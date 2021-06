WIAA baseball: Quinn Baier's eighth-inning RBI single lifts Sauk Prairie over Holmen

Quinn Baier’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday completed a comeback that kept Sauk Prairie alive in the WIAA Division 1 baseball regionals.

The Eagles (11-10) earned a 6-5 victory over visiting Holmen (9-15) in the Baraboo sectional, rallying from a 5-2 deficit in the top of the third inning with one run in the bottom of the third and two in the seventh. Baier also tripled.

Baraboo 7, Reedsburg 1

The host Thunderbirds (15-9) racked up 10 hits as they rolled past the Beavers (7-13). Brogan Ludtke and Riley Weyh doubled for Baraboo. Danny Ely doubled for Reedsburg.

Verona 5, Waunakee 3

Nick West pitched seven innings for the host Wildcats (16-5), striking out seven and giving up four hits, to knock out the Warriors (11-9).

Middleton 7, East 0

The host Cardinals (17-9) scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Purgolders (6-14). Middleton’s Easton Zempel gave up two hits in seven innings. Zempel and David Meier tripled for Middleton.

DeForest 8, West 6