WIAA baseball: Tyler Butina helps Jefferson gain berth in Division 2 state tournament
WIAA BASEBALL

Tyler Butina’s bat carried the Jefferson baseball team all the way to Grand Chute on Tuesday.

The junior pitcher and first baseman hit two home runs — a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run shot in the third — to help the Eagles (23-6) take a 12-9 victory over Mount Horeb (16-8) in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Brodhead.

The victory sent Jefferson to the state tournament for the seventh time, with the previous visit ending in a runner-up finish in 2018. The Eagles will play a semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, June 30, followed by the state final at 6 p.m.

Mount Horeb jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a grand slam from Sam Kellesvig, but the Eagles bounced back with five-run rallies in the second and third innings for a 10-6 lead. Mount Horeb trimmed the margin to 10-9 with a run in the sixth, but Jefferson pushed two more runs across in the top of the seventh end held on to win.

Carson Fairfield went 4-for-4 and Aaron Heine, Luis Serrano and Tanner Pinnow each had two hits for Jefferson. Mount Horeb, seeking its second state trip (the first was in 1987), got two hits apiece from Kolton Schaller and Charlie Bogue.

Mount Horeb 5, Lodi 3

The Vikings had to survive a bases-loaded rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Lodi in one sectional semifinal. Mount Horeb’s Jonas Kittoe homered in the first inning, but Lodi took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI grounder by Chance Meier and an RBI single by Keegan Fleischman. Lodi (13-11) scored three runs in the third, getting consecutive doubles from Ray Woller, Kittoe and Kolton Schaller and an RBI single from Ethan Steinhoff. The Vikings added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Kian Preimesberger.

In the seventh, Carson Richter doubled home Brady Ziegler, who had walked and moved to second on an infield single by Carson Possehl. Another walk loaded the bases, but a ground out to relief pitcher Carter Ackerman ended the game.

Kittoe, Schaller and Steinhoff had two hits each for Mount Horeb. Possehl doubled and singled for Lodi.

Jefferson took a 2-0 victory over 10th-ranked Beloit Turner (20-4).

WIAA BASEBALL SECTIONALS | TUESDAY'S RESULTS

WIAA SECTIONALS

Tuesday’s area summaries

DIVISION 2

At Brodhead

Championship

JEFFERSON 12, MOUNT HOREB 9

Jefferson*055*000*2*—*12*16*0

Mount Horeb*410*031*0*—*9*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Butina (W; 3.1-4-5-5-1-3), Hoffman (1.2-5-4-4-0-1), Neitzel (2-1-0-0-1-1); MH: Ackerman (1.2-6-5-5-1-3), Denu (L; 0.2-5-5-5-0-1), Hellenbrand (4.2-5-2-2-0-2).

Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x3 (GS, 2 HR, 6BI), Fairfield 4x4, Heine 2x5, Pinnow 2x5, Behm (2B); MH: Kellesvig (GS, 5BI), Schaller 2x2, Woller 2x3, Bogue 2x4.

Semifinals

MOUNT HOREB 5, LODI 3

Mount Horeb*103*001*0*—*5*8*1

Lodi*020*000*1*—*3*7*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Woller (0-1-0-0-0-0), Tranel (6.1-6-3-1-3-3), Ackerman (0.2-0-0-0-0-1); L: Possehl (L; 4-5-4-4-4-2), Melchior (3-3-1-0-2-1).

Leading hitters — MH: Kittoe 2x4 (HR, 2B), Schaller 2x3 (2B), Woller (2B), Steinhoff 2x3; L: Richter (2B), Possehl 2x3.

Jefferson 2, Beloit Turner 0

At Kewaskum — Championship: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 1. Semifinals: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 13, Kewaskum 1; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 10, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 0. 

At Wrightstown — Championship: Denmark 3, Rhinelander 1. Semifinals: Rhinelander 6, Seymour 1; Denmark 11, Winneconne 1 (6). 

At Rice LakeChampionship: Rice Lake 7, Medford 4. Semifinals: Rice Lake 9, Osceola 1; Medford 7, Sparta 6. 

DIVISION 3

At ViroquaChampionship: Marathon 8, Markesan 1 (9). Semifinals: Marathon 6, La Crosse Aquinas 2; Markesan 7, Mineral Point 6. 

At Random LakeChampionship: Kenosha St. Joseph 6, Ozaukee 4. Semifinals: Ozaukee 7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 2; Kenosha St. Joseph 20, Palmyra-Eagle 3. 

At Cumberland — Championship: Eau Claire Regis 5, St. Croix Falls 4. Semifinals: St. Croix Falls 1, Cameron 0; Eau Claire Regis 5, Thorp/Gilman 2.

At Crandon —  Championship: Coleman 3, Chilton 2. Semifinals: Coleman 3, Amherst 1; Chilton 3, Mishicot 2.

DIVISION 4

At PecatonicaChampionship: Southwestern 4, Bangor 3. Semifinals: Bangor 1, Royall 0; Southwestern 1, Barneveld 0. 

At Almond-Bancroft —  Championship: Rosholt 3, Johnson Creek 1. Semifinals: Rosholt 10, Shiocton 4; Johnson Creek 2, Oakfield 1. 

At Shell LakeChampionship: Boyceville 14, Webster 0. Semifinals: Webster 10, Solon Springs/Minong Northwood 7; Boyceville 17, Independence/Gilmanton 3. 

At AthensChampionship: Greenwood 7, Edgar 3. Semifinals: Edgar 2, Three Lakes/Phelps 1; Greenwood 15, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 1. 

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s games

At Herr-Baker Stadium, Fond du Lac

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

9 a.m.: (4) Pewaukee (26-2) vs. (5) Menomonee Falls (24-4)

About 11:15 a.m.: (1) Sun Prairie (23-2) vs. (8) Onalaska (16-7)

1 p.m.: (2) Bay Port (23-1) vs. (7) West Bend East (22-7)

About 4:15 p.m.: (3) Union Grove (21-7) vs. (6) Eau Claire Memorial (19-7)

Monday’s games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 4

State tournament qualifiers: Boyceville (19-1); Greenwood (17-6); Rosholt (20-3); Southwestern (11-10).

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Championship

6:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Tuesday, June 29 games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 3

State tournament qualifiers: Coleman (24-2); Eau Claire Regis (16-6);  

Marathon (19-7) or Markesan (20-2);

Ozaukee (17-0) or Kenosha St. Joseph (22-1)

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Championship

6:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Wednesday, June 30 games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 2

State tournament qualifiers: Denmark (29-1); Jefferson (23-6); Rice Lake (14-11), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-14).

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

About 1:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Championship

6:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Thursday, July 1 games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

11:05 a.m.: Winners of June 25 morning quarterfinals meet

About 1:15 p.m.: Winners of June 25 afternoon quarterfinals meet

Championship

6:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

