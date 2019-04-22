The Waunakee baseball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in this week’s Prep Baseball Report-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.
Janesville Craig was ranked fifth in Division 1.
In Division 2, Jefferson was ranked 10th.
Honorable-mention recognition went to Mount Horeb and Madison Edgewood.
Waupun stayed No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin Heights and Columbus were in the honorable-mention list in Division 3. Neenah St. Mary was No. 1.
Mineral Point was No. 2 in Division 4. Johnson Creek climbed to No. 4. Barneveld was an honorable-mention pick.
Webster was No. 1 in Division 4.
PREP BASEBALL REPORT-WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
BASEBALL
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(last week's ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Waunakee 9-0 (1); 2, Kenosha Bradford 9-1 (5); 3, Kimberly 5-1 (3); 4, Burlington 7-1 (9); 5, Janesville Craig 9-1 (2); 6, Green Bay Preble 4-1 (4); 7, Hortonville 6-1 (HM); 8, De Pere 5-1 (HM); 9, Kenosha Indian Trail 8-2 (HM); 10, Oak Creek 6-3 (HM).
Honorable mention: Franklin 7-2 (6), Muskego 3-1 (10), West Bend West 6-2, West Bend East 8-1, Wauwatosa East 5-1.
DIVISION 2
1, Waupun 7-0 (1); 2, Beloit Turner 9-0 (3); 3, West De Pere 7-1 (7); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5-3 (2); 5, Greendale 5-1 (4); 6, Whitefish Bay 5-1 (5); 7, Ripon 10-0 (10); 8, Pewaukee 9-4 (8); 9, Adams-Friendship 6-1 9); 10, Jefferson 8-2 (6).
Honorable mention: Grafton 6-1, Plymouth 7-1, Mount Horeb 7-2, Madison Edgewood 9-2, New Richmond 5-4, River Falls 4-2, Freedom 4-3, Antigo 2-1, Whitewater 6-4.
DIVISION 3
1, Neenah Saint Mary 6-1 (1); 2, Prairie du Chien 8-1 (2); 3, Prescott 7-1 (7); 4, Fall Creek 7-0 (4); 5, Coleman 6-1 (5); 6, Markesan 7-1 (9); 7, Palmyra-Eagle 7-1 (HM); 8, Sturgeon Bay 7-1 (8); 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4-2 (3); 10, Random Lake 4-2 (10).
Honorable mention: Mondovi 5-0, Marathon 3-0, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 6-2, Iola-Scandinavia 5-1, Wisconsin Heights 6-2 (6), Boyceville 4-0, Stratford 4-1, Stevens Point Pacelli 4-2, Valders 5-2, Columbus 4-2.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster 6-0 (1); 2, Mineral Point 10-1 (2); 3, Pecatonica 9-1 (3); 4, Johnson Creek 9-1 (5); 5, Athens 3-0 (4); 6, Shullsburg-Benton 9-1 (6); 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 4-0 (7); 8, Green Lake-Princeton 6-1 (9); 9, Hillsboro 4-1 (10), 10, Wausaukee 3-1 (UR).
Honorable mention: Crivitz 6-3, Barneveld 6-3, Pittsville 6-3, Augusta 3-0, Almond-Bancroft 6-3, Wauzeka-Steuben 5-2, De Soto 5-3.