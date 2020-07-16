Sun Prairie's Carson Shepard makes college decision for baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie senior-to-be Carson Shepard announced on Twitter on Thursday he has committed to Ohio University and plans to play baseball.

Ohio University, located in Athens, Ohio, is an NCAA Division I program.

Shepard is an infielder, who normally plays second base or shortstop.

As a sophomore, he was a first-team all-conference selection as an infielder in the Big Eight in 2019. He was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area baseball team.

The 2020 spring sports season wasn’t played because it was canceled by the WIAA due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shepard tweeted: “I am excited to announce my commitment to further my education and play baseball for Ohio University, thank you everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Sun Prairie reached the WIAA Division 1 state championship game in 2019. Sun Prairie defeated Oak Creek 3-2 in the quarterfinals and topped Burlington 6-1 in the semifinals. Sun Prairie dropped a 5-4 decision to Eau Claire North in the final.

