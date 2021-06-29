Walker Retz throws 1-hitter to lead Boyceville to school's first WIAA baseball title

GRAND CHUTE — Senior Walker Retz left no doubt Monday that he wanted his Boyceville baseball team to be a state champion.

The University of St. Thomas recruit threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk to help the Bulldogs (21-1) beat Rosholt 4-0 to clinch the first WIAA Division 4 state championship in school history.

After Blade Niewiadomski’s double with one out in the fourth inning, Retz retired the final 11 Rosholt batters he faced. The Hornets’ only other baserunner came when Retz hit Brock Lyshik with a pitch to open the third inning.

Retz helped his cause with a two-run single in the bottom of the third, and Boyceville added runs in the fifth and sixth.

In the first semifinal, Boyceville needed only five innings to secure an 11-1 win over Southwestern (11-11). Retz went 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in six runs. Bulldogs pitcher Connor Sempf scattered five hits, walking two and striking out six, and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Southwestern got two hits from junior Colson Splinter.

Isaac Cychosz pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one, to lead Rosholt to a 6-1 semifinal victory over Greenwood.

Rosholt took a 5-0 lead with four runs in the second inning, on an RBI double by Cychosz, a two-run single by Niewiadomski and a sacrifice fly.