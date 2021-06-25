Top-seeded Sun Prairie takes aim at WIAA Division 1 baseball championship

THE LOWDOWN

Top-seeded Sun Prairie (26-2), the 2019 runner-up, has held the No. 1 state ranking all season, posting an average of 9.6 runs per game with a team batting average of .344. Coach Rob Hamilton’s Cardinals lost their regular-season finale to Hartland Arrowhead 6-2 and fell to Madison West 8-7 during the Big Eight Conference season. It’s Sun Prairie’s seventh state trip in the past nine years, and the Cardinals will chase what would be a ninth state title. Five Cardinals are hitting better than .350, led by senior infielder/pitcher Carson Shepard at .507 with 19 RBIs and 11 doubles. Senior catcher/pitcher Josh Caron, the Big Eight Player of the Year, is hitting .408 with 41 RBIs, seven home runs and a slugging percentage of .803. Junior infielder/left-handed pitcher Davis Hamilton is hitting .388, senior infielder/pitcher Liam Moreno is hitting .370 and senior outfielder Durlin Radlund is hitting .364. Five other regulars are hitting .300 or better. On the mound, junior Ethan Petsch is 7-0 with a 3.21 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 19 walks; Stevens is 5-0 (2.10 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 16 walks) and sophomore Jackson Hunley is 4-0 (0.93 ERA, 20 strikeouts, six walks).