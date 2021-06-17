WIAA sports: Tasha Igic's overtime penalty kick propels Madison West soccer team into sectional final

The call went out to Tasha Igic and the Madison West junior answered Thursday night.
Girls soccer coach Peter Dermody chose Igic to take a penalty kick in the 107th minute of a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Verona at Madison Area Technical College.
The call was made due to a handball inside the box at 106:37. Igic made the kick, sending the Regents (10-1-1) to the Sun Prairie sectional final with a 1-0 double-overtime win over the Wildcats (9-4-1).
“This was one of the most hard-fought games you’ll ever see. The kind of game you only see when the two teams know each other well,” said Dermody, whose Regents advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal at Sun Prairie against Wales Kettle Moraine or Oconomowoc, who play today.
Dermody said both teams had shots glance off the crossbar and out before Igic’s game-winner, with Verona’s bad bounce coming in overtime.
Jessica Fernandez made six saves in goal for West. Verona’s Elsa Queoff made four saves.
Sauk Prairie 3, Rhinelander 0
In a semifinal of the Division 2 Marshfield sectional, the eighth-ranked Eagles (14-0-0) kept their unbeaten and unscored-upon streak intact with a victory over the visiting Hodags (6-7-2). Katelyn Fishnick scored the first two goals and Alexis Klemm had an insurance goal in the 74th minute.
Oregon 10, DeForest 0
In a semifinal of the Division 2 Oregon sectional, the fourth-ranked Panthers (12-1) scored seven goals in the first half on their way to a dominant win over the Norskies (13-3-1). Jaelyn Nedelcoff and Elise Boyd each scored twice while Jenna Bennett and Lauren Janssens had two assists each.
McFarland 2, Edgewood 0
In a semifinal of the Division 3 Edgewood sectional, the top-ranked Spartans (13-0-0) earned a berth in the sectional final with a shutout of the visiting Crusaders (6-5-1).
Belleville/NG 3, Evansville 0
The sixth-ranked Sugar River Raiders (14-1-1) shut out the Blue Devils (11-5-0) to earn a place in Saturday’s Division 3 sectional final against McFarland at Edgewood.
Baseball
Madison Memorial 3, Verona 1
In the Division 1 Baraboo sectional, the Spartans (15-4) took a quick lead and held the Wildcats (16-6) scoreless for the final five innings. Kyle Yu doubled twice and T.J. Bennett also doubled for Memorial. Verona’s Jacob Kisting pitched six innings, striking out seven.
Middleton 7, DeForest 5
The Cardinals (18-9) scored five runs in the final two innings to pull ahead of the Norskies (19-4). Middleton took its first lead when Bryce Henson and David Meier each scored by stealing home in the sixth inning. Justin Hauser and Cal Olsen doubled for DeForest. Erik Pongrantz homered for Middleton.
La Crosse Central 4, Sauk Prairie 0
For the Eagles (11-11), pitcher Quinn Baier scattered seven hits and struck out four but was outdueled by Dylan Lapic’s four-hit, seven-strikeout effort for the River Hawks (12-10). Spencer Alisch had two singles for Sauk.
Onalaska 7, Baraboo 2
The visiting Hilltoppers (14-7) scored four first-inning runs and rode the four-hit pitching of Ben Faas to a victory over the Thunderbirds (15-10) at Mary Rountree Evans Field. Clayton Teasdale hit two singles for Baraboo.
Oconomowoc 6, Watertown 0
In the Sun Prairie sectional, Mauricio Villegas pitched a two-hit, no-walk gem, striking out five, and Jack Anderson went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple to lead the Raccoons (18-9) past the Goslings (13-9). Taylor Walter doubled for Watertown.
Craig 11, Mukwonago 8
The Cougars (15-8) scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to a victory over Mukwonago (15-11). Caleb Rogosienski homered for Mukwonago. Trey Bock tripled for Craig.
Sun Prairie vs. Monona Grove
The top-ranked Cardinals took a 5-0 lead over the Silver Eagles in the first inning, but the game was suspended due to weather. It will resume at 10 a.m. Friday.
West Bend East 1, Beaver Dam 0 (10)
In the Oshkosh North sectional, George Seaman’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Suns (20-7) over the Golden Beavers (9-8).
PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Thursday’s area summaries
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 4, SAUK PRAIRIE 0
Sauk Prairie*000*000*0*—*0*4*2
La Crosse Cent*101*020*x*—*4*7*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Baier (L; 6-7-4-2-4-2); LCC: Lapic (7-4-0-0-7-2).
Leading hitters — SP: Alisch 2x3; LCC: Rogers 2x2 (2B), Lapic (2B), Reynolds 2x3, Young 2x3. At Copeland Park, La Crosse.
ONALASKA 7, BARABOO 2
Onalaska*400*002*1*—*7*8*1
Baraboo*002*000*0*—*2*4*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — On: Faas (W; 7-4-2-1-3-1); B: Steiner (L; 5.2-8-6-5-3-1), Hammermeister (1.1-0-1-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — On: Kokakel 2x3 (2 2B), Hoeft 2x4, Fox (2B); B: Teasdale 2x3. At Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo.
