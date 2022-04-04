Why there was 'not a dry eye in the place' when Sun Prairie baseball's Cooper Perry returned last year

Cooper Perry stepped to the plate, but danced like he’d just stepped on stage.

The Sun Prairie infielder’s focus bounced uncontrollably. Nerves flooded his mind and body after cancer stole more than two years away from the high school baseball diamond, two years of the sport he credits for shaping who he is.

Perry already was retired in his first at-bat against Big Eight Conference rival Madison La Follette in front of a home crowd on April 29, 2021. He hoped to redeem himself and collect his first career varsity hit.

Fans could see Perry’s excitement with each dance step, every involuntary jitter. The crowd held its collective breath.

Perry connected with the ball and hustled to first base, but despite reaching on a fielder's choice rather than a hit, one might have guessed a home run ball had just soared over the outfield fence.

“You literally would have thought this entire community won the World Series,” said Cooper's mother, Robin Perry. “Not a dry eye in the place.”

Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton is one of the all-time winningest coaches in Wisconsin high school baseball history, but that hit and response to it was unlike anything he’d seen.

“Everybody is tearing up whether you're coaching in the third base box or you're in the stands or wherever you are in the dugout,” he said. “It was a special, special moment and something that you're so glad to be a part of.”

Fight of his life: 'Bring it'

Perry is getting ready for his senior season — his first action with time to train, work on endurance, hit the cages.

In his return to the field last season, he played a role in helping Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state championship. But he’s healthy now and aiming to be an every-day contributor as a senior.

When Perry was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 29, 2019, there were question marks as to whether an opportunity to do that would ever happen.

It took longer for the doctor to say B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia than it took Perry to wonder when he’d play baseball again.

“I don't even think he took a breath and was like, ‘Am I gonna get to play baseball this spring?’” Robin Perry said. “That was a really tough conversation.”

Cooper wanted to start treatment that night, head-on and full of determination. He had other places to go and other things to do.

“Hearing that I wasn't able to play my freshman season of baseball, having to sit out while my buddies are playing was a huge motivational turn,” Cooper said. “I'd rather start now and get this over with.”

Cooper fought for a lot of different reasons. He fought for his friends. He fought for his family. He fought for himself.

He also fought for baseball. He didn’t just want to play baseball, he needed to play baseball.

Perry fought to earn that moment against La Follette, committing to fight for the chance to tear the cover off the baseball more than 700 days following his diagnosis.

As University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital Dr. Kenneth DeSantes detailed his diagnosis, what it would and could mean, Perry — then just a 14-year-old freshman — stared up at the doctor and defiantly responded with two words that became his battle cry.

“Bring it!” Perry said.

Perry refused to let cancer dictate his life and future. Those two simple words defined the tone for Perry's entire journey and found their way on wrist bands and shirts worn across Sun Prairie in support.

The challenge became physically and mentally draining. He endured more than 25 lumbar punctures or spinal taps, for both testing and treatments. He learned how to care for himself as a Type 1 diabetic as myriad treatments spiked his blood sugar. And he prepared himself for the day he would begin to lose his hair from chemotherapy.

“We didn't know if he would play again,” Robin Perry said. “There were just so many unknowns. No one likes to tell you, yes, you will definitely play a game because there's a lot of kids with a lot of pretty significant side effects who don't get back. It was a big fear for all of us. Would he ever be strong enough to play?”

Cooper and his many supporters received great news in May 2019, when they were told the leukemia was in remission. Inpatient treatments transitioned to outpatient ones. He eventually returned to school during his sophomore year and started a hat collection campaign for fellow cancer patients.

He convinced his doctors to remove his central line (a large catheter placed in the chest to provide medicine, fluids or blood to a patient) so he could play baseball in the spring of 2020.

“I would have an IV every day if it allowed me to play baseball,” Perry told his care team.

Perry’s doctors agreed only to have the COVID-19 pandemic wipe out the upcoming season. He continued his treatment, played catch and hit balls when he could and patiently waited for the spring of 2021 and a chance to try out for the varsity team as a junior.

Hamilton hoped the kid he coached since Little League would make the squad, but Perry had to earn it like everyone else.

“Cooper personifies everything that we want out of our players — to be an excellent student, a leader on and off the field, just a quality kid all the way around,” Hamilton said. “Lo and behold, in true Cooper fashion, he had a good tryout, and fortunate for him and for us, he made our team.”

Perry wasn’t to the finish line yet, but he was starting to pick up momentum.

He made the varsity team. He earned that first plate appearance, the one that brought an entire ball park to tears. He earned his first start in the middle of the season in a doubleheader against Kimberly.

In that game, he got a first-pitch fastball screaming over the outside of the plate just begging to be hit. As the ball entered the strike zone Perry unfurled his bat and struck a line drive single to right-center field.

He finished the game with two hits and two RBIs. The date was May 22, 2021, the same day he finished the last of his chemotherapy medications.

“All the determination and motivation that I used throughout that journey paid off,” Perry said. “All the different chemos that I went through, all the different surgeries or lumbar punctures that I went through — no matter hard or how easy it was — it paid off and I was able to get back with the varsity guys.”

Cooper said he would bring it, and he did. He beat cancer.

Sunny outlook for senior year

Perry is in a great place today. He’s healthy and feeling better than he has in years, and he’s excited for his senior baseball season.

Teammates Addison Ostrenga and Davis Hamilton said Perry has “worked his butt off” to be ready. The friends have been training together and hitting at indoor facilities throughout the winter.

“From not being sure he’d be able to play again to possibly starting this year is a big accomplishment for him,” Ostrenga said.

“I think we just pushed each other really hard to just know that this moment is gonna come,” Davis Hamilton said. “When it comes, we want to be ready for it.

“Cooper’s gonna have a big impact. We lost a lot of seniors last year and this is our year to really step up and get the job done.”

Perry said senior year is something nobody forgets, and he hopes to make it as memorable as possible. Talk of repeating as state champions began last summer among returning Cardinals players.

“Being able to get back onto the field with my buddies that I've played with since I was 8 years old will be something fun to do,” Perry said. “Hopefully we get back to where we finished last year.”