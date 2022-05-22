Why success on the mound is an all-day affair for high school baseball pitchers

Nathan Tisdale tries to enjoy a relaxing day leading up to game time when the senior knows he will start on the mound for the Beaver Dam baseball team.

The first thing the senior does when he wakes up is eat a big breakfast burrito before heading to school, where he only has two classes. After class, he squeezes in a nap.

"It’s my senior year and I have nothing else to do besides two hours of school in my day, (so) I have all day to think about what I’m going to do,” he said about how the nap keeps him from getting too lost in his thoughts leading up to first pitch.

Of course, napping means he needs to wake up again. So to get himself "fired up" for game time, Tisdale takes a hot shower then drinks two Mountain Dew Kickstart energy drinks — one fruit punch, one black cherry — before heading to the baseball diamond about 30 minutes before everyone else arrives.

That’s when he begins stretching — first his arms then his legs. After that he goes to the bullpen for a 30-minute warmup session with pitching coach Terry Kieffer and senior catcher Alex Soto, getting ready physically but also mentally.

His mental preparedness includes his time before and after his bullpen routine.

“If I’m pitching,” he said, “right before the game, I’m messing around with guys just trying to stay in a good mindset.”

The carefree, relaxed Tisdale is one of more than 20 pitchers, coaches and pitching coaches encompassing eight teams in south central Wisconsin who were interviewed about a pitcher’s routine on the day he starts on the mound.

Here is a closer look at those routines, the similarities and differences among them and ultimately why they matter — beginning the morning the pitcher is scheduled to start and ending with the 24 hours of recovery time following the game.

Routine a road map

Game time almost always is 5 p.m., except Saturdays and in the postseason.

But a pitcher’s routine starts well before then. For most, it starts the moment they wake up and continues until first pitch.

Game day routines are important for all players, not just pitchers — “Every position needs to be focused on exactly what they’re doing,” Madison Memorial pitching coach Jared Haack said — but there is a certain quarterback-like trait to being the guy on the mound.

“He’s in every play. He dictates the game,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “There are eight other guys on the field and the rest on the bench that are looking to him to make a play every time. With pitching, you have to be so mentally tough.”

There’s a lot that goes into that. While execution is the end result, getting to that point is a process. It starts as early as the shower in the morning.

“I think about making that best pitch,” Portage senior Brett Owen said. “I’m thinking about making that pitch that I want to do. I’m always thinking about what’s the best outcome I could have on the mound.”

Tyler Martin, the athletic trainer for the UW-Whitewater baseball team who has 12 years of experience as a trainer, pointed out the importance of visualization early in the day because there’s not a lot a pitcher can do throughout the day to get physically ready other than stay hydrated. The bulk of the physical warmup comes in the hour or so before first pitch.

But pitchers should consider what they're putting into their body. Nicole Kerneen, a sports nutritionist for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2012-2021 and now a registered dietitian nutritionist at Way of Life Nutrition and Fitness in Milwaukee, said it’s important that athletes take that part of the equation seriously, not just for performance reasons but also to aid recovery.

“Everything starts with breakfast,” Kerneen said, adding consistency and frequency of caloric intake throughout the day also are important. Younger athletes should be eating balanced meals of 400 calories every three to four hours, and the routine should be the same seven days a week.

“One of the things that I have found with a lot of my high school athletes in particular is that they’ll get just what they need during the week and then on the weekends everything changes, and they are in the deficit,” Kerneen said. “That’s creating problems then when the week starts.”

She suggested eggs, yogurt, waffles or cereal, or eggs, fruit and milk as the best options for breakfast, then peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit, milk and yogurt about three hours later for lunch. She said the longest a pitcher should go between eating is four hours.

Columbus senior Christian Oppor, one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2022 who could get selected in the MLB draft, sticks to a bowl of cereal or an egg sandwich in the morning. Beaver Dam junior Daelen Johnson, a rising prospect in the class of 2023, goes with a traditional breakfast of bacon, eggs and toast.

On the other end of the spectrum is Waupun sophomore Evan Sauer, whose first meal on days he starts on the mound consists of coffee and Pop-Tarts. He does make sure to drink a lot of water during the day to counterbalance the caffeine and stay hydrated, which Kerneen says is the goal.

“If an individual feels like they really need to have it, then ideally they’re taking in 80 milligrams 20 minutes before performance,” she said about caffeine. “That could be the amount in a Red Bull. It could be the amount that’s in a strong cup of coffee.”

There are 92 milligrams of caffeine in one 16-ounce Mountain Dew Kickstart, the beverage that Beaver Dam’s Tisdale drinks after waking up from his afternoon nap before taking the mound.

“You wouldn’t want to do a stupid Monster drink or something like that," Kerneen said. “Those things are just really hard on the body.”

Rolling through the day

There’s a lot that happens away from the diamond before the game takes center stage, especially on school days. There are tests to take. Assignments due. Projects to be completed.

It’s why Madison Memorial coach Tim Richardson preaches a simple philosophy.

“We talk about winning outside of the foul lines — winning in the classroom and winning in their lives,” he said. “So winning the school day is a good start. We want them to be totally immersed in the school day. … I don’t want them thinking too much about what’s going on on the field.

“... If anything bad happens, we flush it. Easier said than done, especially for high schoolers, but I think our top pitchers … are really able to do that.”

Staying focused on school work throughout the day helps prevent pitchers from overthinking their game-plan, or overthinking in general.

