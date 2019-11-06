Spencer Bartel photo

Outfielder Spencer Bartel and his Sun Prairie teammates will take on Oak Creek this morning in a Division 1 state quarterfinal at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Sun Prairie senior outfielder Spencer Bartel announced on Twitter he has orally committed to Madison Area Technical College for baseball.

Bartel was a first-team selection on the Big Eight all-conference baseball team and was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2019 season. He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area baseball team for the 2019 season. He helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game, falling to Eau Claire North.

Bartel tweeted: “I am proud and excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and athletic career at Madison College. Huge thank you goes out to my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way.”

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments