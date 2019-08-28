Waunakee senior Nick Smith announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has orally committed to Michigan State for baseball.

Smith was a first-team selection as a utility player on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area baseball team last spring.

He helped lead Waunakee to the Badger North Conference title.

He was a unanimous all-conference pick, playing as an infielder, pitcher and designated hitter, and was conference co-pitcher of the year with Reedsburg’s Hayden Hahn.

Smith, whose 37 RBI this season was second-most in program history, earned Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association honorable-mention all-state recognition as a utility player.

Smith tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at Michigan State University. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

