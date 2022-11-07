Sun Prairie West names its first baseball coach

Quentin Travis was named the Sun Prairie West baseball coach.

Travis was the Rio baseball coach from 2014-18 and also was a football assistant there, Sun Prairie school district athletic director and activities director Eric Nee said in recently announcing Travis’ hiring.

“I am beyond grateful and extremely honored to be named head coach of the Sun Prairie West baseball program,” Travis said in a release. “I would also like to thank the hiring committee that entrusted me to help build a successful baseball program at Sun Prairie West.

"Sun Prairie undoubtedly has a tradition in baseball and athletics like no other. I cannot wait to get a great tradition started at Sun Prairie West.”

Sun Prairie West is a new high school in the 2022-23 school year.

“Quentin has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West baseball program,” Nee said. “It was evident during the interview process how student-centered Quentin is and how important making connections with his student athletes is to him.

“He understands the impact a great coach can have on a student and how important these connections are after they leave high school. Quentin puts a strong emphasis on building student leaders and providing them the tools to be successful and the resources they need to lead the team.

“It was apparent to the interview team that Quentin's roots run deep in community engagement, supporting students in need and a passion for excellence. When Quentin met with the interview team, his leadership skills were very obvious. He knew how to engage with everyone who was part of the process.

“Under his leadership, we are excited to see him work with our student-athletes and prepare them for not only baseball but life. Quentin is extremely excited to get to work and build the boys baseball program at Sun Prairie West and work with our youth baseball in the community.”

Jack Marchese had been named baseball coach at Sun Prairie East after Rob Hamilton’s retirement.