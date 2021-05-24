 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie baseball team ranks No. 1 in Division 1 in state coaches' poll
Sun Prairie 4, Eau Claire North 5

Eau Claire North catcher Joe Feck tags Sun Prairie's Liam Moreno (17) out at home plate in the third inning of the WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., Thursday, June 13, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie baseball team was No. 1 in Division 1 in the weekly state rankings by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

Verona received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

Denmark was ranked No. 1 in Division 2. Dodgeville was second, Beloit Turner fourth and Jefferson seventh. Edgerton earned honorable mention.

Mineral Point was top-ranked in Division 3.

In Division 4, Boyceville was No. 1. Deerfield was fifth-ranked and Barneveld was ninth.

WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Records through Sunday)

DIVISION 1

Rank, school W-L LW

1, Sun Prairie 11-1 1

2, Bay Port 10-0 3

3, Union Grove 12-1 5

4, Eau Claire North 12-0 10

5, Oak Creek 10-1 2

6, Kimberly 7-3 4

7, Kenosha Tremper 11-1 NR

8, Wauwatosa East 12-1 6

9, Menomonee Falls 10-1 9

10, Muskego 8-2 NR

Honorable mention: Hartland Arrowhead (10-4); De Pere (11-2); West De Pere (11-1); Whitefish Bay (16-1); Franklin (13-3); Hortonville (10-3); Greendale (13-3); Verona (8-4); Ashwaubenon (8-3).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school W-L LW

1, Denmark 15-1 1

2, Dodgeville 15-0 6

3, Medford 15-2 4

4, Beloit Turner 12-0 3

5, Hartland Lake Country Luth. 14-2 7

6, Milw. St. Thomas More 11-1 NR

7, Jefferson 13-2 5

8, Green Bay Notre Dame 10-4 10

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth. 11-4 NR

10, Adams-Friendship 16-2 NR

Honorable mention: Wautoma (12-2); Little Chute (11-4); Waupun (10-3); Ashland (11-4); Seymour (11-5); Edgerton (11-3); Osceola (10-1); Kiel (10-3); Kewaskum (10-6); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-7).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school W-L LW

1, Mineral Point 17-1 2

2, Coleman 15-1 1

3, La Crosse Aquinas 15-1 5

4, St. Croix Falls 16-1 6

5, Ozaukee 8-0 4

6, Markesan 10-1 3

7, Neenah St. Mary 10-2 7

8, Stratford 10-1 8

9, Green Lake/Princeton 10-2 9

10, Crivitz 12-4 NR

Honorable mention: Bonduel (12-3); Viroqua (10-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (12-2); Brillion (9-2); Neillsville (6-1); Random Lake (9-4); Brussels Southern Door (12-4); Brookfield Academy (8-3); Westby (10-4).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school W-L LW

1, Boyceville 9-0 1

2, Webster 10-0 2

3, Edgar 10-1 3

4, Pecatonica 12-1 4

5, Deerfield 11-2 6

6, Eau Claire Immanuel 10-1 7

7, Rosholt 11-3 5

8, Ithaca 7-2 NR

9, Barneveld 5-2 8

10, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 10-3 10

Honorable mention: Melrose-Mindoro (9-3); Independence/Gilmanton (10-2); Athens (8-4); Bangor (7-2); Belmont (9-3).

State rankings inputted by Art Kabelowsky. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

