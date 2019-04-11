Try 3 months for $3
Sliding back to first

Waunakee's Taiten Manriquez (7) slides back into first base safe as DeForest's Jordan VonBehren (12) attempts an out in the fifth inning of a WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional final at Middleton High School on June 5, 2018.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Waunakee was first and Janesville Craig second in this week's overall state rankings by WisconsinBaseballCentral.com.

Waunakee was first and Janesville Craig second in Division 1. 

Mineral Point was third and Johnson Creek fourth in Division 4. 

BASEBALL

WISCONSINBASEBALLCENTRAL.COM

STATE POWER RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Waunakee; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Kimberly; 5, Oak Creek; 6, Kenosha Bradford; 7, Kenosha Indian Trail; 8, Burlington; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, West Bend West; 11, Waupun; 12, West De Pere; 13, Hortonville; 14, Stevens Point; 15, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Honorable mention: Eau Claire Memorial; Eau Claire North; Franklin; Greendale; Holmen; Muskego; Prairie du Chien; South Milwaukee; Webster; West Bend East; Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 1

1, Waunakee; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Kimberly; 5, Oak Creek.

DIVISION 2

1, Waupun; 2, West De Pere; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Beloit Turner; 5, Greendale.

DIVISION 3

1, Prairie du Chien; 2, Neenah St. Mary; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 4, Marathon; 5, Viroqua.

DIVISION 4

1, Webster; 2, Athens; 3, Mineral Point; 4, Johnson Creek; 5, Shullsburg/Benton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments