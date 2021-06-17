WIAA sports: Tasha Igic's overtime penalty kick propels Madison West soccer team into sectional final

The call went out to Tasha Igic and the Madison West junior answered Thursday night.

Girls soccer coach Peter Dermody chose Igic to take a penalty kick in the 107th minute of a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Verona at Madison Area Technical College.

The call was made due to a handball inside the box at 106:37. Igic made the kick, sending the Regents (10-1-1) to the Sun Prairie sectional final with a 1-0 double-overtime win over the Wildcats (9-4-1).

“This was one of the most hard-fought games you’ll ever see. The kind of game you only see when the two teams know each other well,” said Dermody, whose Regents advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal at Sun Prairie against Wales Kettle Moraine or Oconomowoc, who play today.

Dermody said both teams had shots glance off the crossbar and out before Igic’s game-winner, with Verona’s bad bounce coming in overtime.

Jessica Fernandez made six saves in goal for West. Verona’s Elsa Queoff made four saves.

