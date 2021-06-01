 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie remains atop Division 1 state baseball rankings
0 comments

Sun Prairie remains atop Division 1 state baseball rankings

  • 0
20210522baseballkw07-05222021164857

DeForest pitcher Justin Hausser throws during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader against Waunakee at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Saturday, May 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie baseball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

DeForest (17th) and Madison Memorial (19th) earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

Mineral Point stayed atop Division 3.

In Division 2, Dodgeville was second-ranked.

Jefferson (13th) and Edgerton (16th) received honorable-mention recognition.

Denmark was No. 1.

Deerfield was fifth and Barneveld eighth in Division 4.

Boyceville was No. 1 in Division 4.

WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Sun Prairie 14-1 (1); 2, Pewaukee 19-1 (2); 3, Bay Port 15-1 (3); 4, Eau Claire North 16-1 (4); 5, Kenosha Tremper 17-1 (5); 6, Muskego 14-2 (6); 7, Union Grove 18-3 (8); 8, Franklin 15-3 (13); 9, Wauwatosa East 16-2 (9); 10, Menomonee Falls 16-3 (11).

Honorable mention: 11, Whitefish Bay 20-1; 12, Arrowhead 13-5; 13, Oak Creek 13-4; 14, De Pere 13-3; 15, Greendale 14-4; 16, Kimberly 15-4; 17, DeForest 13-2; 18, Hortonville 12-5; 19, Madison Memorial 10-2.

DIVISION 2

1, Denmark 19-1 (1); 2, Dodgeville 16-0 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 15-2 (5); 4, Medford 15-3 (3); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame 11-5 (8); 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13-4 (9); 7, Ashland 15-4 (14); 8, Waupun 13-5 (13); 9, Beloit Turner 14-2 (4); 10, Adams-Friendship 16-4 (10).

Honorable mention: 11, Little Chute 14-4; 12, Seymour 13-5; 13, Jefferson 13-3; 14, Wautoma 14-3; 15, Osceola 12-2; 16, Edgerton 11-3; 17, Kiel 12-3; 18, Freedom 12-5; 18, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 11-4; 19, University School of Milwaukee 11-3.

DIVISION 3

1, Mineral Point 19-1 (1); 2, Coleman 18-1 (2); 3, La Crosse Aquinas 19-1 (3); 4, St. Croix Falls 17-1 (4); 5, Ozaukee 10-0 (5); 6, Markesan 14-1 (6); 7, Stratford 13-1 (8); 8, Neenah St. Mary 12-2 (7); 9, Green Lake/Princeton 10-3 (9); 10, Crivitz 14-5 (10).

Honorable mention: 11, Bonduel 12-5; 12, Viroqua 12-5; 13, Oshkosh Lourdes 12-4; 14, Brillion 11-2; 15, Neillsville 7-2; 16, Random Lake 13-5; 17, Brussels Southern Door 12-4-1;18, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Spring 9-3; 19, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 8-3.

DIVISION 4

1, Boyceville 12-0 (1); 2, Webster 13-0 (2); 3, Edgar 10-2 (3); 4, Pecatonica 13-2 (4); 5, Deerfield 10-2 (5); 6, Eau Claire Immanuel 13-1 (6); 7, Independence/Gilmanton 12-2 (13); 8, Barneveld 7-1 (10); 9, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 12-3 (11); 10, Rosholt 12-3 (8).

Honorable mention: 11, Ithaca 8-3; 12, Athens 8-4; 13, Bangor 7-2; 14, Belmont 10-3; 15, Royall 8-3; 16, Melrose-Mindoro 9-3.

Poll input from Christopher Gleason, Art Kabelowsky. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics