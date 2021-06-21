WIAA baseball: Sun Prairie rolls past Janesville Craig, Oconomowoc to earn return state berth

The Sun Prairie baseball team left no doubt as to where it’s heading on Friday.
With an 11-run third inning on Monday, the Cardinals buried Janesville Craig in five innings 15-2 to win their own WIAA Division 1 sectional.
The victory advances the state’s top-ranked Cardinals (25-2) into Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Division 1 state tournament. Four quarterfinals will be played at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac, with winners advancing to semifinals at Grand Chute's Fox Cities Stadium on July 1.
Pairings and game times will be determined when qualifying coaches seed the field, likely today.
Coach Rob Hamilton’s Cardinals, the 2019 runners-up, will make their 16th state trip and will be shooting for what would be the program’s ninth state championship.
Catcher Josh Caron led the Sun Prairie offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. He drove in four runs and scored three. Caron also pitched the final inning to close out the win for starter Jackson Hunley. Carson Shepard doubled and singled for Sun Prairie.
Craig (16-9) got two hits from Josh Udelhofen and doubles from Jake Schaffner and Isaac Stried.
Sun Prairie 15, Oconomowoc 5
In one semifinal, the Cardinals scored 10 runs in the second inning to take control on their way to a five-inning, 15-5 victory over Oconomowoc (17-10). Liam Moreno homered for Sun Prairie, Durlin Radlund tripled and Shepard had three hits and three RBIs for the winners.
Janesville Craig 15, Milton 9
The Cougars opened a 9-3 lead with a seven-run surge in the top of the third inning and held on behind the work of three pitchers to beat the Red Hawks (21-6). Craig got a double and single from Patrick Schork and Stried. Milton got a single and double from Charlie Terrill.
WIAA BASEBALL | SECTIONAL SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Monday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
DIVISION 1
Baraboo sectional
Championship
ONALASKA 2, MIDDLETON 1
Middleton*000*000*1*—*1*3*2
Onalaska*000*002*x*—*2*7*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Williams (2.2-2-0-0-2-0), Pincombe (L; 3.1-5-2-2-2-1); On: Hoeft (W; 7-3-1-0-3-2.
Leading hitters — M: Andler 2x3; On: Kokaisel 2x3, Brandt (2B). At Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo.
Semifinals
MIDDLETON 8, MADISON MEMORIAL 6
Middleton*002*100*5*—*8*6*1
Mad. Memorial*101*022*0*—*6*9*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Zempel (4-5-2-2-4-1), Williams (W; 3-4-4-4-2-1); MM: Jungers (L; 6-4-5-3-3-4), Muller (0-0-1-1-0-1), Schmitt (1-2-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — Mid: Williams 2x3 (2B), Dunn (2B), Andler 2x4; MM: Bott 1x4 (2B), Schmitt 2x4, Jessup 2x3.
Onalaska 12, La Crosse Central 0 (5)
Sun Prairie sectional
Championship
SUN PRAIRIE 15, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2 (5)
Janes. Craig*100*10*—*2*4*1
Sun Prairie*20(11)*2x*—*15*9*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Schenk (L; 1-2-2-2-2-3), Schork (1.1-6-9-8-2-2), Ryan (0.1-0-2-2-0-3), Schmitz (1.1-1-2-2-1-1); SP: Hunley (3-2-1-1-0-0), Hamilton (1-2-1-1-1-1), Caron (1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — JC: Udelhofen 2x2, Schaffner (2B), Stried (2B); SP: Caron 3x4 (HR, 2B), Moreno (2B), Shepard 2x4 (2B).
Semifinals
SUN PRAIRIE 15, OCONOMOWOC 5 (5)
Oconomowoc*210*00*—*5*8*3
Sun Prairie*3(10)1*1x*—*15*13*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Oc: Naumann (L; 1.1-9-11-11-1-1), Villegas (2.2-4-4-3-2-2); SP: Hunley (W; 2-5-4-4-4-2), Petsch (1-1-0-0-1-0), Hamilton (2-2-2-1-2-2).
Leading hitters — Oc: S. Ott 2x2, Anderson (2B), Last (2B), Musselmann (2B); SP: Moreno 2x3 (HR), Radlund (3B), Caron 2x4 (2B), Hamilton (2B), Shepard 3x3, Wambach 2x3.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 15, MILTON 9
Janes. Craig*207*003*3*—*9*12*5
Milton*300*150*0*—*9*12*5
Pitchers — JC: Ryan (L, 4K, 2BB), Schork (4th, 1BB), Schenk (4th, 4K, 2BB); Mil: E. Jackson (W, 2K), B. Jackson (3rd, 2K), Campion (6th, 3K, 1BB).
Leading hitters — JC: Schaffner 2x4, Adams 2x4, Schork 2x4 (2B), I. Stried 2x5 (2B), Schenk (2B); Mil: Terrill 2x5 (2B), Campbell 2x3, Hessenauer 2x3, Daskham 2x4, Havens (2B).
Oshkosh North sectional
Championship: West Bend East 3, Manitowoc 0.
Semifinals: Manitowoc 6, Neenah 2; West Bend East 10, Cedarburg 0 (6).
Hartland Arrowhead sectional
Championship: Menomonee Falls 6, Hartland Arrowhead 1.
Semifinals: Hartland Arrowhead 11, Germantown 10; Menomonee Falls 7, Milwaukee King 0.
South Milwaukee sectional
Championship: Pewaukee 18, Franklin 0 (5).
Semifinals: Pewaukee 10, Waukesha West 0 (6); Franklin 11, Oak Creek 0 (5).
Kenosha Bradford sectional
Championship: Union Grove 7, Muskego 5.
Semifinals: Union Grove 13, Burlington 2; Muskego 3, Kenosha Tremper 1.
Marshfield sectional
Championship: Eau Claire Memorial 10, Schofield D.C. Everest 0 (5).
Semifinals: Eau Claire Memorial 9, River Falls 3; Schofield D.C. Everest 3, Stevens Point 2 (8).
Appleton East sectional
Championship: Bay Port 8, Kimberly 7.
Semifinals: Kimberly 3, Hortonville 1; Bay Port 8, De Pere 1.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Today’s statewide schedule
DIVISION 2
At Brodhead — Semifinals: Mount Horeb (15-7) vs. Lodi (13-10), 10 a.m.; Beloit Turner (20-3) vs. Jefferson (21-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Kewaskum — Semifinals: Kewaskum (17-11) vs. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-2), 10 a.m.; Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-14) vs. Milwaukee St. Thomas More (16-7), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Wrightstown — Semifinals: Rhinelander (11-10) vs. Seymour (17-7), 10 a.m.; Winneconne (14-8) vs. Denmark (27-1), following first game. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Rice Lake — Semifinals: Rice Lake (12-11) vs. Osceola (17-3), 10 a.m.; Sparta (8-13) vs. Medford (23-3), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3
At Viroqua — Semifinals: Marathon (17-7) at La Crosse Aquinas (24-3), 11 a.m.; Mineral Point (25-3) vs. Markesan (18-2), 2 p.m. Championship: 5 p.m.
At Random Lake — Semifinals: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (15-4) vs. Ozaukee (15-0), 12:30 p.m.; Palmyra-Eagle (15-5) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (20-1), 3:30 p.m. Championship: 6:30 p.m.
At Cumberland — Semifinals: St. Croix Falls (24-1) vs. Cameron (6-14), 10 a.m.; Eau Claire Regis (14-6) vs. Thorp/Gilman (15-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Crandon — Semifinals: Coleman (22-2) vs. Amherst (19-5), 10 a.m.; Chilton (20-4) vs. Mishicot (8-12), 12:45 p.m. Championship: 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
At Pecatonica — Semifinals: Bangor (13-3) vs. Royall (11-5-1), 11 a.m.; Southwestern (9-10) vs. Barneveld (10-3), 1:30 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Almond-Bancroft — Semifinals: Rosholt (18-3) vs. Almond-Bancroft (10-8), 11 a.m.; Oakfield (11-6) vs. Johnson Creek (15-6), 1:30 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Shell Lake — Semifinals: Webster (20-0) vs. Solon Springs/Minong Northwood (17-4), 11 a.m.; Boyceville (17-1) vs. Independence/Gilmanton (18-4), 1:15 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
At Athens — Semifinals: Edgar (17-3) vs. Three Lakes/Phelps (15-4), 10 a.m.; Greenwood (15-6) vs. Marshfield St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena (11-6), 1 p.m. Championship: 4 p.m.
Friday’s games
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS
Herr-Baker Stadium, Fond du Lac
State tournament qualifiers
Bay Port (23-1); Eau Claire Memorial (19-7); Menomonee Falls (24-4); Onalaska (16-7); Pewaukee (26-2); Sun Prairie (23-2); Union Grove (21-7); West Bend East (22-7).
9 a.m.: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed
About 11:15 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed
2 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed
About 4:15 p.m.: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed
Thursday, July 1 games
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS
Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute
11:05 a.m.: Winners of June 25 morning quarterfinals meet.
About 1:15 p.m.: Winners of June 25 afternoon quarterfinals meet.
DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP
6:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!