MADISON MEMORIAL 3, VERONA 1
Verona*010*000*0*—*1*4*4
Mad. Memorial*111*000*x*—*3*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Kisting (L; 6.0-5-3-1-7-2); MM: Jungers (W; 5.1-4-1-1-7-4), Muller (1.2-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — V: Kleisek 2x3 (2B); MM: Yu 2x3 (2 2B), Bennett 2x2 (2B).
MIDDLETON 7, DeFOREST 5
Middleton*001*102*3*—*7*9*3
DeForest*011*010*2*—*5*7*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Williams (W; 6.0-5-4-2-6-4), Pincombe (1.0-2-1-1-1-1); D: Hauser (4.1-5-2-2-2-3), Jansen (L; 1.2-1-2-2-0-3), Hawk (0.1-3-3-1-0-1), Grall (0.2-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — M: Pongrantz 2x3 (HR), Meier (2B), Smith (2x3); D: Olson 3x4 (2B), Hauser (2B). At Waunakee.
Sun Prairie sectional
OCONOMOWOC 6, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown*000*000*0*—*0*2*2
Oconomowoc*301020*x*—*6*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Lee (L; 0.1-1-3-3-0-2), Gates (5.2-5-3-3-7-1); Oc: Villegas (W; 7-2-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — W: Walter (2B); Oc: Anderson 3x3 (HR, 3B).
JANESVILLE CRAIG 11, MUKWONAGO 7
Mukwonago*103*103*0*—*7*10*3
Jan. Craig*108*020*x*—*11*13*5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Muk: Lorenz (x; 2.2-10-9-1-4-1), Schindler (2.1-3-2-2-5-1), Brissette (1.0-0-0-0-1-0); JC: Ryan (x; 5.0-8-4-1-4-2), Schork (2.0-2-3-0-4-1).
Leading hitters — Muk: Rogosienski (HR), Johannes 2x4 (2B), Abels 3x4 (2B); JC: Schork 2x4 (2B), Hughes 2x3 (2B), Bock (3B), J. Stried (2B), I. Stried (2B), Adams 2x3.
Milton 5, Wales Kettle Moraine 4
Monona Grove at Sun Prairie, suspended until 10 a.m. Friday
Oshkosh North sectional
BEAVER DAM 1, WEST BEND EAST 0
Beaver Dam*000*000*000*0*—*0*5*3
West Bend East*000*000*000*1*—*1*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Thomas (5.1-2-0-0-2-3), Soto (L; 4.0-4-1-1-2-1); WBE: Gawrych (7.1-5-0-0-8-0), Geldnich (2.2-0-0-0-4-0).
Leading hitters —BD: Wicklund 2x4; WBE: Seaman 2x5 (HR) (2B), Trampe (2B).
Monday’s area schedule
WIAA SECTIONALS
DIVISION 1
At Baraboo (Mary Rountree Evans Field) — La Crosse Central (12-10) vs. Onalaska (14-7), 10 a.m.; Madison Memorial (15-4) vs. Middleton (18-9), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Sun Prairie — Semifinals: Monona Grove or Sun Prairievs. Oconomowoc (18-9), 10 a.m.; Milton (21-5) vs. Janesville Craig (15-8), 12:30 p.m. Championship: 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s statewide schedule
WIAA SECTIONALS
DIVISION 2
At Brodhead — Semifinals: Mount Horeb (15-7) vs. Lodi (13-10), 10 a.m.; Beloit Turner (20-3) vs. Jefferson (21-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Kewaskum — Semifinals: Kewaskum (17-11) vs. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-2), 10 a.m.; Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-14) vs. Milwaukee St. Thomas More (16-7), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Wrightstown — Semifinals: Rhinelander (11-10) vs. Seymour (17-7), 10 a.m.; Winneconne (14-8) vs. Denmark (27-1), following first game. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Rice Lake — Semifinals: Rice Lake (12-11) vs. Osceola (17-3), 10 a.m.; Sparta (8-13) vs. Medford (23-3), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3
At Viroqua — Semifinals: Marathon (17-7) at La Crosse Aquinas (24-3), 11 a.m.; Mineral Point (25-3) vs. Markesan (18-2), 2 p.m. Championship: 5 p.m.
At Random Lake — Semifinals: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (15-4) vs. Ozaukee (15-0), 12:30 p.m.; Palmyra-Eagle (15-5) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (20-1), 3:30 p.m. Championship: 6:30 p.m.
