WIAA state baseball capsules; Top-seeded Sun Prairie takes aim at a Division 1 championship

THE BASICS
What: The 73rd WIAA state spring baseball tournament.
When: Play begins with Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Stadium, 980 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, and resumes Tuesday through Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute.
Tickets: Tickets will be available at the gate at $11 per session. For all games in Grand Chute only, all-day tickets can be purchased for $20 and a pass covering all four days of the tournament can be purchased for $60.
Format change: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the tournament has been split into five days at two sites. Each day will involve only one division, with D1 quarterfinals today and D4, D3, D2 and D1 semifinals and finals on Monday through Thursday, July 1, respectively.
Live streaming: All tournament games will be carried live by the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis ($10.99 monthly fee).
On the Web: Live statistics, schedule, team information and tournament history can be found on the WIAA’s state baseball tournament web page: bit.ly/3zYzMnF
SCHEDULE
At Herr-Baker Stadium, Fond du Lac
FRIDAY
Division 1 quarterfinals
9 a.m.: (4) Pewaukee PIRATES (26-2) vs. (5) Menomonee Falls PHOENIX (24-4)
About 11:15 a.m.: (1) Sun Prairie CARDINALS (23-2) vs. (8) Onalaska HILLTOPPERS (16-7)
2 p.m.: (2) Bay Port PIRATES (23-1) vs. (7) West Bend East SUNS (22-7)
About 4:15 p.m.: (3) Union Grove BRONCOS (21-7) vs. (6) Eau Claire Memorial OLD ABES (19-7)
At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute
MONDAY
Division 4 semifinals
11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed
About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
TUESDAY
Division 3 semifinals
11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed
About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Division 2 semifinals
11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed
About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed
Championship: 6:05 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Division 1 semifinals
11:05 a.m.: Winners of June 25 morning quarterfinals meet.
About 1:15 p.m.: Winners of June 25 afternoon quarterfinals meet.
Division 1 final: 6:05 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Top-seeded Sun Prairie (26-2), the 2019 runner-up, has held the No. 1 state ranking all season, posting an average of 9.6 runs per game with a team batting average of .344. Coach Rob Hamilton’s Cardinals lost their regular-season finale to Hartland Arrowhead 6-2 and fell to Madison West 8-7 during the Big Eight Conference season. It’s Sun Prairie’s seventh state trip in the past nine years, and the Cardinals will chase what would be a ninth state title. Five Cardinals are hitting better than .350, led by senior infielder/pitcher Carson Shepard at .507 with 19 RBIs and 11 doubles. Senior catcher/pitcher Josh Caron, the Big Eight Player of the Year, is hitting .408 with 41 RBIs, seven home runs and a slugging percentage of .803. Junior infielder/left-handed pitcher Davis Hamilton is hitting .388, senior infielder/pitcher Liam Moreno is hitting .370 and senior outfielder Durlin Radlund is hitting .364. Five other regulars are hitting .300 or better. On the mound, junior Ethan Petsch is 7-0 with a 3.21 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 19 walks; Stevens is 5-0 (2.10 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 16 walks) and sophomore Jackson Hunley is 4-0 (0.93 ERA, 20 strikeouts, six walks).
Eighth-seeded Onalaska (17-9) beat Middleton 2-1 in a sectional final to earn its state berth. Coach Brock Gnadt’s Hilltoppers lost four of their first five games and dropped doubleheaders to La Crosse Central and Stevens Point, but avenged losses to Tomah and Central in the postseason. It’s the third state trip, but first since 1994, for the Mississippi Valley Conference champs. The offensive leaders are senior outfielder/pitcher Mason Manglitz (.489, 13 RBIs, six doubles), senior pitcher/outfielder Maddox Hoff (.366) and sophomore infielder Griffin Schultz (.363). The pitching staff is led by Ben Faas (3-1, 1.68 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 8 walks), senior Evan Gamoke (2-1, 2.33 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 17 walks) and senior Bryce Hoeft (3-0, 2.96 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 12 walks). The roster features three left-handed pitchers.
