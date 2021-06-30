Top ranked all season, Sun Prairie seeks redemptive title in WIAA baseball Thursday

“Brady’s got a calmness to his personality in general,” Hamilton said. “He brings that to the field every day. He never gets too up, he never gets too down, and that’s been really good for us.”

Despite his demeanor on the field, which may come from his experience as the quarterback of Sun Prairie’s successful football team, Stevens understands the value of bringing positive energy to the field.

“Our coach always says energy is worth three runs,” Stevens said. “We (the seniors) understand that each playoff game could be our last, so coming in with the right mindset has been huge.”

Caron, a left fielder on the 2019 team who now catches and pitches, believes the team’s determination is a result of their experience together and has been as important as anything in getting them to the state tournament.

“We’ve limited some of the mental errors that we had in 2019,” Caron said. “We’re all pretty close and we have some pretty good team chemistry, so that’s kind of stayed the same throughout the years.”

The University of Nebraska commit added that he believes this team has better depth and overall talent than two years ago, which seems evident in the difference in records and statistics.