At Cumberland — Semifinals: St. Croix Falls (24-1) vs. Cameron (6-14), 10 a.m.; Eau Claire Regis (14-6) vs. Thorp/Gilman (15-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Crandon — Semifinals: Coleman (22-2) vs. Amherst (19-5), 10 a.m.; Chilton (20-4) vs. Mishicot (8-12), 12:45 p.m. Championship: 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
At Pecatonica — Semifinals: Bangor (13-3) vs. Royall (11-5-1), 11 a.m.; Southwestern (9-10) vs. Barneveld (10-3), 1:30 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Almond-Bancroft — Semifinals: Rosholt (18-3) vs. Almond-Bancroft (10-8), 11 a.m.; Oakfield (11-6) vs. Johnson Creek (15-6), 1:30 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Shell Lake — Semifinals: Webster (20-0) vs. Solon Springs/Minong Northwood (17-4), 11 a.m.; Boyceville (17-1) vs. Independence/Gilmanton (18-4), 1:15 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Athens — Semifinals: Edgar (17-3) vs. Three Lakes/Phelps (15-4), 10 a.m.; Greenwood (15-6) vs. Marshfield St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena (11-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Today’s area schedule
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: In Division 1, the top three finishers in each event automatically advance to state; in Divisions 2 and 3, the top four finishers in each event automatically advance. Also, individuals and relay teams who are not automatic qualifiers, but whose performances rank among the eight best in all sectionals in their division, advance.
DIVISION 1
MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Onalaska 91.5; Madison Memorial 86; Middleton 82; DeForest 64.5; Verona 61; Holmen 51; La Crosse Central 50; Waunakee 46; Monona Grove 34; Baraboo 30; Madison East 29; Madison West 19; Reedsburg 19; Sauk Prairie 19; Tomah 8; Sparta 2.
Automatic qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Warren, La Crosse Central, :11.50; 2, Ketarkus, MM, :11.56; Magli, D, :11.56. 200: 1, Calvin, Mid, :23.14; 2, Regnier, W, :23.17; 3, Dauffenbach, La Crosse Central, :23.27. 400: 1, Regnier, W, :49.89; 2, Ekezie, D, :50.86; 3, Voss, MG, :51.10. 800: 1, Hanson, ME, 2:01.78; 2, Grabowski, D, 2:01.89; 3, Groshek, Holmen, 2;02.13. 1,600: 1, Manning, V, 4:21.00; 2, Ward, Mid, 4:24.83; 3, Anthony, MM, 4:34.61. 3,200: 1, Manning, V, 9:35.54; 2, Ward, Mid, 9:35.77; 3, Boerger, SP, 9:35.82. 110 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, :15.05; 2, Yanke, R, :16.26; 3, Wolf, D, :16.40. 300 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, :39.74; 2, Weber, Onalaska, :41.02; 3, Yanke, R, :41.07. 400 relay: 1, Verona (Maradiaga, Valichka, Stier, Acker), :43.69; 2, Madison Memorial, :44.03; 3, Waunakee, :44.67. 800 relay: 1, La Crosse Central, 1:30.48; 2, Madison Memorial, 1:31.08; 3, Waunakee, 1:31.43. 1,600 relay: 1, Onalaska, 3:27.87; 2, DeForest, 3:29.60; 3, Middleton, 3:30.43. 3,200 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Rafferty, Zarov, Anthony, Wichmann), 8:10.27; 2, DeForest, 8:12.48; 3, Madison East, 8:12.69. High jump: 1, Warren, La Crosse Central, 6-1; 2, Meyer, Mid, 6-1; 3, Patterson, MM, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Klinkner, MG, 13-0; 2, Simmons, MG, 13-0; 3, Lomas, Holmen, 13-0. Long jump: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, 23-2¼; 2, Meyer, Mid, 22-10¾; 3, Calvin, Mid, 21-9½. Triple jump: 1, Meyer, Mid, 44-8½; Regnier, W, 43-11; 3, Ward, MM, 43-0½. Shot put: 1, Acker, V, 55-7½; 2, Schaefer, B, 51-11; 3, Banks, Holmen, 50-8. Discus: 1, Acker, V, 196-0; 2, Banks, Holmen, 192-5; 3, Schaefer, B, 186-10.
Girls
Team scores: Waunakee 101; Middleton 92; DeForest 77; Onalaska 77; Madison Memorial 67; Reedsburg 56; Monona Grove 45; Holmen 40; Sauk Prairie 35; Verona 34; Baraboo 29; Tomah 24; La Crosse Central 11; Madison West 8; Sparta 3.
Automatic qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Wepking, V, :13.02; 2, Grigg, W, :13.07; 3, Bailey, V, :13.08. 200: 1, Hogan, MG, :26.48; Stanek, R, :27.05; 3, Nickels, Mid, :27.15. 400: 1, Bova, W, :57.05; 2, Larsen, W, :58.02; 3, Hogan, MG, :59.34. 800: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 2:13.56; 2, Gruner, B, 2:20.81; 3, Nelson, MG, 2:20.81. 1,600: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 5:12.24; 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 5:14.22; 3, Rhodes, MM, 5:21.03. 3,200: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 11:06.16; 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 11:15.66; 3, Malloy-Salgado, Mid, 11:20.20. 100 hurdles: 1, Hogan, MG, :15.39; 2, Ashworth, MM, :15.47; 3, Szepieniec, D, :15.56. 300 hurdles: 1, Szepieniec, D, :46.50; 2, Kipkoskei, D, :47.94; 3, Malloy-Salga, Mid, :48.26. 400 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Harden, Miller, Shannon, Ashworth), :51.06; 2, Verona, :51.06; 3, Waunakee, :51.87. 800 relay: 1, Madison Memorial, 1:46.83; 2, DeForest, 1:47.13; 3, Onalaska, 1:48.58. 1,600 relay: 1, Waunakee, 4:00.92; 2, Onalaska, 4:02.54; 3, Middleton, 4:06.03. 3,200 relay: 1, Onalaska, 9:33.89; 2, Middleton, 9:45.31; 3, Waunakee, 10:00.42. High jump: 1, Saleh, W, 5-6; 2, Campbell, R, 5-2; 3, Gruner, B, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Jenks-Recker, MG, 11-6; 2, Sweet, MM, 10-9; 3, Snow, D, 10-6. Long jump: 1, Sandeman, SP, 18-6½; 2, Bova, Wau, 17-7; 3, Saleh, Wau, 17-0¾. Triple jump: 1, Szepieniec, D, 37-04; 2, Sandeman, SP, 36-07¼; 3, Larsen, W, 35-2. Shot put: 1, Davis, Mid, 39-10¼; 2, Vander Sanden, Mid, 33-11; 3, Hahn, D, 32-5½. Discus: 1, Manghera, D, 117-4; 2, Davis, Mid, 116-7; 3, Baumgarn, Holmen, 109-7.
BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Mukwonago 142; Sun Prairie 63; Lake Geneva Badger 59; Madison La Follette 56; Elkhorn 55; Waterford 52; Oregon 47; Janesville Parker 45; Stoughton 38; Fort Atkinson 36; Wilmot 29; Janesville Craig 25; Milton 18; Beloit Memorial 13; Wales Kettle Moraine 13; Burlington 6.
Automatic qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Johnson, Wfd, :11.66; 2, Maggit, SP, :11.71; 3, Timmers, Muk, :11.78. 200: 1, Gannon, Muk, :22.82; Trudell, Muk, :23.53; 3, Wilson, Wil, :23.69. 400: 1, Wilson, Wil, :51.12; 2, Linnenmann, LGB, :51.23; 3, Muffick, Wfd, :51.29. 800: 1, Zelinski, Or, 1:55.10; 2, Zywicki, Sto, 1:57.28; 3, Schreiber, Muk, 1:57.67. 1,600: 1, Wolf, Muk, 4:29.14; 2, Albanese, LGB, 4:35.85; 3, Toribio, LGB, 4:39.51. 3,200: 1, Wolf, Muk, 9:32.51; 2, Bloomquist, JC, 9:45.62; 3, Albanese, LGB, 9:46.51. 110 hurdles: 1, Johnson, Or, :15.48; 2, Pitcel, Muk, :15.72; 3, Maffet, Wfd, :15.74. 300 hurdles: 1, Thomas, BM, :41.06; 2, Greer, Elk, :41.13; 3, Johnson, Or, :41.45. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago, :43.24; 2, Elkhorn, :43.35; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, :44.01. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 1:29.73; 2, Elkhorn, 1:30.42; 3, Stoughton, 1:32.18. 1,600 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 3:30.33; 2, Oregon, 3:30.53; 3, Sun Prairie, 3:30.79. 3,200 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 8:06.26; 2, Oregon, 8:08.98; 3, Madison La Follette, 8:12.08. High jump: 1, Bladl, Mil, 6-2; 2, Pritchard, JP, 6-0; 3, Roe, Bur, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Wicks, Sto, 12-6; 2, Handorf, Wil, 12-6; 3, Lacey, ML, 12-0. Long jump: 1, Ward, ML, 21-9; 2, Sanda, JP, 21-1; 3, Maggit, SP, 20-3¾. Triple jump: 1, Ward, ML, 42-11; 2, Reigle, Elk, 41-11; 3, Sykes, FA, 40-10. Shot put: 1, Evans, FA, 51-0; 2, Curry, JP, 49-8; 3, Young, Muk, 48-11. Discus: 1, Evans, FA, 154-3; 2, Young, Muk, 149-2; 3, Schaal, Wfd, 140-1.
Girls
Team scores: Mukwonago 95; Sun Prairie 92; Stoughton 62; Wales Kettle Moraine 59; Waterford 48; Oregon 48; Lake Geneva Badger 45; Fort Atkinson 43; Elkhorn 39; Janesville Parker 37; Milton 36; Madison La Follette 26; Janesville Craig 25; Burlington 16; Wilmot 11; Beloit Memorial 8.
