Sun Prairie baseball bounces back from earlier loss to Verona

SUN PRAIRIE — Addison Ostrenga and Davis Hamilton shook off the frustration of an error-filled loss to get the Sun Prairie baseball team back on track.

The seniors helped make sure the Cardinals didn’t lose a second straight game to Big Eight Conference foe Verona.

Ostrenga and Hamilton had two hits each to lead Sun Prairie to a 3-0 victory against Verona on Friday.

The Cardinals rebounded from a 6-2 setback three days ago at Verona in which Sun Prairie committed four errors.

“We put the loss behind us and moved forward,” said Ostrenga, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI in Friday’s win.

Hamilton, a North Dakota recruit, struck out five and allowed three hits in five innings to secure the victory.

“We battled and got timely hits when we needed them,” Hamilton said.

The Wildcats failed to capitalize on many scoring opportunities, particularly in the fifth inning when the Cardinals’ had a throwing error that loaded the bases with two outs.

Verona stranded eight runners and managed only three hits. Each team committed two errors.

Friday’s game was postponed one day due to inclement weather.

Verona’ Brad D’Orazio, who’s been the Wildcats varsity coach since 2007, said that cold temperatures have impacted the team’s practices.

“We’ve had five games and one practice where we’ve actually been able to get outside on a baseball diamond,” D’Orazio said.

“I was surprised that we’ve played this well defensively with not getting the reps outside. It definitely caught up to us tonight.”

Sun Prairie, which won the WIAA Division 1 state championship last June, lost six players through graduation.

Cardinals coach Rob Hamilton, in his 22nd season as coach, said he doesn’t buy into the target-on-our-backs mentality.

“We feel that we’re going to get everyone’s best,” Hamilton said. “When they do win, they celebrate and we understand that. I’m a big believer that once the game starts, the target on your back doesn’t show.”

Drew Hamilton is fresh off a junior season in which he posted a .360 batting average and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state championship game against Bay Port.

The veteran player said he’s confident in the Cardinals’ abilities.

“We don’t feel pressure,” he said. “We want to flip that around and put it on other teams and make them play really well.”

D’Orazio said he expects Sun Prairie to continue to contend.

“They just seem to reload with more talented guys with good fundamentals,” D’Orazio said. “Their results speak for themselves with all their success.”