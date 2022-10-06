WIAA Board of Control approves change to state baseball format

The WIAA state baseball tournament will have a new look starting in June.

The baseball tournament in 2023 will expand to a four-day format to address the consistent late completions of the semifinals on the first two days of the previous three-day event.

The new schedule will begin Monday and run through Thursday.

The Division 1 quarterfinals will be Monday, with the semifinals of all four divisions to be played on Tuesday or Wednesday. The championship games in all divisions will be on Thursday.

That change in format was approved by the WIAA Board of Control at its meeting Thursday.

The state baseball tournament is scheduled for Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The Board of Control approved five spring sports rule changes in all, approving advisory committee rule change recommendations in baseball, softball and track and field, according to a WIAA release.

Three recommendations put forth by the track and field coaches were approved for the spring of 2023.

In the first, Division 1 will consist of the largest 128 schools offering the sport. Division 2 will include the next largest 136 schools and the rest of the schools will be in Division 3. That recommendation removed “the temporary sunset designation of the current division placement model based on school enrollments” to make the plan permanent, according to the release.

The other changes will have an impact on the state track and field meet in La Crosse.

The shot put competition will be moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday, regardless of the division schedule. The wheelchair division of the shot put then will follow. The wheelchair 800-meter race will move from Saturday to immediately after the girls 3,200 relay Friday — at about 11 a.m. Friday.

Another recommendation approved gives each shot put competitor in the wheelchair division six consecutive throws with a 2-minute break after the first three attempts. That is the same format as used in Adaptive Track & Field USA events.

The softball coaches advisory committee had a recommendation approved.

In 2023, the highest-seeded team will be the home team with the choice of dugouts in all regional and sectional semifinal games and the sectional final game in Division 1. In Division 2-5, a coin flip will be conducted by the site coordinator 45 minutes prior to the beginning of the game and that will determine the home team for the sectional final. The first team alphabetically will be in the third-base dugout.

The Board of Control approved a $9.6 million 2022-23 operational budget, recognizing the addition of regional gate receipts for the spring state tournament series in baseball, softball and track and field, according to the release. The budget also reflects an increase in expenses for legal fees that occurred in recent years.