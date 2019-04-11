Waunakee was first and Janesville Craig second in this week's overall state rankings by WisconsinBaseballCentral.com.
Waunakee was first and Janesville Craig second in Division 1.
Mineral Point was third and Johnson Creek fourth in Division 4.
BASEBALL
STATE POWER RANKINGS
OVERALL
1, Waunakee; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Kimberly; 5, Oak Creek; 6, Kenosha Bradford; 7, Kenosha Indian Trail; 8, Burlington; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, West Bend West; 11, Waupun; 12, West De Pere; 13, Hortonville; 14, Stevens Point; 15, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Memorial; Eau Claire North; Franklin; Greendale; Holmen; Muskego; Prairie du Chien; South Milwaukee; Webster; West Bend East; Wisconsin Lutheran.
DIVISION 1
1, Waunakee; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Kimberly; 5, Oak Creek.
DIVISION 2
1, Waupun; 2, West De Pere; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Beloit Turner; 5, Greendale.
DIVISION 3
1, Prairie du Chien; 2, Neenah St. Mary; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 4, Marathon; 5, Viroqua.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster; 2, Athens; 3, Mineral Point; 4, Johnson Creek; 5, Shullsburg/Benton.