Automatic qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Groleau, Sto, :12.98; 2, Guardiola, Wfd, :13.16; 3, Theriault, FA, :13.17. 200: 1, Johnson, WKM, :26.42; 2, Groleau, Sto, :26.58; 3, Cross, SP, :26.82. 400: 1, Haas, FA, 1:00.99; 2, Ford, LGB, 1:01.53; 3, Cooper, Elk, 1:02.30. 800: 1, Coleman, JC, 2:18.11; 2, Koos, Muk, 2:22.20; 3, Zorn, FA, 2:25.41. 1,600: 1, Thompson, SP, 5:17.76; 2, Koos, Muk, 5:21.10; 3, Talabac, Mil, 5:27.69. 3,200: 1, Thompson, SP, 11:29.94; 2, Talabac, Mil, 12:06.06; 3, Zimmerman, SP, 12:08.52. 100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, WKM, :15.36; 2, Crosby, SP, :15.71; 3, Booker, LGB, :15.84. 300 hurdles: 1, Crosby, SP, :45.87; 2, Booker, LGB, :46.87; 3, Kruchoski, WKM, :47.22. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago, :49.49; 2, Stoughton, :50.03; 3, Janesville Parker, :50.65. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 1:44.83; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine, 1:45.44; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:47.04. 1,600 relay: 1, Fort Atkinson (Theriault, Zorn, Chapman, Haas), 4:12.99; 2, Stoughton, 4:13.86; 3, Oregon, 4:14.15. 3,200 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Kline, Schulz, Kopotic), 10:11.21; 2, Mukwonago, 10:15.62; 3, Oregon, 10:19.42. High jump: 1, 1, Williams, Wfd, 5-1; 2, Kendall, Wil, 5-1; 3, Reott, Sto, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Huebner, WKM, 11-0; 2, Schoville, JP, 10-6; Seefeld, SP, 10-3. Long jump: 1, Wulf, Elk, 17-0¼; 2, Smith, Muk, 16-4¾; 3, Everson, JP, 16-4. Triple jump: 1, Tangeman, Sto, 35-1½; 2, Knaack, LGB, 34-4½; 3, Mangold, Bur, 34-1. Shot put: 1, Wannebo, Or, 40-2½; 2, Walker, ML, 39-10; 3, Missall, Muk, 37-3¾. Discus: 1, 1, Walker, ML, 129-9; 2, Alderman, JC, 114-5; 3, Link, Muk, 114-3.
HARTFORD SECTIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Oshkosh West 77, Slinger 76, Neenah 67, Hartford 67, Cedarburg 61, Oshkosh North 60, Fond du Lac 54, Watertown 51, West Bend West 48, Manitowoc 35, West Bend East 33, Sheboygan North 23, Port Washington 20, Sheboygan South 16, Beaver Dam 9.
Winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Blaskowski, OW, :10.95. 200: 1, Blaskowski, OW, :22.43. 400: 1, Williams, ON, :50.37. 800: 1, Schoemann, Hfd, 1:57.47. 1,600: 1, Grotenhuis, Sli, 4:20.98. 3,200: 1, Grotenhuis, Sli, 9:37.46; 3, Kitzhaber, Wat, 9:53.96. 110 hurdles: 1, Martin, Sli, :15.49. 300 hurdles: 1, Martin, Sli, :40.81. 400 relay: 1, Oshkosh West, :42.60. 800 relay: 1, Oshkosh West, 1:30.44; 3, Watertown, 1:33.08. 1,600 relay: 1, Neenah, 3:26.91. 3,200 relay: 1, Hartford, 8:13.92. High jump: 1, Stewart, ML, 6-2. Pole vault: 1, Cummings, HU, 14-1; 3, Kilps, Wat, 11-6. Long jump: 1, Blakowski, OW, 21-10. Triple jump: 1, Olsen, Ced, 45-2. Shot put: 1, German, Sli, 51-11. Discus: 1, Rusch, FdL, 157-11; 2, Boehm, Wat, 150-9.
Girls
Team scores: Fond du Lac 131.5, Slinger 76, Hartford 73, Cedarburg 69, Neenah 64, West Bend West 62, Watertown 45, Sheboygan North 35.5, Oshkosh West 33, Manitowoc 33, Beaver Dam 30, Oshkosh North 16, Port Washington 15, West Bend East 7, Sheboygan South 5, Menasha 3.
Winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Elford, FdL, :12.48. 200: 1, Elford, FdL, :26.29. 400: 1, Schmitz, FdL, :59.82. 800: 1, Schmitz, FdL, 2:24.52. 1,600: 1, Schuster, Sli, 5:17.85; 3, Gilbertsen, Wat, 5:28.23. 3,200: 1, Schuster, Sli, 11:34.30. 100 hurdles: 1, Arndt, FdL, :14.95. 300 hurdles: 1, Arndt, FdL, :45.92. 400 relay: 1, Sheboygan North, :50.71. 800 relay: 1, Hartford, 1:48.92; 3, Watertown, 1:50.63. 1,600 relay: 1, Fond du Lac, 4:11.82. 3,200 relay: 1, Slinger, 10:03.69; 3, Beaver Dam, 10:20.54. High jump: 1, Burchardt, BD, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Messerschmidt, Wat, 9-9. Long jump: 1, Williams, WBW, 17-10. Triple jump: 1, Trotter, FdL, 36-8. Shot put: 1, Quinn, Wat, 38-5¾. Discus: 1, Trotter, FdL, 128-6; 2, Quinn, Wat, 121-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s area schedule
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
MADISON WEST 1, VERONA 0 (OT)
Verona*0*0*0*0* —*0
Madison West*0*0*0*1* —*1
Second OT — MW: Igic (pk), 106:37.
Saves: V (Queoff) 4; MW (Fernandez) 6.
