The Waunakee baseball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state rankings.
Janesville Craig was No. 3 and Sun Prairie earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood, Reedsburg and Jefferson earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.
Waupun was No. 1 in Division 2.
Mineral Point was No. 2 and Johnson Creek No. 6 in Division 4. Barneveld earned honorable-mention recognition. Webster was No. 1.
Neenah St. Mary was No. 1 in Division 3.
Baseball
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Waunakee 10-1 (1); 2, Burlington 10-1 (4); 3, Janesville Craig 11-1 (5); 4, Kimberly 7-2 (3); 5, Hortonville 8-2 (7); 6, Kenosha Bradford 9-4 (2); 7, Green Bay Preble 5-2 (6); 8, De Pere 8-2 (8); 9, Kenosha Indian Trail 9-3 (9); 10, Oak Creek 6-3 (10).
Honorable mention: Franklin 8-3, West Bend East 10-2, Sun Prairie 8-5, Union Grove 11-2, Stevens Point 7-3, West Bend West 8-4, Wauwatosa East 6-2, Oconomowoc 6-2, Appleton West 10-2.
DIVISION 2
1, Waupun 12-0 (1); 2, Beloit Turner 12-0 (2); 3, Greendale 12-1 (5); 4, West De Pere 10-2 (3); 5, Pewaukee 11-4 (8); 6, Adams-Friendship 10-2 (9); 7, Whitefish Bay 9-2 (6); 8, River Falls 7-2 (HM); 9, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 8-4 (4); 10, Ripon 12-1 (7).
Honorable mention: New Richmond 8-5, Madison Edgewood 10-2, Wrightstown 8-3, Antigo 5-1, Freedom 7-4, Grafton 7-5, Hayward 7-4, Reedsburg 6-2, Plymouth 7-6, Jefferson 8-4.
DIVISION 3
1, Neenah Saint Mary 8-2 (1); 2, Prairie du Chien 9-1 (2); 3, Markesan 10-1 (6); 4, Prescott 10-1 (3); 5, Fall Creek 9-1 (4); 6, Coleman 9-1 (5); 7, Marathon 5-0 (HM); 8, Random Lake 8-2 (10); 9, Iola-Scandinavia 7-2 (HM); 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 6-3 (9).
Honorable mention: Mondovi 8-1, Boyceville 7-1, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 8-2, Palmyra-Eagle 9-2 (7), Peshtigo 8-1, Bonduel 6-1, Stratford 7-1, Sturgeon Bay 7-3 (8), Valders 8-3.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster 9-0 (1); 2, Mineral Point 12-0 (2); 3, Pecatonica 11-1 (3); 4, Shullsburg-Benton 10-2 (6); 5, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 7-0 (7); 6, Johnson Creek 10-2 (4); 7, Green Lake-Princeton 9-1 (8); 8, Spring Valley 7-1 (UR); 9, Athens 6-2 (5); 10, Greenwood 6-1 (UR).
Honorable mention: Barneveld 8-3, Almond-Bancroft 7-2, Hillsboro 5-2 (9), Crivitz 8-4, De Soto 7-2, Oakfield 4-0, Wauzeka-Steuben 7-2, Wausaukee 5-2 (10), Butternut-Mercer 7-0, Bruce 5-1, Augusta 5-1, Pittsville 7-4.