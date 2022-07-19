Sun Prairie baseball standout Davis Hamilton `always wanted to be up in those big moments'

Davis Hamilton wanted to make the most of a senior season filled with final, defining moments.

The schedule marked the last for his father, Rob Hamilton, as baseball coach for perennial power Sun Prairie.

It also was the final time the team would represent Sun Prairie as one program prior to the school district splitting into two high schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, in 2022-23.

And the spring season wrapped up three-sport athlete Hamilton’s high school career.

That included a senior year in which he turned in standout efforts as a linebacker and tight end in football, a forward in ice hockey and a pitcher and shortstop in baseball for the Cardinals.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hamilton said. “It was everything I could have hoped for in my senior year. I was hoping to have a lot of fun with guys I’ve grown up with. It will be fun to look back on and to have those good memories.”

Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit for baseball, compiled a 9-1 record with a 1.20 ERA as a pitcher and hit .358 with three homers and five triples. He drove in 30 runs and had a .491 on-base percentage and a 1.133 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

“What really stood out is the way he pitched,” Rob Hamilton said. “We didn’t have him as our ace going into the season. Last year, as a junior, he pitched some innings, but he wasn’t as effective as he was this year. With a couple injuries we had, we needed him. … His arm speed got better. (Assistant) Tyler Payne did a good job with him and developing some other pitches. All three (fastball, curveball and changeup) got better and had more velocity.”

Hamilton — a left-handed batter and a right-handed pitcher, who said his fastball was in the 85 to 86 mph range — was a first-team selection as a pitcher on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State team and the WBCA South Central District’s Division 1 player of the year.

He was a first-team all-conference selection and the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference for the league champion Cardinals (26-4), who advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the 17th time.

“It was a special group of guys we had who came together,” he said.

For his efforts, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hamilton was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal Baseball Player of the Year for the spring 2022 season and recognized with other All-Area performers from the seven boys and girls spring sports.

“It was fun,” Rob Hamilton said. “He’s an easy kid to coach. He did a good job being our main leader with this team. He’s been in the dugout as long as he can walk. He knows what Sun Prairie baseball is about. It means a lot to him. He wanted to go out on a high note. He wanted to do everything in his power to help us do that.”

The Cardinals began the season with a 3-2 record after a home loss to Janesville Craig and were 7-3 following a loss to Waunakee. But they rattled off 19 consecutive victories before dropping a 4-2 decision to Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.

After the defeat against Janesville Craig, Rob Hamilton said Davis Hamilton’s home run in the return game later that week in Janesville put a spark into the Cardinals. Sun Prairie eventually rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning en route to a 10-5 comeback victory over Craig, which prevented the Cardinals from dropping to 3-3 overall and boosted their confidence.

“That (victory) kept us alive in the conference race,” Rob Hamilton said.

Another homer by Davis Hamilton was the go-ahead run and helped send Sun Prairie past Middleton 5-3 in a sectional semifinal.

“He was very clutch,” Rob Hamilton said.

Said Davis Hamilton: “I always wanted to be up in those big moments.”

Top-seeded Sun Prairie hoped for a deeper run at the state tournament, where the Cardinals had won nine titles — most in the WIAA.

Rob Hamilton, who had 30 years with the program (including as an assistant), took over as head coach in 2001. He was involved with eight of those state championships — including six as head coach. With youngest son Davis completing his high school career, Rob Hamilton decided the time was right to retire as coach.

“It was a good way to end the career,” said Rob Hamilton, who was the Big Eight Coach of the Year. “I would have liked three more wins. We got to Appleton. We wanted to definitely do that. We thought we might make a run at it (another title), but it wasn’t meant to be.

“It was a great group of kids. We had a season maybe people didn’t expect us to have, with that sort of record and getting back to Appleton (after winning the Division 1 championship in 2021). It was a very rewarding year.”

Davis Hamilton grew up in an athletic family and credited playing with older siblings Drew, Ty and Leah as an aid in developing his skills in numerous sports.

“It’s something I’ve always done,” he said. “I took pride in being a three-sport athlete.”

He also praised the coaching he received, including in baseball from his father.

When last month’s state tournament game was over and the Cardinals had bowed out, father and son shared a hug on the hill overlooking Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

“It was really special to share this last season with him and for the school,” Davis Hamilton said. “When it did come to an end, it was sad, but it was a happy moment, too — for him to be there for me.”