Why there was 'not a dry eye in the place' when Sun Prairie baseball's Cooper Perry returned last year

Cooper Perry stepped to the plate, but danced like he’d just stepped on stage.
The Sun Prairie infielder’s focus bounced uncontrollably. Nerves flooded his mind and body after cancer stole more than two years away from the high school baseball diamond, two years of the sport he credits for shaping who he is.
Perry already was retired in his first at-bat against Big Eight Conference rival Madison La Follette in front of a home crowd on April 29, 2021. He hoped to redeem himself and collect his first career varsity hit.
Fans could see Perry’s excitement with each dance step, every involuntary jitter. The crowd held its collective breath.
Perry connected with the ball and hustled to first base, but despite reaching on a fielder's choice rather than a hit, one might have guessed a home run ball had just soared over the outfield fence.
“You literally would have thought this entire community won the World Series,” said Cooper's mother, Robin Perry. “Not a dry eye in the place.”
Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton is one of the all-time winningest coaches in Wisconsin high school baseball history, but that hit and response to it was unlike anything he’d seen.
“Everybody is tearing up whether you're coaching in the third base box or you're in the stands or wherever you are in the dugout,” he said. “It was a special, special moment and something that you're so glad to be a part of.”
Fight of his life: 'Bring it'
Perry is getting ready for his senior season — his first action with time to train, work on endurance, hit the cages.
In his return to the field last season, he played a role in helping Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state championship. But he’s healthy now and aiming to be an every-day contributor as a senior.
When Perry was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 29, 2019, there were question marks as to whether an opportunity to do that would ever happen.
It took longer for the doctor to say B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia than it took Perry to wonder when he’d play baseball again.
“I don't even think he took a breath and was like, ‘Am I gonna get to play baseball this spring?’” Robin Perry said. “That was a really tough conversation.”
Cooper wanted to start treatment that night, head-on and full of determination. He had other places to go and other things to do.
“Hearing that I wasn't able to play my freshman season of baseball, having to sit out while my buddies are playing was a huge motivational turn,” Cooper said. “I'd rather start now and get this over with.”
Cooper fought for a lot of different reasons. He fought for his friends. He fought for his family. He fought for himself.
He also fought for baseball. He didn’t just want to play baseball, he needed to play baseball.
Perry fought to earn that moment against La Follette, committing to fight for the chance to tear the cover off the baseball more than 700 days following his diagnosis.
As University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital Dr. Kenneth DeSantes detailed his diagnosis, what it would and could mean, Perry — then just a 14-year-old freshman — stared up at the doctor and defiantly responded with two words that became his battle cry.
“Bring it!” Perry said.
Perry refused to let cancer dictate his life and future. Those two simple words defined the tone for Perry's entire journey and found their way on wrist bands and shirts worn across Sun Prairie in support.
The challenge became physically and mentally draining. He endured more than 25 lumbar punctures or spinal taps, for both testing and treatments. He learned how to care for himself as a Type 1 diabetic as myriad treatments spiked his blood sugar. And he prepared himself for the day he would begin to lose his hair from chemotherapy.
“We didn't know if he would play again,” Robin Perry said. “There were just so many unknowns. No one likes to tell you, yes, you will definitely play a game because there's a lot of kids with a lot of pretty significant side effects who don't get back. It was a big fear for all of us. Would he ever be strong enough to play?”
Cooper and his many supporters received great news in May 2019, when they were told the leukemia was in remission. Inpatient treatments transitioned to outpatient ones. He eventually returned to school during his sophomore year and started a hat collection campaign for fellow cancer patients.
He convinced his doctors to remove his central line (a large catheter placed in the chest to provide medicine, fluids or blood to a patient) so he could play baseball in the spring of 2020.
“I would have an IV every day if it allowed me to play baseball,” Perry told his care team.
Perry’s doctors agreed only to have the COVID-19 pandemic wipe out the upcoming season. He continued his treatment, played catch and hit balls when he could and patiently waited for the spring of 2021 and a chance to try out for the varsity team as a junior.
Hamilton hoped the kid he coached since Little League would make the squad, but Perry had to earn it like everyone else.
“Cooper personifies everything that we want out of our players — to be an excellent student, a leader on and off the field, just a quality kid all the way around,” Hamilton said. “Lo and behold, in true Cooper fashion, he had a good tryout, and fortunate for him and for us, he made our team.”
Perry wasn’t to the finish line yet, but he was starting to pick up momentum.
He made the varsity team. He earned that first plate appearance, the one that brought an entire ball park to tears. He earned his first start in the middle of the season in a doubleheader against Kimberly.
In that game, he got a first-pitch fastball screaming over the outside of the plate just begging to be hit. As the ball entered the strike zone Perry unfurled his bat and struck a line drive single to right-center field.
He finished the game with two hits and two RBIs. The date was May 22, 2021, the same day he finished the last of his chemotherapy medications.
“All the determination and motivation that I used throughout that journey paid off,” Perry said. “All the different chemos that I went through, all the different surgeries or lumbar punctures that I went through — no matter hard or how easy it was — it paid off and I was able to get back with the varsity guys.”
Cooper said he would bring it, and he did. He beat cancer.
Sunny outlook for senior year
Perry is in a great place today. He’s healthy and feeling better than he has in years, and he’s excited for his senior baseball season.
Teammates Addison Ostrenga and Davis Hamilton said Perry has “worked his butt off” to be ready. The friends have been training together and hitting at indoor facilities throughout the winter.
“From not being sure he’d be able to play again to possibly starting this year is a big accomplishment for him,” Ostrenga said.