Wales Kettle Moraine vs. Oconomowoc, postponed to 5 p.m. today
Kenosha Tremper sectional
Muskego 7, Oak Creek 0
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 2, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Hartland Arrowhead sectional
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 5, Brookfield East 1
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
OREGON 10, DeFOREST 0
Oregon*7*3* —*10
DeForest*0*0* —*0
First half — O: Nedelcoff, 7:00; Sauer (Bennett), 11:00; Swartzmiller (Bennett), 12:00; Boyd, 30:00; Mikkelson, 32:00; Schwass, 32:00; Nedelcoff (Pagels), 44:00;
Second half — O: 56:00; Boyd (Janssens), 65:00; Studebaker (Janssens), 70:00;
Saves: Or (Lang) 4; D (Fischer) 7.
Waukesha West 6, Waterford 1
Marshfield sectional
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, RHINELANDER 0
Rhinelander*0*0* —*0
Sauk Prairie*1*2* —*3
First half — Fishnick (Breunig), 26:11.
Second half — Fishnick, 68:14; Klemm, 73:38.
Saves: R 13; SP (Er. Apel) 2.
River Falls 6, New Richmond 0
West Allis Central sectional
Pewaukee vs. Brookfield Central
Whitefish Bay 6, Waukesha South 0
Oshkosh North sectional
Green Bay Notre Dame vs. Green Bay Southwest
Cedarburg vs. Glendale Nicolet, postponed to 5 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
McFarland 2, Madison Edgewood 0
Belleville/New Glarus 3, Evansville 0
Kewaskum sectional
New Berlin Eisenhower 8, East Troy 0
Kewaskum 2, Shorewood 0
Medford sectional
Rice Lake 4, Barron/Cumberland 0
Ashland 4, Minocqua Lakeland 0
Plymouth sectional
Freedom 3,. Denmark 0
Plymouth 3, Appleton Xavier 0
DIVISION 4
Racine Prairie sectional
Kenosha St. Joseph 2, Racine Prairie 1
Wis. Rapids Assumption sectional
Wis. Rapids Assumption 3, La Crosse Aquinas 2
Kiel sectional
Neenah St. Mary vs. Wrightstown, postponed to Friday
Saturday’s area schedule
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
At Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.: Madison West (10-1-1) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine or Oconomowoc
DIVISION 2
At Oregon, 7 p.m.: Oregon (12-1-0) vs. Waukesha West (13-0-0)
DIVISION 3
At Madison Edgewood, 6 p.m. (tentative): McFarland (13-0-0) vs. Belleville/New Glarus (14-1-1)
At Medford, 1 p.m.: Rice Lake (7-7-3) vs. Ashland (18-1-0)
At Plymouth, 1 p.m.: Freedom (7-6-1) vs. Plymouth (16-0-0)
At Kewaskum, 7 p.m.: New Berlin Eisenhower (14-2-0) vs. Kewaskum (16-2-0)
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday’s results
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
First of three days
DIVISION 1
At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire
Singles
Second round
M. Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail, def. Connell, Middleton, 6-1, 6-2; Corwin, Brookfield East, def. Kim, Middleton, 6-3, 6-4; Nelson, Waunakee, def. Moore, Sussex Hamilton, 6-1, 6-3; Kubiak, Neenah, def. Benoy, Stoughton, 6-0, 6-0; Klein, Brookfield East, def. Yang, La Follette, 6-0, 6-1; White, Milwaukee Marquette, def. Kryscio, Menomonee Falls, 6-1, 6-1; K. Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail, def. Yu, Madison West, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; Heineman, Middleton, def. Daniels, De Pere, 6-3, 6-4.
Knutson, Brookfield East, def. Arvind, Brookfield Central, 6-3, 6-4; Haws, Cedarburg, def. Counts, Oshkosh West, 6-3, 6-2; Grosz, Hudson, def. Gugluzzia, Green Bay Notre Dame, 6-1, 6-0; Viste, Wauwatosa East, def. Martin, Chippewa Falls, 6-1, 6-1; Dunsirn, Neenah, def. Nuthi, Sussex Hamilton, 6-0, 6-0; Lindwall, Monona Grove, def. Bembenek, West Bend West, 6-3, 6-1; Beckerman, Eau Claire Memorial, def. Malloy, Milwaukee Marquette, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-8; Zifferblatt, West De Pere, def. Quas, Milwaukee Lutheran/Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 6-3, 6-1.
First round
Connell def. Rohrs, 6-2, 6-3; Corwin def. Schneider, Green Bay Notre Dame, 6-4, 6-1; Kim def. Gilbertson, Menomonie, 6-0, 6-1; Moore def. Davies, Mukwonago, 6-1, 6-1; Kubiak def. Reigal, Kenosha Indian Trail, 6-1, 6-1; Benoy def. Kamath, Madison Memorial, 6-3, 3-6, 10-2.
Yang def. Haferman, Appleton West, 6-0, 6-2; White def. Vizgaitis, Glendale Nicolet, 6-1, 6-1; Kryscio def. Geske, Watertown, 6-1, 6-2; K. Blagoev def. Kunick, Milwaukee Marquette, 6-2, 6-4; Heineman def. Birkholz, Eau Claire Memorial, 6-0, 6-1; Daniels def. Uberoi, Appleton North, 6-2, 6-1.
