WIAA baseball: Tyler Butina helps Jefferson gain berth in Division 2 state tournament

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Tyler Butina’s bat carried the Jefferson baseball team all the way to Grand Chute on Tuesday.

The junior pitcher and first baseman hit two home runs — a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run shot in the third — to help the Eagles (23-6) take a 12-9 victory over Mount Horeb (16-8) in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Brodhead.

The victory sent Jefferson to the state tournament for the seventh time, with the previous visit ending in a runner-up finish in 2018. The Eagles will play a semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, June 30, followed by the state final at 6 p.m.

Mount Horeb jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a grand slam from Sam Kellesvig, but the Eagles bounced back with five-run rallies in the second and third innings for a 10-6 lead. Mount Horeb trimmed the margin to 10-9 with a run in the sixth, but Jefferson pushed two more runs across in the top of the seventh end held on to win.

Carson Fairfield went 4-for-4 and Aaron Heine, Luis Serrano and Tanner Pinnow each had two hits for Jefferson. Mount Horeb, seeking its second state trip (the first was in 1987), got two hits apiece from Kolton Schaller and Charlie Bogue.