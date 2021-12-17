Why Madison West outfielder Caleb Karll committed to play baseball at Ohio University

Madison West's Caleb Karll was competing at a Prep Baseball Report Future's event during the summer when he was approached by a college coach.
Ohio University hitting coach Kirby McGuire came up to the junior and started a conversation. McGuire kept in contact with Karll, a junior for the Regents, multiple times per week after that. Karll felt wanted by the Bobcats and visited Ohio University in October.
On Dec. 8 Karll announced his commitment to the Bobcats, accepting a partial scholarship to play baseball, with academic scholarships that could possibly earn him a full scholarship.
I’m thrilled to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Ohio University. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, high school coaches, and Greg Reinhard and the coaches at GRB for providing me this opportunity!! Go #Bobcats💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/mLg2i8WTts— Caleb Karll (@CalebKarll) December 8, 2021
Karll, a power-hitting outfielder, had made the rounds during the summer at various showcase events, winning MVP honors at the World Wood Bat Association North Championship. It was there he was invited to play at the PBR event, where he represented Team Wisconsin and played against the top uncommitted players in the country, that he would meet McGuire.
The 6-foot-1 outfielder values the relationship with McGuire highly.
Karll connected with the rest of the Bobcat coaching staff, including second-year head coach Craig Moore, during his visit to campus. The visit also featured a tour of the university’s campus and included a tour of the baseball facilities.
"I really liked the coaching staff, and they are in the process of renovating nearly all of their facilities, so when I arrive on campus pretty much everything will be brand new," Karll said.
Karll also visited UW-Milwaukee and Saint Louis University, but the Bobcats left an impression on Krall.
The fact that Ohio University also has his preferred major, actuarial science, which UW-Milwaukee and Saint Louis do not, also swayed Karll.
Karll was also able to seek advice from Rudy Rott, who is involved with Karll's travel team’s organization, the GRB Rays. Rott had an excellent career as a Bobcat — he hit .339 with 39 home runs and 186 RBIs over four seasons — was drafted in the ninth round in 2019 by the Philadelphia Phillies and has played the last two seasons in their farm system.
Moore was an assistant coach when Rott played at OU.
“I had a feeling OU was the right place for me, which it turned out to be,” Karll said. "It really felt like a second home to me."