Arvind def. Gallego, Madison Memorial, 6-2, 6-0; Knutson def. Hoffmann, Hartford, 6-1, 6-0; Counts def. Hudson, Cudahy/St. Francis, 6-1, 6-2; Gugluzzia def. Zhao, Whitefish Bay, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7; Grosz def. Foye, Muskego, 6-0, 6-2; Martin def. Massaneda, Oak Creek, 6-0, 6-2.
Nuthi def. Jacobs, Glendale Nicolet, 6-3, 6-3; Dunsirn def. Chester, Glendale Nicolet, 6-1, 6-1; Bembenek def. Delfosse, Milwaukee King, 7-5, 7-5; Malloy def. Hlavac, Stevens Point, 6-2, 6-2; Beckerman def. Schneider, Whitefish Bay, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-8; Quas def. Vento, Mukwonago, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
First round
K. Larson/M. Larson, Oshkosh North, def. Schmidt/Schneider, Mukwonago, 6-2, 7-5; Anderson/Newberg, Manitowoc Lincoln, def. Menne/Gala, Bay Port, 6-1, 6-2; Hinchcliffe/Thielman, Stevens Point, def. Hennemann/Arthur, Hudson, 6-2, 6-1; Dugan/Schreier, Stoughton, def. Hayes/Peterson, Eau Claire, Memorial, 6-1, 6-2; Kendler/Francken, Brookfield East, def. Heller/Christensen, Ashwaubenon, 6-1, 6-2; Walsh/Nelson, Monona Grove, def. Tarkowski/Li, Muskego, 6-1, 6-2.
Gannon/Koth, Oshkosh West, def. Hendrickson/Witucki, Menomonie, 6-4, 7-6 (2); Loftus/Baeckman, Germantown, def. Keller/Egelhoff, Milwaukee Marquette, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Spence/Helmenstine, Sun Prairie, def. Podurgiel/Nguyen, Onalaska, 6-4, 6-1; Ji/Schneider, Whitefish Bay, def. McDonough/Graf, De Pere, 6-0, 6-2; A. LaBelle/R. LaBelle, Mukwonago def. Clark/Mandelbrot, Middleton, default; Solberg/LeCuyer, Hudson, def. Cartwright/Bartoshevich, Franklin, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
O’Byrne/Mikhailenko, Mequon Homestead, def. Fitzgerald/Sippel, Appleton North, 7-5, 6-2; Moss/Saleh, Neenah, def. Young/Keller, Milwaukee Marquette, 6-3, 6-2; Sina/Shearer, Germantown, def. Stayer-Suprick/Cleveland, Oshkosh North, 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; Ross/Massaneda, Oak Creek, def. Stuckey/Parker, Wales Kettle Moraine, 6-4, 6-2; Baldwin/Vilwock, Sun Prairie, def. Herrmann/J. Kaji, Madison West, 6-3, 6-2; Whynott/Price, Kenosha Tremper, def. Everts/Hoffmann, Hartford, 6-1, 6-1.
Blowers/Roscher, Menomonee Falls, def. Wietrzny/Routhieaux, Pewaukee, 6-3, 6-0; Brandel/Deubel, Arrowhead, def. Marris/Schmidt, 6-0, 6-1; Aranda/Subnis, Glendale Nicolet, def. Bailey/Carter, Hartland Arrowhead, 6-3, 6-3; Alkhalisy/Harpt, De Pere, def. Hoff/Pellechia, Sussex Hamilton, 6-1, 6-2; Mathur/Frey, Madison Memorial, def. Holahan/Wolf, Oconomowoc, 2-6, 7-5, 10-4; Kotchen/Werner, Neenah, def. Gopal/Kim, Middleton, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
DIVISION 2
At Sports Core, Kohler
Singles
First round
McCaffery, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, def. Husnick, Antigo, 6-0, 6-1; Julson, Amery, def. Matthews, Brookfield Academy, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9 Unger, Kohler, def. Gourlay, University School of Milwaukee, 6-4, 6-2; Brehm, East Troy, def. Murray, Sheboygan Falls, 6-4, 6-4; Wong, Whitefish Bay Dominican/Eastbrook, def. Wentz, Amery, 6-0, 6-0; Plate, Plymouth, def. Erickson, Eau Claire Regis, 7-5, 6-1.
Bajaj, Racine Prairie, def. Vande Slunt, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 6-4, 6-2; Lindow, East Troy, def. Gahagan, Plymouth, 6-3, 6-1; Minorik, Appleton Xavier, def. Searles, Medford, 10-6; Anderson, Edgerton, def. Guse, Watertown Luther Prep, 0-6, 6-3, (10-8); Hehli, West Salem, def. Lipski, Manitowoc Roncalli, 6-0, 6-3; Latus, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, def. Carls, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
First round
Katerov/Buchner, Madison Edgewood, def. Campbell/Staner, Neenah St. Mary, 6-0, 6-0; M. McGuire/B. McGuire, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, def. Sorenson/Korpi, Howards Grove, 6-0, 6-1; Merrick/Lowry, Eau Claire Regis, def. T. Damm/K. Damm, Medford, 6-1, 6-1; Jerdee/Gillen, Viroqua/West Salem, def. Adamson/Horder, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-1, 1-6, (11-9); Birzynski/Bunzel, Milwaukee Pius XI, def. Koelpin/Bourman, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-1, 4-6, (10-4); Wishman/Baltus, Plymouth, def. Rajurkas/Vuyk, Shorewood, 6-0, 6-3.
