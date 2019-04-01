BASEBALL
PRESEASON STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Kimberly; 2, Burlington; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Waunakee; 5, Janesville Craig; 6, West Bend West; 7, Hartland Arrowhead; 8, Stevens Point; 9, Milwaukee Marquette; 10, Kenosha Bradford.
Honorable mention: Bay Port; Eau Claire Memorial; Holmen; Hortonville; Kenosha Tremper; Menomonee Falls; Muskego; Oconomowoc; Westosha Central.
DIVISION 2
1, Waupun; 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 3, West De Pere; 4, Plymouth; 5, Beloit Turner; 6, Greendale; 7, Adams-Friendship; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Jefferson; 10, Mosinee.
Honorable mention: Altoona; Antigo; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; Ashland; Freedom; Greendale Martin Luther; New Richmond; Waupaca.
DIVISION 3
1, Neenah St. Mary; 2, Prairie du Chien; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 4, Viroqua; 5, Marathon; 6, Random Lake; 7, Stevens Point Pacelli; 8, New Holstein; 9, Iola-Scandinavia; 10, Peshtigo.
Honorable mention: Brookfield Academy; Coleman; Columbus; Cumberland; Eau Claire Regis; Fennimore; Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Kenosha St. Joseph; Mondovi; Prescott; Stratford; Valders.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster; 2, Athens; 3, Mineral Point; 4, Johnson Creek; 5, Shullsburg/Benton; 6, Pecatonica; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 8, Green Lake/Princeton; 9, Gilman; 10, Cashton.
Honorable mention: Butternut/Mercer; Highland; Hillsboro; Independence/Gilmanton; Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran/Wisconsin Valley Lutheran; Minong Northwood; Pittsville; Wausaukee.