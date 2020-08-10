You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie's Addison Ostrenga commits to Iowa for baseball
Sun Prairie’s Addison Ostrenga announced on Twitter on Monday night that he has orally committed to the University of Iowa for baseball.

Ostrenga is a junior-to-be at Sun Prairie.

Ostrenga, listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, can play multiple positions, including outfielder and pitcher.

He tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at The University of Iowa! I want to thank my family for all of their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me through this process.”

He also plays football and boys basketball in high school. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

