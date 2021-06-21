WIAA baseball: Sun Prairie rolls past Janesville Craig, Oconomowoc to earn return state berth

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

The Sun Prairie baseball team left no doubt as to where it’s heading on Friday.

With an 11-run third inning on Monday, the Cardinals buried Janesville Craig in five innings 15-2 to win their own WIAA Division 1 sectional.

The victory advances the state’s top-ranked Cardinals (25-2) into Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Division 1 state tournament. Four quarterfinals will be played at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac, with winners advancing to semifinals at Grand Chute's Fox Cities Stadium on July 1.

Pairings and game times will be determined when qualifying coaches seed the field, likely today.

Coach Rob Hamilton’s Cardinals, the 2019 runners-up, will make their 16th state trip and will be shooting for what would be the program’s ninth state championship.

Catcher Josh Caron led the Sun Prairie offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. He drove in four runs and scored three. Caron also pitched the final inning to close out the win for starter Jackson Hunley. Carson Shepard doubled and singled for Sun Prairie.

Craig (16-9) got two hits from Josh Udelhofen and doubles from Jake Schaffner and Isaac Stried.