Ronderstvedt/Harris, Altoona, def. Kolb/Truong, Brown Deer, 6-3, 6-1; Kovalcik/Khennafi, Shorewood, def. Utrie/Pfaff, Appleton Xavier, 6-4, 6-1; Bittner/Smith, Appleton Xavier, def Morales/Sharpe, Racine Prairie, 6-4, 6-2; Frehner/Roidt, Monroe, def. Ives/Chmelik, Altoona, 6-1, 6-3; Butler/Capelli, La Crosse Aquinas, def. Sykora/Lokker, Baldwin-Woodville, 7-5, 6-1; Zimmerman/Ellis, University School of Milwaukee, def. Eaton/Dreifuerst, Racine Prairie, 6-1, 6-1.
Today’s schedule
9 a.m.: Competition continues through singles and doubles quarterfinals in both divisions.
Saturday’s schedule
8:30 a.m.: Consolation semifinals.
9 a.m.: Championship semifinals, followed by fifth-place matches, third-place matches and championship matches.
SOFTBALL
WIAA SECTIONALS
Monday’s statewide schedule
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Middleton sectional
DeForest (14-9) at Holmen (19-7)
Verona (23-3) at Sun Prairie (19-3)
Oregon sectional
Milton (10-11) at Oregon (15-10)
Burlington (19-4) at Elkhorn (21-2), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford sectional
Slinger (17-7) at Beaver Dam (16-3)
Neenah (18-8) at Oshkosh West (22-5)
Chippewa Falls sectional
Marshfield (14-6) at Stevens Point (17-9)
Chippewa Falls (22-5) at Hudson (15-1)
Ashwaubenon sectional
Hortonville (23-4) at Kaukauna (23-2)
Pulaski (18-5) at Green Bay Preble (25-1)
Sussex Hamilton sectional
Mequon Homestead (12-9) at Sussex Hamilton (21-3), 5 p.m.
Waukesha West (10-13) at Muskego (15-10), 7:30 p.m.
Wauwatosa East sectional
Germantown (15-11) at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (20-6) 4:30 p.m.
Menomonee Falls (17-10) at Cedarburg (24-3), 4:30 p.m.
Kenosha Bradford sectional
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (18-4) at Kenosha Indian Trail (19-5)
Wilmot (11-10) at Oak Creek (25-1)
DIVISION 2
Walworth Big Foot sectional
Wisconsin Dells (12-4) at Mount Horeb (16-6)
Evansville (13-7) at Jefferson (24-0)
Hales Corners Whitnall sectional
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (11-10) at New Berlin West (19-4)
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (17-9) at Greendale Martin Luther (22-4)
Mosinee sectional
Merrill (11-10) at Medford (21-2)
Somerset (16-6) at Baldwin-Woodville (19-0)
Winneconne sectional
Marinette (17-6) at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)
Waupun (18-6) at Denmark (25-4)
DIVISION 3
Prairie du Chien sectional
Dodgeville (24-3) at River Valley (21-3)
Poynette (19-4) at Lake Mills (22-3)
Chilton sectional
Chilton (18-3) at Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (22-0)
Campbellsport (10-7) at Lomira (15-3)
Arcadia sectional
Maple Northwestern (18-5) at Bloomer (26-2)
Arcadia (9-9) at Prescott (21-3)
Oconto Falls sectional
Amherst (18-4) at Wittenberg-Birnamwood (16-1)
Peshtigo (24-2) at Kewaunee (15-7)
DIVISION 4
Blair-Taylor sectional
Marathon (11-15) at Blair-Taylor (26-0)
Onalaska Luther (11-9) at Horicon (18-6)
Boscobel sectional
Juda/Albany (16-6) at Johnson Creek (17-7)
Iowa-Grant (15-8) at Boscobel (16-3)
Grantsburg sectional
Phillips (17-3) at Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (18-2)
Fall Creek (13-13) at Glenwood City (21-3)
Random Lake sectional
Iola-Scandinavia (18-9) at Coleman (14-5)
Stockbridge/Hilbert (19-6) at Mishicot (20-3)
DIVISION 5
Bangor sectional
Marshfield Columbus (8-9) at Independence/Gilmanton (12-12)
Seneca (15-5) at De Soto (16-3)
Oakfield sectional
Belmont (17-6) at Barneveld (17-2)
Burlington Catholic Central (16-6) at Oakfield (21-2)
Athens sectional
Thorp (14-9) at Chippewa Falls McDonell (20-5)
Athens (16-8) at Hurley (21-5)
Almond-Bancroft sectional
Florence (15-5) at Laona/Wabeno (19-2)
Almond-Bancroft (19-3) at Stevens Point Pacelli (22-3)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!