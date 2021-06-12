Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life

“A lot of it has been positive,” Acker said. “My parents (Justin and Heather) were always really supportive of me. I think more people were amazed and inspired of this kid doing this: `If he can play, he can play.’ I don’t like getting too much extra attention for that. I want to feel like I earned it.”

Pitch and catch

In baseball, he had to learn how to catch and throw with one arm.

“I would take it out, tuck it under my arm, pop the ball out and throw with the glove tucked and then slide it back on,” Acker said. “I think I can transfer the ball as fast as someone with two hands.”

He developed that skill to the point where it looks very natural and easy, said Lee, adding Acker’s transfer was as fast or faster than the others during workouts when Acker was a freshman.

“Once you do it 10,000 times or more, you kind of get used to it,” said Acker, who plans to study actuarial science at the University of Wisconsin and might try out for the club baseball team.

His situation hearkens back to former major-league pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand.