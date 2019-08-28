Waunakee senior Nick Smith announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has orally committed to Michigan State for baseball.
Smith was a first-team selection as a utility player on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area baseball team last spring.
He helped lead Waunakee to the Badger North Conference title.
He was a unanimous all-conference pick, playing as an infielder, pitcher and designated hitter, and was conference co-pitcher of the year with Reedsburg’s Hayden Hahn.
Smith, whose 37 RBI this season was second-most in program history, earned Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association honorable-mention all-state recognition as a utility player.
Smith tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at Michigan State University. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support.”