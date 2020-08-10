Sun Prairie's Addison Ostrenga commits to Iowa for baseball

Sun Prairie’s Addison Ostrenga announced on Twitter on Monday night that he has orally committed to the University of Iowa for baseball.
Ostrenga is a junior-to-be at Sun Prairie.
Ostrenga, listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, can play multiple positions, including outfielder and pitcher.
He tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at The University of Iowa! I want to thank my family for all of their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me through this process.”
He also plays football and boys basketball in high school.
