Why Madison Memorial baseball coach Tim Richardson stepped down

Tim Richardson, Madison Memorial

Head coach, Tim Richardson, high fives Madison Memorial players, as Memorial tops West 2-0 in Big Eight Conference baseball on April 23, 2019.

 Greg Dixon, State Journal Archives

Tim Richardson has stepped down after 10 seasons as Madison Memorial baseball coach.

Richardson was an assistant in the program for one year prior to taking over as head coach.

Richardson plans to pursue a career in athletic administration and spend more time with his young family (a 2½-year old and 7-month old), Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email Thursday.

Richardson’s teams won regional championships in 2019 and 2021. He was Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year in 2021 and Madison City Coach of the Year in 2021.

He directed 28 players who went on to play in college, including NCBA, NJCAA Division I and II and NCAA Division I, II and III, and had five ABCA all-academic teams, according to information provided by Schlitz.

Jeremy Schlitz mug

Schlitz

Richardson, who is currently a teacher at Madison Memorial, set up the summer baseball opportunities for the Spartans’ student-athletes. The baseball job will be posted in the fall for the 2022-23 school year, Schlitz said.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

