Watch now: 2 late-game explosions carry Sun Prairie past Bay Port for its ninth WIAA state championship

“Walking up to the plate, I knew it was time to get it done,” Hamilton said. “A lot of the seniors put the pressure on us all offseason to get it done (particularly after a runner-up finish in 2019), and they really pushed us all. All the credit to them. It was definitely special. It was a team win. It’s a great feeling.”

Rob Hamilton said: “Obviously, it’s special because it was my son. I’m really happy for him. But I would have been just as happy if it would have been somebody else.”

Senior Josh Caron -- a Nebraska commit who started at catcher prior to picking up the victory with three innings of relief work -- then blasted a two-run triple to dead center field.

“That was a great team win,” said Caron, the Big Eight Conference player of the year. “I couldn’t be more proud of everyone. I’m proud of myself, too. … From the beginning of the season, I wanted to be the guy. I think I did that all season long. I’m on top of the world right now.”

After senior second baseman Carson Shepard’s single leading off in the first, Bay Port starting pitcher Gavin Rusch didn’t allow another hit until the bottom of the fifth.