Sun Prairie remains atop Division 1 state baseball rankings

The Sun Prairie baseball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.
DeForest (17th) and Madison Memorial (19th) earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Mineral Point stayed atop Division 3.
In Division 2, Dodgeville was second-ranked.
Jefferson (13th) and Edgerton (16th) received honorable-mention recognition.
Denmark was No. 1.
Deerfield was fifth and Barneveld eighth in Division 4.
Boyceville was No. 1 in Division 4.
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Sun Prairie 14-1 (1); 2, Pewaukee 19-1 (2); 3, Bay Port 15-1 (3); 4, Eau Claire North 16-1 (4); 5, Kenosha Tremper 17-1 (5); 6, Muskego 14-2 (6); 7, Union Grove 18-3 (8); 8, Franklin 15-3 (13); 9, Wauwatosa East 16-2 (9); 10, Menomonee Falls 16-3 (11).
Honorable mention: 11, Whitefish Bay 20-1; 12, Arrowhead 13-5; 13, Oak Creek 13-4; 14, De Pere 13-3; 15, Greendale 14-4; 16, Kimberly 15-4; 17, DeForest 13-2; 18, Hortonville 12-5; 19, Madison Memorial 10-2.
DIVISION 2
1, Denmark 19-1 (1); 2, Dodgeville 16-0 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 15-2 (5); 4, Medford 15-3 (3); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame 11-5 (8); 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13-4 (9); 7, Ashland 15-4 (14); 8, Waupun 13-5 (13); 9, Beloit Turner 14-2 (4); 10, Adams-Friendship 16-4 (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Little Chute 14-4; 12, Seymour 13-5; 13, Jefferson 13-3; 14, Wautoma 14-3; 15, Osceola 12-2; 16, Edgerton 11-3; 17, Kiel 12-3; 18, Freedom 12-5; 18, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 11-4; 19, University School of Milwaukee 11-3.
DIVISION 3
1, Mineral Point 19-1 (1); 2, Coleman 18-1 (2); 3, La Crosse Aquinas 19-1 (3); 4, St. Croix Falls 17-1 (4); 5, Ozaukee 10-0 (5); 6, Markesan 14-1 (6); 7, Stratford 13-1 (8); 8, Neenah St. Mary 12-2 (7); 9, Green Lake/Princeton 10-3 (9); 10, Crivitz 14-5 (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Bonduel 12-5; 12, Viroqua 12-5; 13, Oshkosh Lourdes 12-4; 14, Brillion 11-2; 15, Neillsville 7-2; 16, Random Lake 13-5; 17, Brussels Southern Door 12-4-1;18, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Spring 9-3; 19, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 8-3.
DIVISION 4
1, Boyceville 12-0 (1); 2, Webster 13-0 (2); 3, Edgar 10-2 (3); 4, Pecatonica 13-2 (4); 5, Deerfield 10-2 (5); 6, Eau Claire Immanuel 13-1 (6); 7, Independence/Gilmanton 12-2 (13); 8, Barneveld 7-1 (10); 9, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 12-3 (11); 10, Rosholt 12-3 (8).