Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life

WAUNAKEE — Waunakee baseball coach Spencer Lee has no trouble penciling senior Adam Acker’s name into the starting lineup.
When Lee looks at the 6-foot Acker (pronounced Ache-er), he sees a great teammate, hard worker and an extremely good player whose performance in center field, on the mound and at the plate contributed significantly to the Warriors sharing the Badger North Conference championship with DeForest this season and led to Acker’s selection to the all-conference first team.
Lee doesn’t see a 17-year-old who was born with one arm.
“This is my 25th year as the head coach and we’ve had a lot of good players here, but it is really inspiring to see someone who just never does anything except comes and works hard every day, and does anything and everything that is asked of him,” Lee said. “And it’s an inspiring thing to see somebody who has something that could make some things more difficult who doesn’t let that affect him.”
Acker’s life view is all about opportunity and flexibility after he learned to adapt right from the start to having a left arm, but missing most of his right arm.
“I was born with one arm, so I learned how to do everything a different way that worked,” Acker said. “I think that gave me more flexibility. A lot of people wouldn’t know how to do something when a different problem arises. I have some skills to do that now.
“When I think of challenges, I can’t really think of anything I couldn’t do that people with two hands could do. When tying my shoes, I learned my own way to do that and still do it to this day. I think I just adapted and learned how to do things my way.”
Not afraid to try
Acker said he doesn’t ask, “Why me?”
“I don’t really think I’m unlucky or anything,” Acker said. “It’s more that it’s not a disability, it’s more of an opportunity — to inspire people to prove that they don’t have an excuse. If I can do all this, you should give it a try.”
And he definitely isn’t afraid to try.
“I try everything and make it work,” he said. “I enjoy fishing. At first, I thought driving would be a challenge. I got in there and I did just fine. Only three points off on my driver’s test.”
He began playing baseball and soccer in first grade and never stopped.
He gave basketball a whirl for one season as a youth. He said he was athletic enough but struggled having a limitation and didn’t continue.
He said he didn’t receive comments critical of his participation.
“A lot of it has been positive,” Acker said. “My parents (Justin and Heather) were always really supportive of me. I think more people were amazed and inspired of this kid doing this: `If he can play, he can play.’ I don’t like getting too much extra attention for that. I want to feel like I earned it.”
Pitch and catch
In baseball, he had to learn how to catch and throw with one arm.
“I would take it out, tuck it under my arm, pop the ball out and throw with the glove tucked and then slide it back on,” Acker said. “I think I can transfer the ball as fast as someone with two hands.”
He developed that skill to the point where it looks very natural and easy, said Lee, adding Acker’s transfer was as fast or faster than the others during workouts when Acker was a freshman.
“Once you do it 10,000 times or more, you kind of get used to it,” said Acker, who plans to study actuarial science at the University of Wisconsin and might try out for the club baseball team.
His situation hearkens back to former major-league pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand.
“My dad had a bunch of his baseball cards and I looked at (Abbott) a couple times and saw that he did it a little bit differently than me,” Acker said. “He had the elbow, so he could balance the glove. I just found a different way to do it.”
Worries calmed
He wasn’t sure how he’d do in his first varsity season, but two hits against Sauk Prairie in the opener told Acker things would be OK.
His .385 batting average stood third-best on the team and he had a .500 on-base percentage for Waunakee (11-9, 11-3 Badger North), which opens WIAA Division 1 postseason play Tuesday at Verona. Used as a starter and reliever, he was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 23⅓ innings, with 31 strikeouts and 10 walks.
He started off hitting from the left side of the batter’s box in Little League and stayed with it.
Although, sometimes, he wonders how he would have done from the right side.
But Lee likes it.
“One big advantage with batting from the left side of the batter’s box is how quickly he can get down the line,” Lee said.
Acker acknowledged his power is likely less than a player with two arms, but said: “I can still drive the ball to the outfield. I had a triple against Portage over the center fielder’s head.”
Acker played freshman baseball, JV baseball as a sophomore and was a likely candidate for varsity as a junior but the 2020 spring season wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He played defender during the regular season for the Waunakee boys soccer team during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring prior to leaving for the start of baseball and before the Warriors’ postseason run to the Division 1 state soccer semifinals.
Acker on Friday received honorable mention recognition on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches’ Association All-State academic team for 2020-21.
That followed his first-team, all-conference selection by the league’s baseball coaches, an honor Lee said was well-deserved.
“That was awesome,” Acker said. “I really didn’t want to feel like because I had one arm that they’d vote for me. I wanted to earn it by my play.”
His squeeze bunt that drove in the go-ahead run against Mount Horeb and a pitching performance that featured eight strikeouts in eight innings during Waunakee’s 10-inning victory against Baraboo were among season highlights so far for Acker.
“He pitched a great game,” Lee said. “We all had masks on, but I was smiling under my mask the whole night.”