“I think we just pushed each other really hard to just know that this moment is gonna come,” Davis Hamilton said. “When it comes, we want to be ready for it.
“Cooper’s gonna have a big impact. We lost a lot of seniors last year and this is our year to really step up and get the job done.”
Perry said senior year is something nobody forgets, and he hopes to make it as memorable as possible. Talk of repeating as state champions began last summer among returning Cardinals players.
“Being able to get back onto the field with my buddies that I've played with since I was 8 years old will be something fun to do,” Perry said. “Hopefully we get back to where we finished last year.”
Top prospects, college recruits and emerging stars: Meet the prep baseball players to know this spring
Davis Hamilton, sr., IF, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention All-State a year ago among a loaded Cardinals roster that included catcher Josh Caron, the Division 1 Player of the Year who's now at Nebraska. Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is a smooth-fielding shortstop who according to Prep Baseball Report has a "feel to turn the double play in rhythm." He batted .360 in 2021 and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state title game.
Junior Jackson Hunley, a second team All-Big Eight choice a year ago, joins Hamilton in trying to lead the Cardinals back to the mountaintop. He was 7-0 on the mound last year, including the winning pitcher in the title game after striking out four over four shutout innings.
Carter Hansen, sr., IF, Poynette
Batted .352 with only five errors (.900 fielding percentage) while playing shortstop en route to first team All-Capitol North honors.
Daelen Johnson, sr., P/IF, Beaver Dam
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the mound with a wingspan — and a "simple and clean delivery," according to Prep Baseball Report — that allows him to deliver from multiple arm slots. With a fastball in the upper 80s and significant vertical and horizontal break on his off-speed stuff, the junior's high ceiling is likely to attract attention from college scouts.
Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial
Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors and second team All-District accolades. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Jungers helped Memorial finished second in the Big Eight at 14-4, trailing only Sun Prairie.
Cory King, sr., OF/DH, Waunakee
A first team All-Badger North and second team All-District selection in 2021, King looks to lead a team that will have a new person filling out the lineup card for the first time in 25 years following the resignation of Spencer Lee last summer. Former assistant Micah Thingvold is the new skipper.
King batted .423 with five doubles and 20 RBIs last season.
Gavin Kilen, sr., IF, Milton
The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.
Andrew Kopfhamer, sr., 1B, Portage
Batted .311 with three doubles in 2021, boasting the most pop among a quartet of Warriors chosen as honorable mention All-Badger North. Brett Owen (.314) and Cooper Roberts (.308) and pitcher Erik Brouette were the other three picked as honorable mention.
Mitchell Lane, sr., DH, Lodi
Unanimously chosen as first team All-Capitol North in 2021 after batting better than .500 in league play.
Michael Leiterman, sr., OF, Poynette
Got on base at a .482 clip while hitting .311 with a homer, earning All-Capitol North first-team honors.
Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus
A 6-foot-1, hard-throwing left-hander with a trio of pitches in his arsenal, including a mid-90s fastball, Oppor is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report. He's committed to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., but has the raw potential to be selected in the MLB draft right out of high school.
Oppor, a first team All-Capitol North and second team All-District selection in 2021, struck out 79 batters in 36⅓ innings of work last year, compiling a miniscule 0.96 earned run average while also batting .323 with five homers. He'll be joined by, among others, senior AJ Uttech, who hit .420 last year while helping the Cardinals to the league title.
Kurtis Price, sr., 1B/P, Sauk Prairie
A first team All-Badger North choice a year ago, Price hit .310 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs in 2021. He also got on base at a .481 clip.
He'll be joined by senior second baseman Brenden Larsen, a returning second team All-Conference pick who hit .333 with a pair of homers, also getting on base at a .457 clip.
Evan Sauer, soph., Util, Waupun
A second-team All-East Central Conference choice last year as a freshman, Sauer boasts a load of potential for a program that's been among the state's best in Division 2 over the last decade. He also was honorable mention All-District in 2021.
Kolton Schaller, sr., IF, Mount Horeb
The 6-foot-1 Schaller, a shortstop, has committed to Kent State (Ohio) and was first team All-Badger North and second team All-District last year after batting .541 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.585 OPS.
Senior Ethan Steinhoff, Schaller's partner in crime in the middle infield at second base, hit .442 with a 1.090 OPS in 2021, the two of them helping the Vikings reel off five straight wins late in the year before falling in the sectional finals.
Tyler Schmitt, sr., OF/P, Madison Memorial
Batted .475 a year ago en route to honorable mention All-State and first team All-Big Eight honors. Among a strong core of returning players for the Spartans, who look to challenge Sun Prairie for the league title and area supremacy. Has committed to UW-La Crosse.
Tyler Soule, sr., IF, Oregon
A middle infielder, Soule batted .476 with 11 doubles a year ago on his way to first team All-Badger South honors. He has committed to UW-Stevens Point.
Cuyler Zukowski, sr., OF, Madison La Follette
The Creighton recruit, who verbally committed 1½ years ago, was a first team All-Big Eight Conference choice last year and a second team All-State pick by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association after hitting .450 with 11 stolen bases.
He’ll have help at the plate from senior David Matuszak and junior Kaden Kowalewsky, both infielders and second-team All-Conference selections in 2021.
Easton Zempel, sr., Util, Middleton
Chosen as first team All-Big Eight and second team All-District in 2021 after batting .437, Zempel heads to Winona State (Minn.) in the fall.
He'll be joined this spring by senior outfielder Matthew Zimmerman, a second-team All-Big Eight choice who helped the Cardinals reach the sectional finals.