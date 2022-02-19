Why Madison West's Aidan Baccus chose to play baseball at UW-La Crosse

It was the summer after his sophomore year of high school when Aidan Baccus started to feel like he was good enough to play baseball in college.

His travel coaches reaffirmed this sentiment, telling him that if he put in the work he could "definitely continue to play baseball somewhere,” he said, quoting those coaches.

Now that goal has been turned into reality, as the Madison West senior announced his commitment on Feb. 9 to play at UW-La Crosse.

“Once you start getting closer and closer to college you realize how much you want to keep playing sports because of the competitive instinct,” Baccus said. “It means a lot to me to be able to keep playing baseball.”

Other schools who offered him included Truman State (Missouri), UW-Eau Claire, Wisconsin Lutheran, St. Mary’s (Minnesota), Lawrence, Lakeland, UW-Superior and Concordia (Wisconsin). Rock Valley College was the first to offer him a roster spot and among a few community colleges that also offered.

Baccus, who will major in exercise science, is a 5-foot-10, 140-pound left-handed pitcher with a fastball in the low 80s and a curveball near 70 miles per hour, according to prepbaseballreport.com.

“I wanted to go to La Crosse because I had heard a lot about their exercise science program, which is really good,” Baccus said. “And it is pretty close to home, so it isn’t too far. I knew I wanted to go outside of Madison and thought it was a good distance.”

Scott Gillitzer, UW-La Crosse’s assistant head coach, is the one who responded to Baccus’s recruiting request via email.

Baccus will play under 18th-year Eagles head coach Chris Schwarz, the winningest coach in school history (403-283-2) and one of six WIAC coaches to reach 400 career wins. The team is coming off a 30-13 season (19-9 WIAC), and was eliminated after three games in the conference championships.

Baccus said he has a couple friends already attending the university, including a future teammate. And he's friendly with Madison Memorial's Tyler Schmitt, who also committed to La Crosse in November.

Baccus just finished his senior boys hockey season with the Regents, during which he scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 23 games. He finished with 33 goals and 79 points in his career, according to wisconsinprephockey.net.

“I like playing both sports, but I like to have fun with baseball, too, and I feel like I’m better at baseball,” Baccus said. “It’s just a very easy path to go straight from high school to college for baseball.

