Why trips south help local baseball, softball teams do more than escape Wisconsin’s weather issues

The weather often can prove to be the toughest opponent at the start of the Wisconsin high school spring season.

It can be in the mid-30s, while the next day there won’t be a cloud in the sky with temperatures reaching into the 60s. High school baseball and softball teams across the state dealt with the former on an almost continuous basis for the first month of the year.

It’s that day-to-day guessing game that has led more teams to hit the road at the start of the season to escape the rough Wisconsin weather for more favorable playing conditions down south.

It’s a bit more complicated than loading up a couple school buses and driving to a desired destination to play games.

“It’s a year-long process,” Sun Prairie softball coach Jamie Olson said about the efforts that go into the program's annual trip.

Olson, now in her 11th year, started the tradition of the Cardinals traveling out of state every two to three years in 2013. That desire to have a chance to get out onto the field for games was at the heart of her decision to head south.

“We like to go down there because honestly our springs are up in the air — it’s a 50/50 chance if you’re going to be able to get out onto a field during that time,” she said.

It also was on the mind of now-former Middleton baseball coach Tom Schmitt when he first started having the Cardinals alternate traveling to Florida and southern Illinois every other year to ensure they’d have time on the diamond. Current Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen has built off the groundwork laid by Schmitt, with the Cardinals traveling to Florida in two of his three years in charge.

The trips present teams with the chance to play top-level competition from around the country. Olson and the Cardinals did in Orlando this year, finishing 2-1 with the lone loss — their only blemish so far this season — coming 2-1 against reigning Idaho Class 4A state champion Bishop Kelly.

“Those were teams that I wanted to play because we’re only going to get better in regards to playing tougher competition,” she said.

The Baraboo softball team had its hands full with the four teams it played at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Coach Dan Lewison, who initially had arranged for the team to go to Orlando in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down that season, said he rated the T-Birds as “competitive” when asked on the registration materials.

“Little did I know that competitive down there meant something completely different to me,” he said. “Three of the four teams we played would be the equivalent of playing Sun Prairie every night.”

Baraboo went winless on the trip, losing three games by the 10-run rule, but it has benefited from playing that caliber of competition. It was in the final game of their five-day stay that Lewison and his coaching staff moved junior Taylor Pfaff, an All-Badger West Conference outfielder last season, to shortstop, where she’s played since and helped the T-Birds win 8 of their last 11 games.

“Had we not done that trip, I don’t think we would have done that, but we may have eventually,” Lewison said.

It’s those chances to evaluate players in a setting more akin to the middle of the season that can produce early benefits. While Middleton has dropped three of its last five games to fall to 12-5, Jorgensen attributes the Cardinals’ early season success to getting in those early games.

“You can see kids fielding ground balls on a field instead of a gym floor, fly balls and all of those things that go into baseball, you’re able to actually see in more of a live ball setting compared to being up here and in a gym for four or five weeks at a time,” he said. “Especially this year, it’s probably more valuable than any other year because the comfort of being outside, being able to try kids at different positions, being able to see kids out on a field and actually field.

“I think I'd be remiss to say that some of the games we won, we had a little extra leg up on the competition.”

Balancing work with play

As invaluable as that time on the field is, time away from the game plays an important role in helping cultivate memories.

Lewison said the T-Birds were able to go on a hike in the Great Smoky Mountains, as well as a trip to Dollywood and plenty of time spent at the waterpark in the team hotel during their time in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sun Prairie was able to have some fun away from the diamond. The Cardinals had Universal Studios hopper passes during their trip, as well as pools, lazy rivers and a bowling alley at their Cabana Bay hotel.

“They had ample opportunities to hang out and bond together,” she said.

The T-Birds baseball team, which made a return trip to coach Dan Pavlue’s former school in North Port, Florida, where he served as coach from 2013-17, made the most of its time near Tampa Bay. The group got to take in a Tampa Bay Rays spring training practice as well as seeing alligators in the wild and plenty of time on the beach.

“If I had to guess, the most memorable experience for the players would simply be the time they spent with their teammates relaxing at our rental homes in the pool or eating team meals together,” he said. “The conversation and laughs were plenty and something that the whole group really enjoyed.”

Drumming up support

The biggest logistical hurdle facing coaches is putting together the trip, starting with raising the funds to send more than a dozen players, coaches and some parent chaperones across the country. All four programs went to great lengths to raise funds.

The Baraboo softball team earned donations by picking up trash along the River Walk and Pierce Park for three hours on Saturday mornings.

“It was definitely worth it,” he said.

The T-Birds baseball team covered much of its cost by offering players’ time in exchange for donations.

“The services we provided ranged widely from raking leaves, parking cars at the Gas & Steam Show, helping at the Baraboo Night Market, moving furniture, providing baseball lessons and more,” he said about the more than 500 hours of service.

Jorgensen said the Cardinals, who raise the majority of their funds through a raffle, said it was important to offer players the chance to cover their one required fee — their plane ticket — so the entire team can share in the experience.

“It is not often that teams get to spend a week away from home in another state with their teammates,” Pavlue said. “The memories made and relationships created during the trip were of the greatest value.”

