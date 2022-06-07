Sun Prairie pitcher Zach Brzezinski's masterful complete game helps Cardinals punch ticket to state

WAUNAKEE — Pitcher Zach Brzezinski went the distance to secure a 9-1 victory over Waunakee and earn the Sun Prairie a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state baseball quarterfinals next week.

Brzezinski allowed just four hits Tuesday afternoon in what he described as the “biggest game of my life,” but the junior left-hander credited the defense behind him with picking up the win in the sectional final.

“It’s all just hitting spots and letting my defense get plays for me,” he said. “I can’t score runs for myself, and I can’t turn all those double plays.”

The Cardinals capitalized early on the Warriors’ defensive miscues, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after a pair of errors in the bottom of the first inning.

The Warriors responded with a run in the top of the second, but Waunakee starting pitcher Trevor Stevens walked three straight batters to load the bases in the bottom half. He gave way to junior Jack Shepski, who walked senior David Hamilton to push the Cardinals’ lead to 3-1.

Brzezinski struck out the side in the top of the third inning, before the Sun Prairie offense blew the game open with five runs in the bottom half.

“I looked up at the scoreboard and I think we had three runs and didn’t have a hit,” Cardinals coach Rob Hamilton said, “but, you know, credit to our kids for not swinging at strikes out of the strike zone and putting the ball in play.

“In the tournament, especially the sectional finals, when you’re up a couple it makes everyone breathe a little easier and not every pitch is so important. So it was nice to get a comfortable lead and just let Brzezinski do his thing and the defense do their thing behind him.”

Hamilton couldn’t stress enough how important Brzezinski’s performance was for earning the program’s 17th state tournament berth.

“You can’t put it into words, but that’s him,” Hamilton said of Brzezinski. “Breezy, as cool as they come, and he just loves to pitch. He’ll ask us Monday at practice, ‘Who’s gonna pitch?’ (and) ‘What game am I gonna pitch this week.’ He’s just champing at the bit to get on that mound, and when he does, he doesn’t disappoint.”

Sun Prairie added a run in the fifth when sophomore Isaac Wendler hit his second two-out RBI single to help cover an off-day for the team’s seniors.

“I just can’t say enough about their fortitude of just never giving in,” Hamilton said of his underclassmen. “And having that swagger that they know they can get the job done and they can pick somebody else up when they don’t get the job done.”

The Cardinals, who advanced to the sectional final after defeating Middleton 5-3 earlier in the day, will continue their pursuit of the program’s second consecutive state title when they open state tournament play next Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

