Sun Prairie baseball team ranks No. 1 in Division 1 in state coaches' poll

The Sun Prairie baseball team was No. 1 in Division 1 in the weekly state rankings by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Verona received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Denmark was ranked No. 1 in Division 2. Dodgeville was second, Beloit Turner fourth and Jefferson seventh. Edgerton earned honorable mention.
Mineral Point was top-ranked in Division 3.
In Division 4, Boyceville was No. 1. Deerfield was fifth-ranked and Barneveld was ninth.
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Records through Sunday)
DIVISION 1
Rank, school W-L LW
1, Sun Prairie 11-1 1
2, Bay Port 10-0 3
3, Union Grove 12-1 5
4, Eau Claire North 12-0 10
5, Oak Creek 10-1 2
6, Kimberly 7-3 4
7, Kenosha Tremper 11-1 NR
8, Wauwatosa East 12-1 6
9, Menomonee Falls 10-1 9
10, Muskego 8-2 NR
Honorable mention: Hartland Arrowhead (10-4); De Pere (11-2); West De Pere (11-1); Whitefish Bay (16-1); Franklin (13-3); Hortonville (10-3); Greendale (13-3); Verona (8-4); Ashwaubenon (8-3).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school W-L LW
1, Denmark 15-1 1
2, Dodgeville 15-0 6
3, Medford 15-2 4
4, Beloit Turner 12-0 3
5, Hartland Lake Country Luth. 14-2 7
6, Milw. St. Thomas More 11-1 NR
7, Jefferson 13-2 5
8, Green Bay Notre Dame 10-4 10
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth. 11-4 NR
10, Adams-Friendship 16-2 NR
Honorable mention: Wautoma (12-2); Little Chute (11-4); Waupun (10-3); Ashland (11-4); Seymour (11-5); Edgerton (11-3); Osceola (10-1); Kiel (10-3); Kewaskum (10-6); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-7).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school W-L LW
1, Mineral Point 17-1 2
2, Coleman 15-1 1
3, La Crosse Aquinas 15-1 5
4, St. Croix Falls 16-1 6
5, Ozaukee 8-0 4
6, Markesan 10-1 3
7, Neenah St. Mary 10-2 7
8, Stratford 10-1 8
9, Green Lake/Princeton 10-2 9
10, Crivitz 12-4 NR
Honorable mention: Bonduel (12-3); Viroqua (10-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (12-2); Brillion (9-2); Neillsville (6-1); Random Lake (9-4); Brussels Southern Door (12-4); Brookfield Academy (8-3); Westby (10-4).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school W-L LW
1, Boyceville 9-0 1
2, Webster 10-0 2
3, Edgar 10-1 3
4, Pecatonica 12-1 4
5, Deerfield 11-2 6
6, Eau Claire Immanuel 10-1 7
7, Rosholt 11-3 5