GRAND CHUTE — A fast start Tuesday made all the difference for Kenosha St. Joseph in the WIAA Division 3 state baseball final.

The second-seeded and seventh-ranked Lancers earned the school’s fourth state championship with a 7-4 victory over top-seeded and top-ranked Coleman at Fox Cities Stadium.

After a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes, the Lancers (25-1) pushed across four runs in the first inning and another in the second.

Coleman (25-3) scored three runs in the third, but St. Joseph answered with two more in the fourth and coasted to victory.

Jack Davidson hit a triple and two singles and drove in two runs to lead St. Joseph. Coleman got a triple, double and single from Will Bieber and three hits from Cayden Bintz.

• In a semifinal, St. Joseph scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring about an early end due to the mercy rule in its 11-1 victory over Marathon (19-8).

Max McCarville went 3-for-4 with a triple and Davidson had three hits. Andrew Setter pitched a three-hitter.

Coleman took a 6-4 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Eau Claire Regis (16-7) despite getting only three hits off Regis pitcher Cole Selvig.

Selvig walked five and balked in a run, and Regis committed two errors. Tyler Blanchard hit a two-run single in the third for Coleman.