Bay Port (24-1), seeded second and ranked second, earned its 13th state trip and first since 2015 with an 8-7 sectional win over Kimberly. Coach Harvey Knutson’s Pirates lost a midseason game to Ashwaubenon and take a 14-game winning streak to state. Junior third baseman/pitcher Theo Zeidler is hitting .475 with 29 RBIs, and senior outfielder James Bornick is hitting .412 with six homers and 21 RBIs. Senior pitcher Gavin Rusch is 7-0 with a 1.18 ERA and 40 strikeoutswith 13 walks, and Zeidler is 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA and 48 strikeouts with 14 walks.
Union Grove (25-3) takes the No. 3 seeding and No. 6 state ranking into its second consecutive state trip. Coach Nathan Meyer’s team lost to Sun Prairie, Kenosha Tremper and Brookfield East. Union Grove has scored 10 or more runs 19 times and averages 10.3 runs per game with a .402 team batting average. Senior shortstop Nick Williams is hitting .538 with 20 RBIs, junior centerfielder Remmi Sweet is hitting .493 with 31 RBIs and sophomore left-hander Owen Nowak is hitting .477 with 20 RBIs. Senior first baseman Isaiah Cerfus has five homers. Junior pitcher Eric Williamson is 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts.
Pewaukee (27-2), seeded fourth and ranked fourth, earned its first-ever spring state trip with an 11-0 win over third-ranked Franklin in a sectional final. Co-head coaches Adam Dobberstein and Marc Dobberstein led the Pirates to an 18-game winning streak to open the year. Pewaukee takes an eight-game winning streak to state. Junior left-handed pitcher/outfielder Carson Hansen is hitting .521 with 16 doubles, two home runs and 40 RBIs, and junior outfielder/left-handed pitcher Nick Doubek is hitting .500 with five triples and 38 RBIs. Doubek has a 5-0 pitching record and 0.78 ERA, with 38 strikeouts and 11 walks. Senior Grant Ross is 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA, 51 strikeouts and eight walks.
Menomonee Falls (25-3), seeded fifth and ranked seventh, is making its first state trip as a spring program. Coach Tim Gotzler’s Phoenix have won 10 consecutive games, including a 6-1 win over Hartland Arrowhead in a sectional final. Senior center fielder Luke Nowak is hitting .420 with 17 RBIs and sophomore shortstop Keli Grennier is hitting .374 with 19 RBIs, and sophomore infielder Zach Wolfram has a team-best 24 RBIs. Senior Cole Fialco has a 0.15 ERA, allowing one run in 46.2 innings, striking out 41 and walking eight. Wolfram (6-1, 0.66 ERA) and senior Billy Howard (7-0, 1.39 ERA) round out the pitching staff.
Sixth-seeded and unranked Eau Claire Memorial (21-7) is making its 13th state trip, with the last coming in 2008. Coach Dan Roehl’s Old Abes beat ninth-ranked Eau Claire North in a regional final. Junior pitcher/infielder Dylan O’Connell is hitting .423 with 20 RBIs, and senior pitcher Vincent Trapani is hitting .371 and has a 4-1 pitching record and 1.35 ERA, with 57 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Seventh-seeded and unranked West Bend East (22-7) earned its first state trip as a spring program after beating Beaver Dam, Cedarburg and Manitowoc in the postseason. Coach Ron Hedrick’s Suns have won six straight after a loss to Menomonee Falls. Senior outfielder/pitcher Dawson Rondorf leads the offense, hitting .426 with 23 RBIs, and senior pitcher/infielder George Seaman is hitting .427 with 11 doubles, five home runs and a team-best 28 RBIs. Rondorf has a 1.94 ERA and 4-1 pitching record, with 22 strikeouts and 16 walks.
— Art Kabelowsky