Why Madison Memorial baseball coach Tim Richardson stepped down

Richardson plans to pursue a career in athletic administration and spend more time with his young family (a 2½-year old and 7-month old), Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email Thursday.
Richardson’s teams won regional championships in 2019 and 2021. He was Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year in 2021 and Madison City Coach of the Year in 2021.
He directed 28 players who went on to play in college, including NCBA, NJCAA Division I and II and NCAA Division I, II and III, and had five ABCA all-academic teams, according to information provided by Schlitz.
Richardson, who is currently a teacher at Madison Memorial, set up the summer baseball opportunities for the Spartans’ student-athletes. The baseball job will be posted in the fall for the 2022-23 school year, Schlitz said.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
From a nap and two Mountain Dew Kickstarts to buzzing with nervous energy all day in school, here's a look at the routines of high school baseball pitchers on the day they're scheduled to start on the mound.