“School distracts me from the game,” Beaver Dam’s Johnson said. “It gives me something to think about instead of the game. I’m not worried about what’s coming.”

Verona junior Riley Peterson admits he’s usually more talkative at school on days he’s scheduled to start, a nervous energy he tries to overcome by focusing on his school work.

But not thinking about baseball throughout the day isn’t an approach that works for everyone. Some pitchers like to get locked in sooner than others.

Senior Tyler Schmitt, Memorial’s ace, said he likes to start thinking about his start around lunch, though classmate and fellow pitcher Aaron Jungers says he sees a change earlier in the day.

“There’s just a look with Tyler that you can tell he’s locked in,” said Jungers, who grew up as neighbors with Schmitt.

Getting warmed up

The physical part of the routine starts to kick in as the school day wraps up and players head to the park. There’s variation in the specifics, but the pattern generally is warmups, stretching, a trip to the bullpen to get dialed in then it’s time for the first pitch.

“Our pitchers all do different things,” Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said. “Some of them it’s as simple as getting their arm loose and getting their body loose and getting themselves in the right spot mentally to compete. And others there’s a lot more that goes into it — there’s band work, there’s some plyometric exercises and abdominal exercises that they need to get themselves ready to go.”

Martin has seen plenty of variations in how pitchers choose to warm up, but it’s crucial they don’t limit it to their pitching arm.

“It’s different than other sports in that it’s an explosive movement, but you’re asking your body to do it multiple times at full velocity, so you have to make sure that the entire kinetic chain from your foot on the ground all the way to your fingertips is in shape and is flexible and is ready to go through the movement,” Martin said. “People think of flexibility and they think of stretching your hamstrings and trying to be able to bend over and touch their toes. And that’s not the goal of what I’m trying to accomplish with the baseball players — it’s the mobility and being able to move in an efficient way.”

It isn’t just the exercises that vary by pitcher. It’s also the location. A pitcher can do it out in left field or outside the dugout, depending on the level of commotion he wants around him.

“Everybody’s different,” Sun Prairie pitching coach Tyler Payne said. “A couple of our guys would rather sit in the dugout with nobody talking to them and a couple of our guys would rather be out getting their swings in if they’re hitting in the lineup as well.”

Schmitt and Jungers, Memorial’s top two starters, prefer not to be bothered when getting ready.

“Aaron likes to be away from people because when he’s pitching, he’s a different animal,” Richardson said. “When he’s not pitching, he’s a friendly guy. When he’s pitching, nobody can talk to him. He’s a bulldog, stay-away-from-him type of guy.”

Picturing game in bullpen

The time finally arrives to get on a mound, this time in the bullpen. The stretching is done, and game time is getting closer.

“The bullpen is the most important thing because it’s right before you’re about to do the thing you thought about the whole day,” Portage’s Owen said. “... This is your job, and doing your job is the most important thing.”

Portage pitching coach Jerry Kabele has his pitchers throw in the bullpen about 20 minutes before game time. They will run through their pitches then head to the mound to start the game because he doesn’t want them cooling off.

“Some guys get loose faster than others,” he said. “I never want them to finish 10-15 minutes early and then come in here and sit. We keep them throwing, even if it’s just tossing the ball back and forth until about five minutes before game time.”

Kieffer, Beaver Dam's pitching coach, has his pitcher throw out of the windup as well as the stretch during the bullpen session. He usually will have his pitchers throw 20-30 pitches at either half or three-quarters speed.

Schmitt also throws about 30 pitches out of the wind-up and stretch, ramping up as he closes in on his pregame limit.

“To get in the zone a little, I’ll try and throw a couple as hard as I can to see how it feels,” he said. “The last five to 10, always from the windup, I’ll throw fastballs as hard as I can — or as hard as I think I will in games.”

The bullpen can get a little tricky thanks to Wisconsin’s sometimes funky weather conditions.

“Depending on the conditions of the day, whether it’s the wind, you might have to grip the ball a little bit different to get the different pitches you want,” Waupun sophomore Mason Holz said. “It might be something a little different for the day. You’ve just got to work it out so you know what you need to do for the game.”

The waiting finally is over. It’s game time, the culmination of the day’s preparation.

Not done yet

It doesn't matter how the outing went. The work on the mound may be over when the game concludes, but that doesn’t mean the pitcher's responsibilities are if he wants to be ready for his next start. Proper care is important considering the amount of stress put on the body by the violent throwing motion.

But Martin, the physical therapist at UW-Whitewater, said the method of care has changed. No longer is icing the arm and shoulder after a game the recommended way to go.

“Because you don’t necessarily have an injury in that shoulder, in that lower back — you have micro traumas, micro tears — and those aren’t injuries,” he said. “It’s the same thing that happens in the weight room when you go in and you do a heavy set of whatever you’re doing and you’re sore the next day. You tore down those muscles a little bit and they’re going to build back stronger, and by putting ice on it, you’re actually slowing that process down.”

If rest and ice aren’t the recommended route, what is? It’s the opposite.

“Finding ways to activate the muscles that are sore without doing the motion that made it sore,” Martin said.

And nutrition plays just as important a role in the recovery as the preparation.

"It’s really important that people are taking their daily nutrition into consideration and being very serious about that as well if they want to be able to perform well, but also recover well," Kerneen said.

Staying committed to a proper routine after the start ends puts the pitcher in the best position going forward.

And so the cycle repeats. The alarm soon will go off on a game day.

