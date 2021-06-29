 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker Retz throws 1-hitter to lead Boyceville to school's first WIAA baseball title
0 Comments
topical
WIAA STATE BASEBALL

Walker Retz throws 1-hitter to lead Boyceville to school's first WIAA baseball title

  • 0

GRAND CHUTE — Senior Walker Retz left no doubt Monday that he wanted his Boyceville baseball team to be a state champion.

The University of St. Thomas recruit threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk to help the Bulldogs (21-1) beat Rosholt 4-0 to clinch the first WIAA Division 4 state championship in school history.

After Blade Niewiadomski’s double with one out in the fourth inning, Retz retired the final 11 Rosholt batters he faced. The Hornets’ only other baserunner came when Retz hit Brock Lyshik with a pitch to open the third inning.

Retz helped his cause with a two-run single in the bottom of the third, and Boyceville added runs in the fifth and sixth.

In the first semifinal, Boyceville needed only five innings to secure an 11-1 win over Southwestern (11-11). Retz went 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in six runs. Bulldogs pitcher Connor Sempf scattered five hits, walking two and striking out six, and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Southwestern got two hits from junior Colson Splinter.

Isaac Cychosz pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one, to lead Rosholt to a 6-1 semifinal victory over Greenwood.

Rosholt took a 5-0 lead with four runs in the second inning, on an RBI double by Cychosz, a two-run single by Niewiadomski and a sacrifice fly.

WIAA STATE BASEBALL | RESULTS, SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s summaries

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 4

CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYCEVILLE 4, ROSHOLT 0

Rosholt*000*000*0*—*0*1*4

Boyceville*002*011*x*—*4*5*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Bl. Niewiadomski (L; 5.2-5-4-4-6-1), Lemanczyk (0.1-0-0-0-1-0); B: Retz (W; 7.0-1-0-0-13-0).

Leading hitters — B: Bialzik 2x3, Bl. Niewiadowski (2B).

SEMIFINALS

BOYCEVILLE 11, SOUTHWESTERN 1 (5)

Southwestern*010*00*—*1*5*2

Boyceville*243*02*—*11*12*4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SW: Stanton (L; 2.2-11-9-7-2-1), Kephart (2-1-2-2-0-2); B: Sempf (W; 5-5-1-1-6-2).

Leading hitters — SW: Splinter 2x3, Kephart (2B), Jace Mess (2B); B: Retz 4x4 (3B), Sempf 2x3, Joles 2x2.

ROSHOLT 6, GREENWOOD 1

Greenwood*000*000*1*—*1*2*2

Rosholt*140*010*x*—*6*10*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — G: Whitford (L; 4-8-5-5-6-3), Bredlau (2-2-1-0-3-0); R: Cychosz (W; 7-2-1-1-13-1).

Leading hitters — G: Bredlau 1x3 (2B), Clark 1x2; R: Lyshik 3x3 (2B), Trezbiatowski 2x4, Cychosz 3x3 (2B).

Today’s games

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Coleman (24-2) vs. (4) Eau Claire Regis (16-6)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Kenosha St. Joseph (22-1) vs. (3) Marathon (19-7)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Denmark (29-0) vs. (4) Rice Lake (14-12)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (20-9) vs. (3) Jefferson (23-6)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: Sun Prairie (27-2) vs. Menomonee Falls (25-4)

About 1:15 p.m.: Bay Port (24-1) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (22-7)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics