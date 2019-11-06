Sun Prairie senior outfielder Spencer Bartel announced on Twitter he has orally committed to Madison Area Technical College for baseball.
Bartel was a first-team selection on the Big Eight all-conference baseball team and was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2019 season. He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area baseball team for the 2019 season. He helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game, falling to Eau Claire North.
Bartel tweeted: “I am proud and excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and athletic career at Madison College. Huge thank you goes out to my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way.”