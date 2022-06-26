Sun Prairie's Davis Hamilton leads area baseball players on WBCA All-State team

Sun Prairie senior Davis Hamilton was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State baseball team.

North Dakota State commit Hamilton, a first-team selection as a pitcher who also played shortstop, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Milton senior infielder Gavin Kilen, a Louisville commit who helped lead Milton to the WIAA Division 1 state championship, also was on the first team.

Janesville Craig junior infielder Jake Schaffner and Edgerton senior Peyton Lee, a designated hitter/utility choice, were on the second team.

Columbus senior pitcher Christian Oppor, Deerfield junior pitcher Cal Fisher, Waunakee senior catcher Howie Rickett, Milton senior catcher Alec Campbell, Sun Prairie senior infielder Addison Ostrenga, McFarland junior outfielder Dadon Gillen and Verona junior outfielder Mason Armstrong were honorable-mention selections.

Players of the year were Whitefish Bay’s Mitch Voit (Division 1), Pewaukee’s Carson Hansen (Division 2), St. Croix Falls’ Brayden Olson (Division 3) and Bangor’s Ashton Michek (Division 4).

Hamilton was the South Central District’s Division 1 player of the year, Oppor was the district’s Division 2 player of the year and Fisher was the district’s Division 3 player of the year.

Madison Edgewood’s Joseph Hartlieb and Jacob Sheahan and Columbus’ Aaron Uttech were named to the WBCA All-State academic team.

Baseball

Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association

2022 All-State teams

First team

Pitchers — Brayden Olson, jr., St. Croix Falls; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Ashton Michek, sr., Bangor.

Catcher — Will Vierling, sr., Mequon Homestead.

Infielders — J.D. Dix, so., Whitefish Bay; Alex Alicea, jr., Milwaukee St. Thomas More; Dylan O’Connell, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Gavin Kilen, sr., Milton; Tristan Ellis, sr., Greendale.

Outfielders — Michael Lippe, sr., Whitefish Bay; Carson Hansen, sr., Pewaukee; Dominik McVay, sr., Mineral Point.

DH/Utility — Mitch Voit, sr., Whitefish Bay.

Second team

Pitchers — Mason Buss, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Thomas Burns, jr., Hortonville; Ben Lee, sr., Amherst.

Catcher — Dominic Kibler, jr., New Berlin West.

Infielders — Jalen Gellings, sr., Campbellsport; Jack Counsell, jr., Whitefish Bay; Tyler Butina, jr., Jefferson; Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig; Caleb Guden, sr., Medford.

Outfielders — Joey Nerat, sr., Campbellsport; J.T. Kelenic, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brennan Huber, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

DH/Utility — Peyton Lee, sr., Edgerton.

Third team

Pitchers — Ryan Karst, sr., Brookfield East; Al Leitner, sr., Kimberly; Kobe Vosberg, sr., Cuba City.

Catcher — Ben Buehring, sr., Oshkosh West.

Infielders — Ryan Santi, sr., Oak Creek; Gabe Richardson, sr., Eau Claire North; Colin Obermann, sr., Kimberly; Keagan Jirschele, so., Mosinee; Leyten Bowers, sr., Mineral Point.

Outfielders — Landon Behringer, sr., North Fond du Lac; Connor Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; Logan Dunn, so., Wautoma.

DH/Utility — Henry Wilkinson, sr., Eau Claire North.

Honorable mention

Pitchers — D.J. Kojis, sr., Whitefish Bay; Matthew Mueller, sr., Brookfield Central; Rory Fox, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Luke Klekamp, sr., Oak Creek; Keenan Mork, jr., River Falls; Owen Weadge, sr., Hudson; Christian Oppor, sr., Columbus; Cal Fisher, jr., Deerfield; Quinn Falish, sr., De Pere; Owen Deprez, jr., Luxemburg-Casco; Karson Casper, sr., Coleman; Noah Marschke, so., Stevens Point; Christian Schaller, sr., Eau Claire Immanuel.

Catchers — Jonah Hanson, sr., Eau Claire North; Adrian Scott, jr., St. Croix Falls; Howie Rickett, sr., Waunakee; Alec Campbell, sr., Milton; Boone Kirst, jr., Ashwaubenon; Will Bieber, jr., Coleman; Aiden Gardner, sr., Medford; Calvin Hargrove, jr., La Crosse Aquinas.

Infielders — Ethan Hindle, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Logan Dobberstein, sr., Pewaukee; Caden Weber, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Wyatt Jensen, sr., Luck; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Noah Wech, so., Manitowoc; Cal Casper, so., Bay Port; Garrett Hietpas, jr., Appleton North; Max Mueller, jr., Chilton; Mitchell Hiller, jr., Random Lake; Ashton Henning, jr., Shawano; Chris Calico, jr., West Salem; Griffin Olson, sr., Viroqua; Kadin Wallin, sr., Seneca.

Outfielders — Andrew Setter, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Owen Nowak, jr., Union Grove; Tyler Olson, jr., St. Croix Falls; Jack Redwine, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Justin Syverson, sr., Prescott; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Colin Kinas, jr., Green Lake/Princeton; John Nickel, sr., Bay Port; Hayden Konkol, sr., Denmark; Christian Counard, jr., Southern Door; Jake Hoffman, sr., Amherst; Zac Jurmo, sr., Shawano; Drew Brookman, jr., Tomah; Jack Christensen, sr., La Crosse Aquinas.

DH/Utility — Nick Doubek, sr., Pewaukee; J.J. Vargas, sr., Arrowhead; Griffin Smith, sr., Appleton North; Ian Dohms, so., Menasha; Will Michalsky, sr., Wisconsin Dells.

2022 WBCA All-State academic team

Wesley Barnhart, La Crosse Central; Brady Belisle, St. Croix Falls; Leo Biel, Milwaukee Rufus King; Jacob Brooks, Milwaukee St. Thomas More; Bryce Cashin, Stevens Point Pacelli; Karson Casper, Coleman; Trevor DeBruin, Little Chute; Owen Deprez, Luxemburg-Casco; Sam Dodd, Hortonville; Carter Dugre, West De Pere;

Jaxson Easterlin, Franklin; Sam Elko, Milwaukee King; Hunter Enloe, Pecatonica; Jackson Fields, New London; Rory Fox, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Trevor Garski, Mosinee; Jack Grable, New London; Caleb Guden, Medford; Sylver Gulbrandsen, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs; Joseph Hartlieb, Madison Edgewood;

Cade Honkamp, Brookfield East; Evan Iwinski, Franklin; Ryan Jamison, Rhinelander; Charlie Jarvis, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ryan Karst, Brookfield East; Caden Kautza, Antigo; Calvin Keesler, Appleton Xavier; Bridger Klein, Spooner; Payton Kohnle, Kewaunee; Parker Krcmar, Waupaca;

Colby Latvala, Northwood/Solon Springs; Ashton Michek, Bangor; Vin Nikolai, Waupaca; Colin Obermann, Kimberly; Evan Olson, Kimberly; David Olson, Cumberland; Gabe Richardson, Eau Claire North; Andrew Rud, Mondovi; Brock Salm, Appleton North; Aiden Schmick, Markesan;

Sam Schneider, Rhinelander; Jacob Sheahan, Madison Edgewood; Crete Slattery, Lake Geneva Badger; Dylan Smith, St. Croix Falls; Reece Stangel, Manitowoc Roncalli; David Stoffel, Mosinee; Gavin Thimm, Hustisford/Dodgeland; Kale Twombly, Kimberly; Aaron Uttech, Columbus; Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis; Thomas Wolder, West De Pere.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.