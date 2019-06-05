The McFarland baseball team is going to the WIAA state tournament for the first time.
After being eliminated last year in the Division 2 regional semifinals, the Spartans beat Madison Edgewood 3-2 in a sectional final Tuesday at Baraboo.
Carson Wienke scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Spartans (20-9) the victory over the Crusaders (19-6). Wienke was 2-for-3, the sole player with multiple hits.
It ended a pitcher’s duel between Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon and McFarland’s Austin Miller.
In the semifinals, an errant infield throw by Wisconsin Dells (15-8) allowed the decisive run to score in Edgewood’s 4-3 victory in 10 innings. Wisconsin Dells held a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th on freshman Will Michalsky’s two-run single to center field, but the Chiefs could not hold on after committing three errors.
In McFarland’s semifinal game, Xavier Schreiber doubled twice and drove in four runs during a 7-4 victory over Elkhorn (17-12). Jeremiah Price-Johnson pitched seven innings and drove in a run. Mason Buelow was 3-for-3 with a double for the Elks.
DIVISION 1
Oconomowoc sectional
Sussex Hamilton (19-8) turned four hits into six runs with a sacrifice fly and a two-run error to advance to state with a 6-3 victory over Milton (18-10).
Andrew Schweigert scored the winning run and Eric Erato allowed three runs over seven innings for the Chargers. The win sends Sussex Hamilton to the state tournament for the first time.
Milton earned its 4-3 sectional semifinal victory over Janesville Parker (12-15) after Keegan Knutson stole third in the bottom of the seventh, then rushed home after an error by the catcher. Evan Jackson went 6⅓ innings for Milton, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out two. Cullen Peterson was 3-for-3 for Janesville Parker.
DIVISION 4
Johnson Creek sectional
Grady Gorgen gave up two hits in seven innings as Mineral Point (25-0) won 2-1 against Jackson Living Word Lutheran (21-4) to clinch its second straight state berth.
Mineral Point scored in the first inning on Liam Stumpf’s single, then extended its advantage in the third on Isaac Lindsey’s run-scoring single to center.
In the 6-1 semifinal victory against Deerfield (20-6), Mineral Point’s Curtis Cox allowed one run over five innings and struck out nine. Grant Bossert, Grady Gorgen, Stumpf and Dominik McVay each collected two hits for Mineral Point. Deerfield’s Simon Fuerstenberg gave up six runs on 10 hits over six innings with one strikeout.
DIVISION 3
Brodhead sectional
Markesan (22-5) scored three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take a 6-1 sectional semifinal victory and oust Lakeside Lutheran (12-12). Shane Ryan got the win, not allowing any hits and striking out two in two shutout innings.
Alex Ryan took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.