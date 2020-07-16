You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie's Carson Shepard makes college decision for baseball
Sun Prairie's Carson Shepard makes college decision for baseball

Janesville-Craig-at-Sun-Prairie-Wisconsin-baseball-09-H2H0180-04192019185050

Janesville Craig's Dan Blomgren tags out Sun Prairie's Carson Shepard as he tries to steal second base in the first inning, as Janesville Craig tops Sun Prairie 6-2 in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference high school baseball on Friday, 4/19/19 at Sun Prairie High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

Sun Prairie senior-to-be Carson Shepard announced on Twitter on Thursday he has committed to Ohio University and plans to play baseball.

Ohio University, located in Athens, Ohio, is an NCAA Division I program.

Shepard is an infielder, who normally plays second base or shortstop.

As a sophomore, he was a first-team all-conference selection as an infielder in the Big Eight in 2019. He was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area baseball team.

The 2020 spring sports season wasn’t played because it was canceled by the WIAA due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shepard tweeted: “I am excited to announce my commitment to further my education and play baseball for Ohio University, thank you everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Sun Prairie reached the WIAA Division 1 state championship game in 2019. Sun Prairie defeated Oak Creek 3-2 in the quarterfinals and topped Burlington 6-1 in the semifinals. Sun Prairie dropped a 5-4 decision to Eau Claire North in the final.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

